WESTWOOD, Mass. — In a competitive vote that saw four teams earn first place votes, Springfield College rose to the top to headline the 2021 New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) Football Preseason Coaches’ Poll.
The Pride collected two first place votes to rank first in the poll, as Merchant Marine claimed the most first place tallies with three for second place. Tied at third was the 2019 NEWMAC Co-Champions MIT and WPI with one first place vote apiece, while Coast Guard rounded out the top five. The final two spots saw Norwich in sixth and Catholic in seventh.
The 2021 NEWMAC Football season will begin on Saturday, October 2nd.
NEWMAC Football Preview
1. Springfield College
With the 2020 season being postponed due to COVID-19, the Springfield College football program is eager to return to the gridiron this fall with impact players on both sides of the ball. The Pride, who finished 6-4 in 2019, finished third across all three divisions in rushing offense (357.4) and first in Division III in fourth down conversion percentage (.706). Springfield’s offense will feature returning all-conference selection Tim Callahan at fullback.
2. Merchant Marine
The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy has produced five-straight winning seasons under head coach Mike Toop including a victory in their only game of the COVID-impacted 2020 campaign to retain the Secretaries’ Cup last November. They will be led this year by senior team captains linebacker Joshua King and running back Matt Strong. USMMA’s rushing offense continually ranks in the top-10 among all DIII teams year-after-year, and the Mariners have also seen their time of possession improve into the top-3 nationally their last full season.
3.(tied) MIT
The Engineers come into the 2021 season following NEWMAC Championships and NCAA Tournament berths in 2018 and 2019. Under the direction of two-time NEWMAC Coach of the Year Brian Bubna, MIT returns four First Team All-Conference members and four Second Team All-Conference performers to lead the squad on offense, defense and special teams. In addition, the team returns graduate student Chris Mauck at quarterback after he threw for 1,642 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2019, including a season-high 247 yards at Springfield as MIT won its second straight league title.
3.(tied) WPI
The WPI football team returns to the field in 2021 after capturing a share of its first-ever NEWMAC championship and its second New England Bowl Series victory in three years in 2019. In his 12th year, Head Coach Chris Robertson will be tasked with combining key veterans with a large number of newcomers after the Engineers did not play a season ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Robertson welcomes back starting nose guard Lou Duh on defense and fullback Phillip Durgin and left tackle Sullivan Boyd on the offensive side of the ball.
5. U.S. Coast Guard
Head coach C.C. Grant has a youthful team that is excited to play a full schedule after playing just one game last season. Junior Tafari Wall, who has yet to take a collegiate snap, will start at quarterback. Wall will have several talented skill players around him led by junior running back Jared Colletti, who had a huge game against Merchant Marine, accounting for both CGA touchdowns and had 165 all-purpose yards in the only game last season. Senior co-captain Damaso Jaime is the veteran of the Bears’ offense the top wide receiver. He had 27 receptions for 463 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns in 2019. On the defensive side of the ball, senior co-captain Adam Jibril-Barnes will anchor the secondary returning at a starting cornerback. Senior co-captain Michael Palermo (29 tackles in 2019) will anchor the linebacking corp.
6. Norwich University
Norwich brings 17 seniors into the 2021 season to lead 42 incoming freshmen. The 2019 Rookie of the Year winner, Trevor Chase returns for his junior season after ending 2019 fourth in receiving yards per game and tied for first in receiving touchdowns in the conference. Head Coach Mark Murnyack is going into his 11th season at the helm of the Cadets.
7. Catholic University
Catholic enters its fourth season under coach Mike Gutelius in 2021 and its fourth in the NEWMAC. The Cardinals finished the 2019 season with wins in two of their final three games with just six points separating them from their best season in three years. Catholic boasts 25 seniors and will play six home games at Cardinal Stadium, including four of the first five.
FIELD HOCKEY
CU tabbed 5th
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton field hockey team earned the fifth spot in the Little East Conference Preseason Coaches Poll, which was announced Friday afternoon by the league office.
The Spartans put together an 11-8 season in 2019 before the CoVID-19 pandemic wiped out the entirety of the 2020 season, and will now be showcasing an almost entirely different team for the upcoming year.
Castleton’s roster features seven returning players from the 2020 roster, but only Kaitlin Bardellini — who is serving as a captain this year — has played a game in a Spartan uniform before, with one junior, eight sophomores and four freshmen rounding out a young team.
Worcester State was selected to finish first with 138 points and eight first-place votes.
The 2021 season begins Wednesday for the Spartans as they host Union College at Dave Wolk Stadium.
WPSL SOCCER
Pinkus honored
MANCHESTER — Vermont Fusion’s Grace Pinkus was named Offensive Player of the Year in the Women’s Professional Soccer League’s East Region Metro-North division.
Pinkus is currently in her sophomore season at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UVM 3, Siena 2
(Double overtime)
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — Alexa Mihale played the role of hero on Friday afternoon as the University of Vermont women’s soccer team beat Siena 3-2 in double overtime.
Mihale scored in the 103rd minute of play on a corner kick that curved perfectly into the goal far post.
Siena opened the scoring in the 11th minute when a cross was misplayed by a Catamount defender and resulted in an own goal.
UVM tied it after halftime in the 58th minute with Alyssa Oviedo scoring from the top of the 18-yard box.
The Catamounts pushed ahead in the 70th minute when Bailey Ayer scored off a cross from Alex West, but the Saints tied it on an Emily McNelis goal in the 86th minute.
UVM is at Dartmouth on Sunday at 1 p.m.
