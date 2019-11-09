FRANKLIN, Mass. - Ethan Palzetti rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns to help lead Castleton University to a 38-20 victory over Dean College in an Eastern Collegiate Football Conference game on Saturday.
The Spartans handed the Bulldogs their first loss in the ECFC.
Castleton quarterback Jacob McCarthy threw two touchdown passes, both to Anthony Martinez.
Dean quarterback Terrell Watts threw for 418 yards but he was intercepted four times.
Coming up with the interceptions for the Spartans were Spencer Kozlak, Jayson Kilsinger, Nick Reca and Jacob Griggs.
Chris Rice led the Spartans with seven tackles.
Castleton completes the season with two straight wins to finish 2-7 and 2-3 in the ECFC.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Burr and Burton 47, St. Johnsbury 20
Joey McCoy and Burr and Burton were an unstoppable force.
McCoy passed for five touchdowns and ran for another and Burr and Burton took a wrecking ball to St. Johnsbury's undefeated season, 47-20 in the Division I football finals at Rutland's Alumni Field Saturday.
McCoy passed for more than 500 yards and the senior had 292 yards in scoring completions alone.
BBA took a 13-0 lead and never trailed against the No. 1, 10-1 Hilltoppers, who beat BBA in Manchester this year 50-38.
But after SJA climbed to within 13-7, the Bulldogs kept them at least two touchdowns away the rest of the night. No. 3 BBA, 10-1, has now won Division I and II titles in successive years.
McCoy had TD tosses of 86, 45, 24, 86 and 51 yards. Three of those scores were to Logan Morgan, who turned one short toss into an 86-yard catch and run score. He also ran 19 yards for a TD.
The BBA defense sacked SJA QB Trey Alercio several times and Morgan and Anthony Gibson had interceptions.
Alercio threw for two scores and ran for another for the Hilltoppers.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Middlebury 31, Tufts 24
MEDFORD, Mass. - Will Jernigan threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns and Alex Maljian rushed for 136 yards and another TD to lead Middlebury to a 31-24 victory over Tufts, making the Panthers the first NESCAC team to ever go 9-0. Kevin Hartley had two of Middlebury's four interceptions.
MIT 34, Norwich 21
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Norwich University quarterback Matt Dunn threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns but it was not enough as MIT won Saturday's NEWMAC football game 34-21.
Martin Bailey was a wrecking crew for Norwich. He had 14 tackles - three for a loss - and forced a fumble.
The Cadets, 5-4, will hope to beat WPI at home Saturday for a winning season.
MEN'S HOCKEY
NEC 9, Castleton 3
It was tough day Saturday at Spartan Arena for the Castleton University men's ice hockey team. The Spartans absorbed a 9-3 loss by New England College and fell to 1-2.
Kyle Kazeroid, Alex Manuula and Brian Leonard scored for the Spartans. Nick Gravina, Andrew Barber, Dan Kuziak and Jacon Irwin earned assists for Castleton.
Castleton will try to bounce back on Friday night at Skidmore.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Castleton 3, Suffolk 1
BOSTON - Castleton scored twice in the middle period to break up a scoreless game and goalie Alexis Kalm had 38 saves, and the Spartans defeated Suffolk 3-1 in New England Hockey Conference play Saturday.
A weekend's sweep gets Castleton back to 2-2 heading into Friday's game at Plymouth. Castleton is 2-0 in the NECH, while 1-3 Suffolk falls to 1-1.
Defenseman Sam Munroe assisted both power-play goals in the second session by Sophia Vingi and Casey Traill. Katherine Campoli also assisted Vingi's goal. Munroe collected her second and third assists of the season.
Shana Cota scored to cut the score to 2-1 midway through the third period but Kalm turned back a vigorous Suffolk comeback effort, and Nicolle Trivini had an empty-netter to seal the victory in the last minute.
Suffolk's Julia McLellan had 18 saves.
