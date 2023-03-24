BOSTON — The Castleton University baseball team dropped both games in their Little East Conference opener, falling to UMass Boston 5-1 and 3-2 on Friday afternoon.
In the first game, the Beacons scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning and that was the difference in the game.
Castleton scored a single run in the sixth inning as Reece de Castro scored on a throwing error by the UMB shortstop on a ball hit by Evan Keegan. Jackson Cardozo had the lone hit for the Spartans.
In the second game, Castleton tied the game 2-2 in the top of the seventh inning, but gave up the eventual game-winning run in the bottom half as UMB secured the doubleheader sweep.
Keegan and Addison Shaub had a RBI apiece for the Spartans in the loss. Shaub, Hunter Perkins and Kannon Dush all had two hits.
Aubrey Ramey and Brayden Howrigan pitched for Castleton, allowing a combined six hits.
Castleton (6-8) is at RPI on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SMC'S Lanthier
Fair Haven Union High School graduate Andrew Lanthier moved into eighth all-time for career stolen bases at St. Michael's College when he stole his 18th base against Lenoir Rhyne.
Lanthier also has a home run this year against Bentley for the 0-10 Purple Knights.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CU, Skidmore split
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Castleton softball team dropped the first game of its doubleheader against Skidmore 3-1 Friday afternoon before bouncing back with a 13-6 win in the second game to split the team's first true road games of the season.
The Spartans (3-3) struggled to get much going in the day's opening game, getting just two hits and scoring one run in the loss. Olivia Joy made her second start in the circle, allowing three runs and fanning four across five innings of work.
Jess Heinrichs had the lone CU RBI in the loss.
Castleton belted five home runs in the second game with Miranda Fish, Kayla Fac, Hannah Mosher, and Alexandra Brouillette all going yard, while Katie Gallagher earned her first win of the season in the circle, tossing three and a third scoreless innings in relief.
Castleton returns to the field Tuesday, with their home opener against SUNY Canton. First pitch of the opening game of a doubleheader is at 3 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Circle the date
CASTLETON — The third week of the football season will be a big one at Castleton University on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Not only will Castleton and Norwich University battle for the Maple Sap Bucket, but the day will also be Homecoming, Family Weekend and the Hall of Fame induction ceremony rolled into one.
