NORTHFIELD — The Castleton University women's lacrosse team used a well-rounded effort to top in-state rival Norwich 15-12 on Wednesday night at Sabine Field.
The Spartans jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, leading the entirety of the night en route to their second win of the season. Castleton is now 2-4 overall while Norwich sits at 1-5.
The Cadets outshot Castleton 31-29 overall and 20-17 on goal, but the Spartans made those shots count, scoring on 15-of-17 on-target attempts. Norwich had a 15-10 edge in ground balls and both sides collected 15 draw controls.
Kimberly McCarthy netted another career milestone in the victory, using a five-point night to hit 100 points in her career. She netted four goals with an assist while also adding a pair of caused turnovers. Tien Connor had four points on two goals and two assists while Lacey Greenamyre, Phoebe Loomis and Megan Ward all had hat-tricks.
For Loomis, it was the third game in a row the rookie tallied three goals; for Greenamyre and Ward, it was the first hat-trick of the season for both players. Ward also had four ground balls and an impressive six caused turnovers. Greenamyre caused four turnovers and snagged a team-best seven draw controls.
Katie Opiela stopped eight shots in the Spartans' tightest game of the season to earn the win in goal.
Norwich was led by six points from Michaila Furchak and five from Athena Merck. Furchack had four goals and two assists while Merck added three goals and two helpers.
Maeve Noble-Lowe made just two saves in the contest for the Cadets.
The Spartans are on the road once more on Saturday when they travel to Mount St. Mary for a noon contest. Norwich is at Albertus Magnus on Saturday at 1 p.m.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Sage 14, Castleton 6
TROY, N.Y. — The Castleton University men's lacrosse team hit the road on Wednesday night for a non-conference battle at Russell Sage College, falling 14-6.
The Spartans drop to 1-5 while Sage improves to 4-6 overall. Castleton had a 43-36 edge in shots while RSC had a 23-22 lead in shots on goal. Turnovers were nearly even with Castleton committing 20 to Sage's 19, and both teams cleared the ball more than 75 percent of the time.
The Gators held a 45-39 lead in ground balls while both sides won 13 face-offs. The Gators converted 3 of 4 extra-man opportunities while Castleton went 0-for-2 on the man advantage.
Cam Frankenhoff potted two goals for the Spartans, as did Ian Edgar. Sean Kimura and Ethan Esposito had a goal and an assist each. Frankenhoff was the team leader with six ground balls followed by Jonah Janaro with five. Janaro also forced four turnovers. Chris LaBonte won 11 of 19 face-offs. Christopher Dindino made nine saves in the contest.
Bailey Martin led the Gators with five points on three goals and two helpers while Nate Kettle had four goals on the evening. Anthony Abreu had a hat trick as well and Shea Obado added two goals and an assist. Martin and Jacob Peck had five ground balls each. Andrew Collora was strong between the pipes with 16 saves in 56 minutes.
Castleton hosts WestConn on Saturday at Dave Wolk Stadium at 2 p.m. in the LEC opener.
