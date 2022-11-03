WORCESTER, Mass. — The third-seeded Castleton University field hockey team punched its ticket to the Little East Conference championship game, beating No. 2 Worcester State in the LEC semifinals on Thursday.
The Spartans (13-7) scored all of their goals in the second half, scoring once in the third quarter and twice in the fourth to secure the win.
Emily Harris put Castleton on the board in the third quarter, getting an assist from Kimberly McCarthy. Kaitlin Bardellini scored twice in the fourth quarter with Harris assisting on the first.
Zoe Martin had the shutout in the cage for the Spartans, making 11 saves.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
USM 2, Castleton 0
GORHAM, Maine — The Castleton University women's soccer team faced off against Southern Maine in the Little East Conference semifinal round Thursday afternoon, falling to the top-seeded Huskies 2-0.
The Spartans were narrowly outshot 7-5 in the first half before ending the game trailing 13-6. Playing in her final game for Castleton, goalkeeper Alex Benfatti was excellent between the posts, saving 11 of the 13 shots she faced, including several highlight saves to keep the game within reach.
Castleton finished the season with an 8-11-1 record.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Spartans picked 4th
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Rhode Island College women’s basketball team was picked to win the Little East Conference for the third season in a row, according to the 2022 LEC Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll.
The two-time defending LEC champions totaled 60 points and five first-place votes.
Eastern Connecticut State University was picked to finished second in the league with 56 points after going 18-9 overall last season and finishing second in the regulars season.
Also projected to make the six-team LEC tournament field are Castleton University (37 points), UMass Boston (31 points) and Keene State College (30 points).
MEN'S BASKETBALL
CU picked 9th
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Keene State College men’s basketball team was voted the unanimous favorite to claim the 2022-23 Little East Conference (LEC) Men’s Basketball Championship, as announced by the conference office following a vote of the league’s head coaches.
The Owls totaled 64 points by receiving each of a possible eight first-place votes. The reigning LEC tournament champions posted an overall record of 21-7 last season after advaning to the Second Round of the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament.
Eastern Connecticut State University was picked to finished second in the LEC this season, accumulating 54 points.
Western Connecticut State University was picked to finish third with 49 points, placing them just ahead of reigning LEC regular season champion UMass Dartmouth (46 points).
The two remaining teams projected to make the six-team LEC Championship Tournament field are Rhode Island College (33 points) and UMass Boston (26 points).
Castleton University was picked to finish in ninth place.
