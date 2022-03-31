CASTLETON — The Castleton University men’s track and field program garnered its first-ever top-10 regional ranking, earning the 10th spot in this week’s United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s Mideast Regional Team Rankings.
The top-10 designation comes after an encouraging outdoor opener at St. Lawrence. The Spartans saw four program records fall, including a triple jump mark from 1971 broken by freshman JaQuincy Bostick.
Harrison Leombruno-Nicholson earned Little East Conference Rookie Field Athlete of the Week after a program-best performance in the javelin that currently ranks top-20 nationally. David Harvey and Trever Rose also notched program records as they look to build on impressive indoor seasons.
The 17-team region, led by Middlebury, is composed of programs from Vermont, Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. With 242.39 points in the opening week of the outdoor rankings, Castleton sits less than four points shy of ninth-place Roger Williams.
The Spartans are set to travel to St. Lawrence once again, competing in the Saints Ice Broken Open Saturday.
UNIFIED BASKETBALL
OV 38, Mill River 33
BRANDON — Unified basketball returned after a two-year pause on Thursday afternoon, with Otter Valley beating Mill River 38-33.
“Both Otter Valley and Mill River have young teams with numerous players that have never played a game before,” said Otter Valley Union High School Special Educator Brooke Kimball.
“There was a good size crowd cheering both teams on. The two teams evenly matched in skill and sportsmanship. A great way to start the season.”
For the Otters, Isaac Derepentigny scored 16 points. Peyton Chisamore had eight points, Devin Hemingway had six and Shannon Watson and Maddison Mitchell each scored four.
For the Minutemen, Matt Kennedy scored 15 points and Zach King had 14, while Avery Purney and Sydney Mozzer each scored two.
MEN’S TENNIS
Norwich 9, Lyndon 0
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s tennis team picked up its most impressive victory of the season to date with a 9-0 victory over NVU Lyndon on Thursday afternoon at Shapiro Field House in non-conference action.
Norwich (2-1) took all three doubles matches convincingly and then carried the momentum over to singles to sweep all of the solo action and pick up the win over the Hornets.
Freshman Keagan Bakke continued his impressive rookie season, taking No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-4 over Patrick Wickstrom. Bakke also teamed with Sebastian Mucha to take No. 1 doubles over Wickstrom and Jeffrey Blais 8-1.
Junior Patrick Bulley won No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-3 over Zach Falkenburg. Bulley teamed with Dimitry Mucha to take No. 2 doubles 8-1 over Falkenburg and Bobby Sada.
Sophomore Patrick O’Neal jumped out to the No. 3 singles spot and won 3-6, 6-1, 10-2 over Blais in the longest singles match of the day. O’Neal teamed with Isaac Chapman again at No. 3 doubles to win 8-3 over Garrick Webster and Matthew Condon.
Dimitry Mucha stayed perfect on the season at No. 4 singles, improving to 3-0 with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Webster.
Chapman took No. 5 singles 6-0, 6-0 over Sada, while Matthias Tchantouridze won No. 6 singles 6-0, 6-0 over Condon.
Norwich will travel to Castleton University on Sunday for its first road match of the 2022 season. The Cadets beat the Spartans 7-2 earlier this season.
