MEDFORD, Mass. — The Castleton University field hockey team's Emily Harris and Kaitlin Bardellini have been one of the most potent offensive duos in the nation this fall.
The two put that on display connecting for the Spartans' lone goal in a 4-1 loss to Tufts University in the opening round of the Division III NCAA Tournament Wednesday night.
The transition play was started off by a save from CU goalie Zoe Martin. Harris secured the ball and pushed down field, finding Bardellini for a give and go that Harris put home with less than three minutes to play in the fourth.
The Jumbos got on the board midway through the first quarter with Rachel Scrivanich tapping a shot home in the right side of the circle, assisted by Kylie Rosenquest.
Tufts kept pushing in the second quarter, but couldn't add on. At the break, the Jumbos were outshooting the Spartans 17-1 and Martin came up with some big saves to keep Castleton afloat.
Tufts upped its lead to open the second half less than two minutes into play. Rosenquest scored on a deflection, beating Martin five-hole. Reegan McCluskey assisted on the play.
The Jumbos tacked on with less than 30 seconds left in the third quarter, with Mia D'Angelo burying a backhanded shot on an assist by Rosenquest.
Tufts scored its final goal in the fourth quarter, coming from McCluskey.
Martin made nine saves in the loss for Castleton.
The Spartans finish the season with a 14-8 record.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Harris honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Castleton University junior Emily Harris was named the 2022 LEC Offensive Player of the Year for the first time in her career, after being named LEC Rookie of the Year last season.
Heading into Wednesday, she led the nation in scoring with 34 goals and 85 points, helping lead the Spartans to their first conference title and NCAA tournament appearance in any sport since joining the LEC in 2018-19. Her 17 assists to-date rank her third in DIII. Harris is the first player in program history to be named LEC Offensive Player of the Year.
The University of Southern Maine had a pair of major award recipients, with junior Jordan Cummings named 2022 LEC Defensive Player of the Year and head coach Bonny Brown-Denico named 2022 LEC Coach of the Year.
Fitchburg State University freshman Lena Kassel was voted the 2022 LEC Rookie of the Year. She is second only to Harris on the national scoring list with 31 goals and, is fourth in the country in total points with 67.
Harris and Kaitlin Bardellini were first team all-conference selections for the Spartans. Amelia Wilson earned the 12th Player award for Castleton.
GOLF
SVL All-Stars
The Southern Vermont League announced the all-league selections in golf based on finishes at the Southern Conference Championships.
In the A Division, Rutland's Sebastian Pell and Kyle Blanchard and Burr and Burton Academy's Noah Rourke, Benny Ario, Angus Bellingham, Kaylie Porter, Grace McDonald and Amelia Tobin earned the honor.
In the B Division, Otter Valley's Lucas Politano, Thomas Politano and Elena Politano, Mill River's Mattie Serafin, Hartford's Joseph Barwood, Jaden Poirier, and Matthew Tsouknakis, Long Trail's Alyssa Gallo and Woodstock's Tori McNamara earned the honor.
CORRECTION
An article detailing the Southern Vermont League boys soccer honors incorrectly reported the school of Owen Thomas and Isaiah Wood. They are Otter Valley students.
