NORTHFIELD — The outcome was never in doubt as the Castleton University wrestling team dominated rival Norwich 47-0 in the Battle for the Green Mountain Championship Wednesday night.
Castleton is now 5-1 all-time in duals against Norwich with a 4-1 record in trophy matchups between the two teams. The win is also the first dual win of the season for Castleton after the Spartans earned a tournament victory on Saturday.
The Spartans jumped out to an early lead when Gavin Bradley notched a major-decision win over Jabari Pinkey, 16-2. Drew Marchese followed with a second-period pin of Dylan King to start a run of three Spartan wins via fall. James Rodriguez followed with a quick pin in 1:43 against Jake Mackleer before Elijah Cyr pinned Joshua Taye in just 1:36.
After Jashon Holmes won via forfeit to put Castleton up 28-0, Michael Angers logged a 9-1 win over Cameron Wooldridge for a 32-0 lead while sealing the final outcome. Desmond McLaughlin then won 6-1 against Joshua Ducharme before Sampson Wilkins logged another Spartan pin, this one in 2:12 against James Spellman. Haven Tatarek followed with an 11-4 decision against Zach Vasquez before Shea Garand closed out the dual with a 7-2 win against Mason Sprinkel.
Castleton is at The College of New Jersey on Friday, before it hosts WPI on Saturday. Norwich will also be in Castleton, competing against WPI at noon on Saturday.
For the second week in a row, a Castleton University wrestler was named the NEWA Wrestler of the Week as Cooper Fleming landed the award on Wednesday afternoon.
Fleming won the 174-pound bracket at the Roger Williams Invitational, going 4-0 with two pins and two wins via decision. In the title bout, Fleming pinned Jared Stricker—the No. 4 wrestler in the nation at his weight class. The pin came in the first period, helping Castleton take first place at the event.
The NEWA also released updated team and individual rankings, with Castleton slotting in at No. 2 in the team ranks and has 10 wrestlers ranked in the individual rankings.
Fleming and James Rodriguez hold onto their No. 1 rankings at 174 and 141, respectively, while Michael Angers in No. 2 at 165 pounds. Michael Gonyea ranks third at 133 and Haven Tatarek is third at 197.
Kaya Bogle (125), Nicholas Roeger (149) and Shea Garand (285) are fourth in their classes with Sampson Wilkins sixth at 184 and Jashon Holmes seventh at 157. Holmes is the first Spartan rookie to crack the top-eight of a weight class this season.
In updated NWCA tournament rankings, Castleton remains tied for 22nd as a team nationally, with Rodriguez ranking fourth nationally at 141 and Fleming sitting seventh at 174.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Castleton ceremony
CASTLETON — The Castleton University fall athletic programs gathered at the Casella Theater on Wednesday night to celebrate the accomplishments of student-athletes both on and off the field.
The women's tennis program was awarded the President's Cup for Academic Excellence by Interim President Cathy Kozlik. The award is given each season to the team with the highest cumulative grade point average. The team posted a GPA of 3.85. For the second year in a row, each of Castleton's 10 fall programs held a cumulative team GPA above 3.0.
Team Most Valuable Players were announced for each sport.
Jon Hendley took the award in men's cross country, as CU's fastest finisher in every race this season.
Bethany Davis took the award in women's cross country, finishing first among Castleton finishers in six of seven races this fall.
Kaitlin Bardellini was the MVP in field hockey, racking up 50 points on 21 goals and eight assists in a season where the Spartans went to the NCAA Tournament.
Kevin McDonough was the football MVP, leading the ECFC in tackles with 87, along with two picks.
Nick Ojala was the men's golf MVP, leading the team in scoring for the fourth time in his career.
Katelynn Dunn won the award in women's rugby, racking up seven tries this season.
Goalie Andres Soto-Burgos won the award in men's soccer, setting career bests in goals allowed average, saves and save percentage.
Maddie Lindgren won it in women's soccer, providing a spark off the CU bench.
Stella Forte was the women's tennis MVP, going 6-6 in her freshman season.
Hailey Martinovich won the award in women's volleyball, leading the team in kills for the second year in a row with 202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.