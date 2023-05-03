CASTLETON — Castleton University's spring athletic programs joined together at Castleton University's Casella Theater on Monday evening to announce team MVP awards and hand out the President's Cup for Academic Excellence.
The softball program was awarded the President's Cup for Academic Excellence by Assistant Vice President for Athletics and Fitness Deanna Tyson. The award is given each season to the team with the highest cumulative grade point average. The team posted a GPA of 3.64. Six out of Castleton's seven spring sport programs had cumulative team GPAs above a 3.0.
The baseball team's MVP was Riley Orr, who has posted a 2.47 ERA and 58 strikeouts with six quality starts.
The Queensbury, New York native surpassed the 100-career strikeout mark and was tabbed the LEC Pitcher of the Week three times in a row early in the season.
The men's lacrosse MVP was goalie Christopher Dindino, who ranked among national leaders in both saves and save percentage. He led the Little East Conference in save percentage and finished second in total saves in the league.
On two occasions, he made 29 saves in a game which ranks him tied for eighth-most in a single game this year nationally. His 261 saves were third-most in a single season all-time for Castleton.
The women's lacrosse MVP was Lacey Greenamyre, who had seven assists in a win over Mitchell, ranking second all-time in a single game for the Spartans.
She finished the year with 118 draw controls—second most all-time in a single season in program history—and ranks third all-time with 260 career draw controls. She is tied for seventh on the all-time career assist list with 53 and her 90 career caused turnovers rank sixth.
The softball MVP was Hannah Mosher, who is slashing .358/.442/.642 and paces Castleton in hits (34), runs (27), triples (5), and home runs (4) while also serving as one of the best catchers in the LEC.
The men's tennis MVP was Phil Kluge. who garnered the award for the second consecutive season, notching a team-high six tandem wins at the top slot. In singles play, the Görlitz, Germany native collected five wins at the second spot and one at the top flight.
The men's track and field MVP for indoor and outdoor was David Harvey, who was responsible for three of this year's broken records, now holding eight for his career, and finished in the long jump and sprint hurdles at both the Indoor and Outdoor LEC Championships.
The women's track and field MVP was Amber Cuthbert for indoor, breaking her own program record in the mile three times during the season and the outdoor MVP was Gwyn Tatton, who set a new program record in the shot put and finished third in the javelin at the Outdoor LEC Championships.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Woodard in pros
Rutland native Brooke Woodard is competing professionally with the Fram Reykjavík women's soccer team in Iceland.
Woodard scored in Fram's 3-1 victory against HK Kopavogur last Thursday in an Icelandic Women's Cup game. Her goal in the 87th minute equalized the game at 1-1 and Fram went on to score two more goals.
Fram most recently played on Tuesday, where it played Grindavík to a 2-2 draw in 1. deild women's action.
Fram is back on the pitch on Sunday with a Women's Cup game against Afturelding.
MEN'S TENNIS
Kluge honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Little East Conference announced its men's tennis postseason awards on Wednesday. The awards are voted on by the LEC coaches.
UMass Boston’s Patrick Ramos was named the 2023 LEC Men’s Tennis Player of the Year, while Bridgewater State freshman Adam Beatrice was named 2023 LEC Men’s Tennis Rookie of the Year. Rhode Island College head coach Adam Spring was voted the 2023 LEC Men’s Tennis Coach of the Year.
Castleton's Phil Kluge earned a spot on the LEC Sportsmanship Team.
