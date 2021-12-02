CASTLETON — The Castleton University fall athletic programs gathered at the Casella Theater on Wednesday night to celebrate the accomplishments of student-athletes both on and off the field.
The women’s soccer program was awarded the President’s Cup for Academic Excellence by President Jonathan Spiro. The award is given each season to the team with the highest cumulative grade point average. The team posted a GPA of 3.67. For the first time on record, each of Castleton’s 10 fall programs held a cumulative team GPA above 3.0.
The men’s cross country Team Most Valuable Player was Wayne Alexander who had a pair of 8th-place finishes.
Eden Goldstein earned Team MVP in women’s cross country with a 7th and 8th-place finish on her resume this season.
Emily Harris was the obvious choice for Team MVP in field hockey. Harris led the nation in scoring, racking up a program-record 30 goals on the season. Her 1.67 goals per game and 3.56 points per game topped the entirety of NCAA Division III, and landed her Little East Conference Rookie of the Year accolades.
Chris Rice was the Team MVP in football. The senior led the conference with 23 tackles for loss, and his 2.3 TFL per game ranked second nationally in all of Division III.
Nicholas Ojala was the Team MVP in men’s golf as he claimed medalist honors three times and finished with the lowest single-season scoring average in program history.
In women’s rugby, Hannah Coupas earned the honor after she became the program’s single-season try record holder, finding the try zone 21 times.
Jacob Godfrey nabbed Team MVP in men’s soccer. The team captain had two goals and an assist this year.
Goalkeeper Alex Benfatti earned the honor in women’s soccer. Benfatti earned multiple LEC Goalie of the Week accolades this season, and was named All-LEC Second Team after posting nine shutouts along with 127 saves, a 0.96 goals-against average and a .870 save percentage.
After going 6-3 at the No. 5 singles position and 7-6 in doubles play, Makayla Boisvert was the Team MVP in women’s tennis.
Hailey Martinovich rounded out the honorees in women’s volleyball. She became just the fourth player in program history to reach the 200-kill mark in a single season, finishing her rookie year with 205 kills, 206 digs and 21 blocks.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Teddy Bear Toss
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men’s hockey team is hosting its 12th annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, with all donated stuffed animals benefiting BROC Community Action, a not-for-profit organization that supports Bennington and Rutland Counties.
The stuffed animals are being collected as part of BROC Community Action’s Toys Under the Tree initiative, and will take place during Castleton’s 4 p.m. contest on Saturday at Spartan Arena.
All fans with a new stuffed animal to donate will receive free admission to Saturday’s game versus Hobart. The stuffed animals will be thrown onto the ice when Castleton scores its first goal, or following the second period of play — whichever occurs first.
BROC Community Action is a local not-for-profit organization that provides assistance to people in crisis, and helps provide a sustainable path forward. Its mission is to provide hope, opportunity and a path forward out of crisis or poverty, so our neighbors and communities thrive.
Moser tabbed
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — University of Vermont men’s hockey assistant coach Scott Moser will serve in the same capacity with the 2022 Slovakia National Junior Team at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship later this month.
The 2022 championship will run Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. All the tournament games will air live on the NHL Network in the United States.
Moser will serve under Head Coach Ivan Fenes. In Group B, Slovakia will compete with the United States, Russia, Sweden and Switzerland. The Slovaks open the tournament on Dec. 26 against the United States at 9:30 p.m. (ET). The top-four teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals on Sunday, Jan. 2.
