WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Fair Haven baseball team had undefeated Hartford on the ropes Monday night, but the Hurricanes persevered for a 3-2 win in eight innings at Maxfield Sports Complex.
The Slaters led from the third inning to the seventh, but an error in the seventh cost them and forced extra innings. A similar error in the eighth led to Hartford getting the walk-off win.
“We made a lot of plays. This was our best game of the year,” said Fair Haven coach Adam Greenlese. “A few mistakes cost us.”
Evan Reed was strong on the hill for the Slaters, going 6 1/3 innings, striking out four and helped by mostly great defense behind him.
Colin Vielleux and Alex Bushway pitched for the Canes.
The Fair Haven offense had plenty of scoring chances. Sawyer Ramey had three hits, while Kyle James and Evan Reed had two hits. Kohlby Murray had a big RBI single to put the Slaters ahead midway through the game.
Fair Haven (5-8) is at Mount Anthony on Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Arlington 18, WR 11
ARLINGTON — The Arlington baseball team had a big start and held on to beat West Rutland 18-11 on Monday.
The Golden Horde scored eight runs in the fourth inning to cut the Eagles’ lead to five.
Mike Goodnough, Mason Galante, Gus Covarrubias all had multi-hit games. Galante and Tim Blanchard scored two runs.
Caden Reed, Goodnough and Andrew Bailey pitched for West Rutland (2-9).
BF 13, Windsor 3
(6 Innings)
WINDSOR — The Bellows Falls baseball team improved its record to 9-5 by beating Windsor 13-3 in six innings on Monday.
Windsor fell to 3-8.
SOFTBALL
Windsor 7, GM 6
WINDSOR — The Windsor softball team won in dramatic fashion on the same day it honored its seniors at the MacLeay-Royce complex. The Yellows Jackets scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to edge Green Mountain 7-6.
The winning run came across on a passed ball.
Despite giving up the late runs, GM starter Brie Howe-Lynch pitched well once again.
“She got herself out of some deep counts,” said Chieftains assistant coach Julie Parah.
Alex Hutchins had a key triple, along with a single for Green Mountain. Clara Gignoux had a nice bunt that helped the Chieftains get going in the fifth inning.
It was a battle of Division III contenders. Windsor, which entered the day No. 3 in the Division III state standings, improved its record to 8-3.
The Chieftains were No. 5 in Division III and they fall to 8-5. GM is at Leland & Gray on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
OV 29, BBA 11
MANCHESTER — The Otter Valley softball team’s bats came to play in a 29-11 win against Burr and Burton at Dana Thompson Rec Park Monday afternoon.
The Otters (4-10) host Hartford to finish the regular season on Saturday at 11 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Rutland 7, Woodstock 0
WOODSTOCK — The magical ride continued for the Rutland boys tennis team on Monday with a 7-0 victory, raising the Ravens’ record to 10-2.
Augie Louras had to work for his win in the No. 1 singles spot. He was extended to three sets by. After dropping the first set, Louras won 6-2 and then captured the tiebreaker 10-7.
Teammates Brady Kenosh, Ollie Hamilton, Zach Nelson and Graham Seidner won their singles matches in straight sets.
Reed Martin and Matt Goulette won in the No. 1 doubles competition and Zak Arshad and Robin Rushing made it a double sweep.
The Ravens host Burr and Burton on Tuesday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Tufts 12, SJF 10
SALEM, Va. — Rutland High School graduate Alyssa Sabotka saw her college lacrosse career come to a close over the weekend when St. John Fisher lost 12-10 to Tufts in the NCAA Division III national semifinal game.
Sabotka scored and finished the season with 24 goals and five assists. She started all 20 games for the 18-2 Cardinals.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Vermont Fusion ties
COLONIE, N.Y. — The Vermont Fusion of the Women’s Premier Soccer League opened the season on Saturday night against the New York Shockers at Afrim’s Sports Park and battled to a 0-0 tie.
The Vermont entry to the WPSL is packed with familiar names for area fans.
Players like Cricket Basa, by way of Montpelier High and the University of Vermont as well as her UVM teammates like Cuttingsville’s Ella Bankert and Natalie Durieux.
Rutland High graduate Logan Kinsman, who plays at Springfield College along with Burr and Burton Academy sisters Hannah and Grace Pinkus, both current NCAA Division I college players.
Mill River graduate and Castleton University player Rylee Nichols is yet another familiar face that fans coming to Applejack Stadium have to root for.
Georgia Lord, by way of Burr and Burton and Williams College is sure to bring fans to the games. Her Williams teammate Tess Belnap, an Arlington graduate, is also on the team.
Leland & Gray Arin Bates had an outstanding career playing for her father Lucas Bates before going on to play at the college level at Clarkson University.
Rutland High and Castleton University goalkeeper Loren Henderson adds more local flavor to the roster.
Hartland’s Mallory Lloyd played for Sharon Academy and then for Plymouth.
Paige Karl scored 79 goals for Green Mountain Union High School and now plays for Skidmore College.
The Fusion is coached by Castleton University men’s coach John O’Connor and assisted by Amir Pasic, the women’s soccer at Morrisville State. Castleton women’s coach Chapdelaine is the Director/General Manager.
The Fusion’s next game is June 6, the home opener at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium, at 5 p.m.
