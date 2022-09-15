CHESTER — The Green Mountain Union girls soccer team got a virtuoso performance from goalkeeper Luna Burkland in shutting out Stratton Mountain School 2-0 on Thursday.
The Bears outshot Green Mountain 27-9 but Burkland negated that high octane attack with some outstanding saves. She finished with 19 stops.
The game was scoreless at the half but Riley Paul broke through for the Chieftains with Kyra Burbela earning the assist.
Chloe Ayer notched the pad goal with a long shot that the keeper had a difficult time locating in the sun. Lindsey Miles was credited with the assist.
GM coach Carolynn Hamilton cited her center backs Autumn Fales and Grace Wright with strong games.
"They stopped them by cutting off their angles," the coach said.
The 3-2 Chieftains have an imposing challenge on Tuesday when they travel to Townshend to take on Leland & Gray.
BOYS SOCCER
Long Trail 6, WR 1
DORSET — Tristan Rocke scored in the upper corner from 20 yards out for West Rutland but the rest of the day belonged to the Long Trail boys soccer team as the Mountain Lions roared to a 6-1 victory.
The 0-3 Golden Horde will try again on Saturday morning at Mount St. Joseph.
In other boys soccer action on Thursday, Woodstock edged Stratton Mountain School 3-2 and Brattleboro trimmed Arlington 6-1.
H.S. GOLF
Pell co-medalist
QUECHEE — Rutland sophomore Sebastian Pell earned co-medalist honors in the RHS golf team's match at The Quechee Club Thursday afternoon.
Pell shot a 36 in the nine-hole event, sharing medalist honors with Hartford's Jaden Poirier.
The Hurricanes' Joseph Barwood and Rutland's Kyle Blanchard were the other golfers under 40 on the day. Barwood shot a 38 and Blanchard shot a 39.
Fair Haven was also in attendance. The Slaters were led by senior Sawyer Ramey, who shot a 40.
The girls medalist was Woodstock's Tori McNamara who shot a 46. Maddie Egan led the Fair Haven girls group at 52.
FIELD HOCKEY
Tide goes to 3-0
In Newport, Spaulding swamped North Country 5-0 in field hockey action on Thursday. The victory kept the Crimson Tide perfect through three games.
The Harwood field hockey team edged Stowe, 4-3.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NVU hires Curler
LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon has named Cameron Curler as its head baseball coach. Curler succeeds Reece Tanguay, who stepped down in August to become the associate head baseball coach at Westminster College in Missouri.
Curler comes to Lyndon from NCAA Division I Iona College in New Rochelle, New York, where he served as an assistant this past season. At Iona, Curler worked primarily with infielders and hitters and served as third base coach. He was also the Gaels' primary recruiter for New York, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic states, and coordinated the program's prospect and youth camps.
Curler spent five seasons at the College of St. Joseph in Rutland where he was on Bob Godlewski's staff that won back-to-back United States Small College Athletc Association national championships. He was elevated to head coach at CSJ for a year.
He coached in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League and in the Central Florida Summer League, and has directed and coached at several top camps.
He played his high school baseball at Vergennes and was a shortstop at Castleton University where he graduated in 2014 with a degree in Mathematics..
Conference championship teams.
in game management skills will allow the program to become even stronger in the years to come."
Godlewski, the head baseball coach and director of athletics at Bryant & Stratton College in Albany, New York, worked with Curler for four years at St. Joseph.
"You guys just made a great hire. Cam is a baseball lifer. He is an extremely talented coach, a very organized individual. He was my right hand man while at College of St. Joseph's. Cam is a worker and will outwork anyone around him. His baseball knowledge is at the highest of levels. His players will enjoy playing for him and will get better if they listen. Cam is a throwback worker who will do whatever needs to be done. Last but not least, in short order, his teams will be competing for a NAC championship," Godlewski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.