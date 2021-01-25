KEENE, N.H. — Rutland High graduate Rylee Burgess made the most of her debut with the Keene State women’s basketball team this weekend.
Burgess was inches away from a double-double, as she scored nine points and reeled in 10 rebounds, earning Little East Conference Rookie of the Week honors, as announced on Monday.
The freshman went 4-for-5 from the floor and added a pair of steals while logging 23 minutes off the bench.
The Owls lost 51-47 to Rhode Island College in their season opener. Fellow Vermonters Hailey Derosia (Brattleboro) and Jordyn Burke (Mount Anthony) had six and four points, respectively.
Keene State hosts UMass Dartmouth on Saturday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
CU men pause
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men’s basketball program has entered a pause due to COVID-19.
The pause results in the postponement of at least two games for the Spartans, as Wednesday’s game at Keene State and Sunday’s game against Eastern Connecticut State have both been pushed back to best protect the health and well-being of the student-athletes.
Neither contest has been rescheduled. New dates and times will be announced at a later date.
Prior to the pause, Castleton returned to the court Saturday afternoon, falling to UMass Dartmouth 76-41 in its first action since last February.
The Corsairs (1-0) controlled the game from the opening tip, taking an early lead and never looking back. UMass Dartmouth outscored Castleton (0-1) 20-6 off turnovers and 30-16 in the paint and won the rebounding battle 44-33.
Remy Brown led Castleton in scoring with 13 points, 11 of which came in the second half alone.
He knocked down 5 of 8 from the field in 18 minutes of action, including the only 3 he took. Eric Shaw saw his first action in nearly two years after missing the 2019-20 season with an injury, but stepped into the lineup smoothly with nine points on a trio of threes.
For the Corsairs, Jake Ashworth potted a game-high 23 points on 7-for-16 shooting.
NORDIC SKIING
CU’s Mannino 18th
WOODFORD. — The Castleton University men’s Nordic ski team kicked off the 2021 season on Sunday, competing in the 10-kilometer classic at Prospect Mountain.
Antonio Mannino led the way for the Spartans as he earned an 18th-place finish with a time of 35:56.9. The sophomore, competing in the U20 group, also placed fourth out of seven skiers in that grouping. Shawn Allen, who also competed in the U20 group, earned an overall 26th-place finish. The freshman, competing in his first collegiate race finished with a time of 45:20.8.
Alex Williams rounded out the scoring for the Spartans as he earned a 22nd-place. The senior, competing in the U23 group, finished second overall in that grouping with a time of 38:39.7.
On the women’s side, Emily Greene was the Spartans’ lone competitor.
Greene, entering her third year of competition, was the lone returner for the Spartans this season as she earned an overall 23rd-place finish in the 10-kilometer classic. With a time of 42:22.8, Greene also placed third in the U23 group behind only Avery Ellis of Middlebury College and Marika Massey-Bierman of Williams College.
The Spartan Nordic ski teams return to action Saturday, Feb. 6 in the Vermont Cup at Woodstock.
ALPINE SKIING
Mencaccini impresses
EAST BURKE — The Castleton University men’s alpine ski team made its 2021 debut on Saturday, taking to the slopes of Burke Mountain in a FIS Slalom race.
Lorenzo Mencaccini had an impressive debut showing for Castleton, earning a ninth-place finish in the morning session before landing a No. 2 finish in the afternoon runs.
Paul Rechberger checked in with a 17th-place mark in the morning and a 16th-place finish in the afternoon, while Christopher Kerven was 34th in the morning.
Burke Mountain Academy’s Thomas Hoffman won both races on his home mountain, posting combined times of 1:35.63 in the first race and 1:38.60 in the second.
The Spartan men are on the slopes once again on Friday at Stowe Mountain for a pair of FIS Giant Slalom races.
The Castleton women started their season Monday with a FIS GS race at Smuggler’s Notch.
Junior Karoline Rettenbacher was the top Spartan finisher in 25th with a time of 1:57.54.
Freshman Petra Veljkovic was 28th with a time of 1:58.07, while Lena Soehnle (32nd) and Birgit Kinneberg (39th) both made the top 40 as well.
The Spartan women are back at it on Smuggler’s Notch on Tuesday morning for a GS race.
WORLD CUP
Weekend recap
In his first World Cup final, Okemo Mountain School product Joey Okesson finished 12th in the snowboard halfpipe event in Laax, Switzerland on Saturday,
Okesson picked up 229.5 FIS points and 22 World Cup points for his efforts.
Manchester Center’s Alex Diebold was sixth in the snowboard cross event in Chiesa in Valmalenco, Italy on Sunday, following a 31st place finish on Saturday. Stratton’s Lindsey Jacobellis was 13th in the women’s competition Sunday, after her 34th-place finish on Saturday.
Stratton’s Jessie Diggins was fifth in the 15k skiathlon on Saturday, with a time of 38:15.2. Teammate Rosie Brennan was 11th.
Middlebury College’s Sophia Laukli was 33rd, University of Vermont product Caitlin Patterson was 37th, Stratton’s Julia Kern was 40th and Alayna Sonnesyn was 43rd.
