TROY, N.Y. — The Castleton University baseball team fell victim to a three-run third inning, dropping a Tuesday matinee to RPI, 5-3.
Tyler McLain led the way at the dish with a 3-for-5 afternoon as one of four Spartans (6-9) who tallied an extra-base hit. Jackson Cardozo extended his hit streak to four games with a 2-for-5 afternoon, scoring a run. Taking the team lead in homers, Hunter Perkins blasted his third home run of the season – a solo shot – while drawing a walk with two runs scored. As a team, Castleton matched RPI (10-6-1) with nine hits on the day.
Getting his first career start on the mound, Sam Crawford struck out a trio of Engineers while allowing three earned runs on six hits and one walk. In relief, Brayden Howrigan fanned six with three hits and two runs allowed across 3 2/3 innings. Southpaw Zack Marlow closed it out for the Spartans, tossing 1 1/3 frames unblemished with a pair of strikeouts.
The squads traded hits in the first inning as Perkins drew a walk to begin the second stanza. A groundout moved the Quechee native to second, advancing to third on a passed ball with two outs. Kannon Dush grounded to third, but the fielder's errant throw allowed him to reach and Perkins to score and give Castleton an early advantage. However, the Engineers used a five-hit frame in the third inning to jump ahead 3-1.
In the ensuing half-inning, the Spartans got a single from Addison Schaub and a ground-rule double from Brandon Ramirez in a two-out rally. Dush walked to load the bases, but RPI hurler Andrew Gaughan forced Ryan Lawrence to fly out, ending the threat. Howrigan took over pitching duties in the home half and went 1-2-3 against the bottom of the Engineer lineup.
Castleton strung together offense with two down once again in the fifth inning as Cardozo singled, moved up to third on a pair of wild pitches, and scored thanks to a Keegan RBI double. RPI put the deficit back at two with a sac fly in the next half. Both sides were nearly retired in order in the sixth as Howrigan put away the first two hitters on strikes then allowed a single, but Schaub caught the runner stealing moments later.
After CU left two aboard in the top of the seventh, RPI's Phillip Li walked and stole second to set up an RBI single to plate an insurance run, making it 5-2. Perkins led off the eighth stanza with a solo homer, but the Engineers stranded two runners and retired the Spartans in order in the ninth to take a 5-3 victory.
The Spartans are at Anna Maria on Thursday for a 3 p.m. first pitch at New England Baseball Complex.
HOCKEY
Vermont St. Pats
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Vermont St. Pats 16-and-under hockey team is looking to defend its USA Hockey national championship this weekend.
Vermont took home the 16U Boys Tier II National Championship last year, bating Utah's Park City Ice Miners 3-0 in the championship game.
Just like last year, the St. Pats have a trio of Rutland players on the squad. Aiden Good and Anders Lowkes are members of the Rutland High School hockey team, while Patrick Cooley formerly played for Rutland before going to play prep school hockey at St. Paul's School this year.
Vermont begins its title defense with pool playing Team South Dakota at noon on Thursday, Maryland's Tri-City Eagles Blue on Friday at 4 p.m. and Georgia's Atlanta Fire on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Competition continues with knock out play on Sunday with the tournament wrapping up on Monday with the championship at 10 a.m.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Earley tabbed
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College women's lacrosse player Jane Earley has been named the IWLCA Co-Offensive Player of the Week and NESCAC Player of the Week for the second time this season. The senior had a phenomenal week, helping the Panthers extend their winning streak to 13 straight games with a trio of victories.
In a battle against No. 3 The College of New Jersey (TCNJ), Earley paced the team with a school record 13 draw controls and a team-high six goals to help Middlebury claim a 17-11 victory.
The senior followed up her performance against TCNJ with four goals and an assist against Bates on Saturday afternoon.
During the three-game stretch, the attacker led the squad in points (13) and goals (12), while also scooping up five ground balls.
Earley currently leads the NESCAC in draw controls (63), points (37) and goals (17).
MEN'S LACROSSE
Midd 15, Springfield 8
MIDDLEBURY — The seventh-ranked Middlebury College men's lacrosse team improved to 7-0 with a 15-8 victory over Springfield on Tuesday afternoon. With the win, the Panthers earned their best start to a season since 2008, and will face off against No. 2 Tufts on Saturday in a battle between undefeated squads.
Middlebury opened the game with four unanswered goals in the first 3:02 of action, exploding into a 4-0 lead and took a 6-3 lead out of the first quarter.
Springfield narrowed the deficit to two by halftime, but a big third quarter where the Panthers outscored Springfield 5-1 put Middlebury in full control.
Cooper DeMallie led the Middlebury attack with three goals.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Middlebury honor
MIDDLEBURY — Alexa Mustafaj of the Middlebury College women's basketball team was named an Honorable Mention All-American by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA). This is the first time that the sophomore has received the accolade in her career.
Mustafaj becomes the third Panther to earn All-American Honorable Mention status after recently earning a spot on the D3hoops.com All-Region 1 first team. It is the second time she has received the All-Region honor, after being tabbed to the second team a season ago.
The guard was named to the First-Team All-NESCAC squad this season. It is the second-consecutive year she has been an all-conference selection, landing on the second team a season ago.
Earlier this season, the sophomore became the 11th player in program history to eclipse the 1,000-career point mark and finished the season with 1,039 points, ranking ninth in Middlebury's record books.
The guard finished the campaign in the top-20 spots nationally in numerous statistical categories, including 10th in points, 11th in points per game, 13th in field goals made (202) and 18th in free throws made (124).
This winter, Mustafaj poured in 563 points which is third-best in the program single-season record books.
The guard paced the NESCAC in points per game with 21.7 and scored a career-high 38 points during a victory in mid-January against Bowdoin, including a program single-game record 16-16 at the free-throw line.
