KEENE, N.H. — The Castleton University baseball team got in the win column, besting Keene State 5-4 in the first game of a Little East Conference doubleheader.
In the second game, Keens State was leading 11-6 before the game was suspended before the top of the fifth. The game will be continued on Sunday at Castleton.
In the opener, Castleton jumped up in its first at-bats. Adam Newton singled through the left side of the infield, driving in Hunter Perkins, who led off with a walk.
Keene responded with a three-run double by Trent Mayer in the second and tacked on another run later in the inning.
Rutland alumnus Reece De Castro drove in two runs in the bottom of the second and Castleton tied the game in the third.
The game went scoreless for the next two innings, before cleanup hitter Jake O’Brien drove in Evan Keegan on a sacrifice fly to give the Spartans the eventual game-winning run.
Keegan, Armando Cardenas and Ryan Lawrence all had two hits for Castleton. Brendan Eaton had four hits for the Owls. Otter Valley product Josh Beayon pinch hit and got a hit for Keene in the opener.
Matthew Deen got the win for the Spartans in relief.
In the second game, Fair Haven product Aubrey Ramey struggled mightily getting the start on the hill for Castleton. Ramey went just 1/3 of an inning, giving up five runs.
Castleton got a run back on a Keegan groundout in the first, but the Owls scored six runs across the third and fourth.
Lawrence drove in a pair and O’Brien and Perkins drove in a run apiece in the fourth, before the game was suspended.
Otter Valley alumnus Patrick McKeighan started on the hill for Keene, pitching all four innings before the game suspension.
Saturday’s LEC doubleheader between Keene State and Castleton at Castleton’s Spartan Field has been moved back to Sunday.
The first game is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the nightcap will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games could be pushed farther back due to the resumption of Friday’s game.
MEN’S SOCCER
UVM 2, Albany 0
ALBANY, N.Y. — The University of Vermont men’s soccer team continued its hot start to the season, besting Albany 2-0 Friday afternoon.
The Catamounts scored both of their goals in the second half. Jonathan Bryant put UVM on the board on an assist from Alex Nagy in the 47th minute. Zach Barrett scored in the 50th minute on an assist from Bjarni Adalsteinsson.
Nathan Silveira made three saves for UVM and Carlos Tofern made six saves for the Great Danes.
The Catamounts (4-0-1) host the University of New Hampshire on Friday at Virtue Field.
AUTO RACING
ACT in NC
HICKORY, N.C. — The American-Canadian Tour (ACT) got its first taste of the “Birthplace of the NASCAR Stars” on Thursday.
Twenty-nine teams made the trip to North Carolina’s Hickory Motor Speedway a day early for an open practice session prior to the Hickory 125 on Friday, April 2 and the Easter Bunny 125 on Saturday, April 3.
As the afternoon wound down on the windy day, two names rose to the top of the speed charts: New Salem, Massachusetts driver Tom Carey III and Danville’s Tyler Cahoon. The drivers were 1-2 during the second practice session. In the third session, Carey turned the fastest lap of the day at 15.961 seconds on the 0.363-mile oval.
Candia, New Hampshire’s Jimmy Renfrew Jr., Wolcott’s Marcel J. Gravel, Hermon, Maine’s Mike Hopkins and Stark, New Hampshire’s Jamie Swallow Jr. also turned heads throughout the afternoon.
There were only two minor incidents throughout the quartet of practice sessions. Cumberland, Rhode Island’s Mike Mitchell spun in turn two during the third practice. Duxbury’s Peyton Lanphear then went sliding across the start/finish line just as the practice day ended. Neither driver suffered any damage.
The one ACT racer to encounter a serious setback was Lancaster, NH’s Shawn Swallow, who bent a valve early in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.