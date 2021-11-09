CASTLETON — The Castleton University men’s basketball dominated the first half against SUNY Cobleskill Tuesday night and won 109-78.
The Fighting Tigers kept the game close in the opening few minutes of the first half, but a 17-0 run put the Spartans in control and they wouldn’t look back.
Castleton opened up a 44-point lead by halftime, fueled by 11 made 3s and a 15-for-17 mark at the free throw line.
Cobleskill had a much better effort in the second half, outscoring the Spartans by 13, but CU was well ahead to win comfortably.
Jackson Atty and Darrell Hardge led the Spartans with 14 points apiece, while Joe Alamprese had 12 and Oluwadare Sowunmi had 11. Sowunmi hit the boards with eight rebounds, tied for the team-high with Remy Brown.
Next up for the Spartans (2-1) is the Rick Martin/Hampton Inn Tournament. They play William Paterson University on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM 87, Merrimack 57
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont women’s basketball team opened its season in style, beating Merrimack 87-57 at Patrick Gymnasium Tuesday night.
The Catamounts dominated the first half leading 11 after one quarter and upping the lead to 27 by halftime.
UVM continued to open up its lead in the third quarter. The Warriors outscored the Catamounts in the fourth quarter, but the deficit was much too large to make a big dent in.
Four players scored in double figures for UVM led by Emma Utterback with 16 points. Utterback also had seven assists.
Josie Larkins had 15 points, Delaney Richason had 14 points and Anna Olson had 12.
CVU product Catherine Gilwee had nine points in her Catamount debut. Gilwee scored seven points in an exhibition against NVU-Johnson on Friday.
UVM plays American University on Saturday.
MEN’S SOCCER
UVM playoffs
BURLINGTON — The No. 2 seed University of Vermont men’s soccer team (11-4-2, 6-1-1 AE) hosts No. 6 NJIT in an America East semifinal on Wednesday at Virtue Field.
NJIT earned a 2-1 win at No. 3 UAlbany to secure its spot in the America East quarterfinals. Alejandro Rabell and Goncalo Franco were the goal scorers for NJIT.
The Highlanders enter Wednesday night with wins in three of their last four games.
All-Conference First Team midfielder Rene White leads the NJIT attack with a league-high 26 points (11 goals, 4 assists). Forward Regsan Watkins was the America East Striker of the Year a season ago, and was named to this season’s All-Conference Second Team.
Samuel Reisgys is the probable goalkeeper for NJIT – the junior has a .628 save percentage and 1.95 goals against average.
UVM has a world-class keeper of its own in Nate Silveira, who became the third Catamount in program history to be named America East Goalkeeper of the Year on Monday.
Silveira has seven clean sheets on the season, which is the ninth-highest single-season total in program history.
Vermont and NJIT meet in the America East semifinals for the second consecutive season. The second-seeded Catamounts defeated the No. 3 Highlanders 1-0 in last year’s semifinal matchup.
Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. The postseason action will broadcast live, for free, on AmericaEast.TV with Rob Ryan on the call. Tickets for the semifinal are available for purchase at UVMathletics.com/Tickets.
Tickets for the semifinal are $8 for adults, $5 for youth ages 14 and under and $2 for non-UVM America East students with a valid school ID.
UVM students will receive free admission. All youth soccer players wearing a jersey and their families are eligible to purchase tickets for $2 each on gameday at the Gutterson Fieldhouse box office.
SNOW SPORTS
U.S. Teams
U.S. Ski and Snowboard has announced its roster for the 2021-2022 season in the freestyle and cross country skiing disciplines.
In freestyle skiing, there were a handful of Vermont-connected athletes named to the team.
On the moguls side, Killington Mountain School’s Alex Lewis, from Carlisle, Massachusetts, was named to the men’s team. KMS’s Hannah Soar, from Somers, Connecticut, is on the women’s team.
On the aerials side, Shelburne’s Megan Nick was named to the women’s team. Nick trains with the Elite Aerial Development Program. In cross country skiing, Stratton Mountain School Elite Team skier Jessie Diggins is on the women’s A team.
Landgrove’s Katharine Odgen and fellow SMS Elite skier Julia Kern are on the women’s B team.
Former University of Vermont skier Scott Patterson is on the men’s B team.
Landgrove’s Ben Odgen was named to the men’s Development team.
CORRECTIONIn Tuesday’s edition, Fair Haven senior Nick Carrabino should have been listed among the Southern Vermont League boys soccer B Division first-team selections.
