CASTLETON — The Castleton University athletic department made the decision to cancel the remainder of the men’s basketball program’s intercollegiate contests for the 2021 season.
The program competed in one contest on January 23 at UMass Dartmouth, but has been on pause since due to COVID-19. The team will still practice periodically and meet for individual skill work.
“In the best interest of the program, we feel that the best decision at this time is to cancel the remaining contests for the men’s basketball team this season,” said Castleton Associate Dean for Athletics and Recreation Deanna Tyson, in an athletics press release.
“This decision eases the logistical burden on our team as well as other programs around the conference as they move forward with their schedules.”
The remainder of Castleton’s winter sports programs — including men’s and women’s Alpine and Nordic skiing, women’s basketball, men’s and women’s ice hockey, and wrestling — will continue to compete as scheduled.
NCAA decision
There will be no national champion crowned in Division III men’s and women’s basketball for the second straight year, the event a casualty of COVID again.
The announcement was made by the NCAA on Wednesday.
“While some institutions have been able to safely return to sport, the recent declaration form data show that more than half of our division has not returned to winter sport practice and competition to be in a position for NCAA national championship participation,” said Fayneese Miller, chair of the Presidents Council and president at Hamline, in a NCAA press release.
“This was a very difficult decision to make, and we are saddened to do so. However, none of our winter sports meet the Championships Committee’s established thresholds of participation to hold a championship.
“We are committed to ensuring that our student-athletes have the best possible experience, and, for us, this means having a meaningful number of competitions. We hope this is possible for our spring championship.”
The last champions crowned in basketball were in 2019 — Wisconsin-Oshkosh in men’s basketball and Thomas More in women’s basketball.
The last Vermont team to make it to the Final Four was the Middlebury College men’s basketball team in 2011.
The announcement affects all NCAA Division III winter sports.
According to the NCAA. 48.6 percent of the Division III men’s basketball teams are playing and about 46 percent of the women’s teams elected to play.
That does not reach the mark of 60 percent that they had established for having a tournament.
Castleton University wrestling coach Scott Legacy believes his sport might prove to be an exception and have a national champion crowned.
He received emails from the National Wrestling Coaches Association, which represents schools in matters with the NCAA, on Thursday. He said that correspondence indicated that there is a way to have postseason wrestling for colleges and that, in fact, he believes it will happen.
There is a greater percentage (61.8%) of Division III wrestling programs committed to having a full season.
Legacy expected to know something more definitive soon.
WORLD CUP
Moguls event
PARK CITY, Utah — Multiple Killington Mountain School athletes competed in a FIS World Cup IHC Freestyle International moguls event on Thursday at Deer Valley Resort.
In the women’s event, KMS’s Hannah Soar had a strong showing. Soar finished seventh in qualifying with a score of 71.81. The top American qualifier was Jaelin Kauf who was second with a score of 77.04. Tess Johnson and Kai Owens were the other U.S. athletes to make the final.
Soar finished ninth in the first run of the final, with a score of 76.99. The top six on that run move to the final run to decide a winner and Owens was the lone American to make it through.
Owens finished just off the podium in fourth on her final run. France’s Perrine Laffont won, followed by Japan’s Anri Kawamura and Kisara Sumiyoshi.
KMS’s Alex Lewis finished 19th in the men’s moguls qualifying. His score of 70.80 was 3.62 points off the mark needed to get into the top 16 that advance to the final. Killington teammate Ian Beauregard was 25th in qualifying with a score of 63.76.
Americans Bradley Wilson, Dylan Walczyk and Jesse Andringa made the final, but all three didn’t score high enough to make it to the second finals run.
Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury won, followed by France’s Benjamin Cavet and Australia’s Matt Graham.
Competition continues on Friday with a dual moguls event and wraps up Saturday with an aerials event.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Johnson joins Cady
Mount Anthony Union’s Gavin Johnson signed his letter of intent Wednesday giving the Division II Assumption football team a tight end and a quarterback from Vermont.
Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound wide receiver, joins St. Johnsbury quarterback Jake Cady on the Greyhounds.
“Gavin is a big target at wide receiver,” Assumption assistant coach Patrick Corcoran said. “From the time he stepped on campus, you knew he was going to be Hound., We are excited to see him grow and develop in our offense.”
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Badgers postponed
JOHNSON — Sunday’s women’s basketball game between Northern Vermont-Johnson and Fisher College has been postponed.
