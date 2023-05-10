PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University baseball team scored twice in the seventh inning and held on to beat UMass Dartmouth 3-2 in a Little East Conference tournament game Thursday morning.
The game was tied 1-1 going into the seventh inning, but UMD scored in the top half. Brandon Ramirez had the eventual game-winning hit in the bottom half, a double that scored Hunter Perkins and Jackson Cardozo.
Cardozo drove in CU’s opening run in the third inning, scoring Tyler McLain.
Brayden Howrigan went the distance on the mound for the Spartans, allowing four hits and two runs, only one earned, while striking out nine.
Castleton plays another elimination game on Friday at 11:30 a.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Castleton 2, RIC 0
MANSFIELD, Conn. — The Castleton University softball team won its opening game of the Little East Conference Tournament on Wednesday behind a pitching gem from Olivia Joy. Joy went the distance for the shutout as the Spartans blanked Rhode Island College 2-0.
Joy struck out three and did not walk a batter. She spaced five base hits.
Alexandra Brouillette went 2-for-2 and knocked in a run. Miranda Fish and Alexis Rogers also added two hits apiece to CU’s six-hit attack.
The Spartans scored both runs in the second. Rogers doubled and Fish was able to score on an outfield error and Brouillette doubled home Rogers.
H.S. SOFTBALL
FH 15, Windsor 14
(9 innings)
WINDSOR — Elizabeth Munger blasted a ninth-inning homerun and that was the difference in a 15-14 victory for the Fair Haven softball team against Windsor on Wednesday.
The game was as back and forth as they come. The Slaters jumped out to a 7-1 lead, but the Yellow Jackets responded to make it 9-7 in in the third.
Riley Babbie came in and stopped the bleeding in the circle for Fair Haven. The Slaters led in the seventh inning, but Windsor found a way to tie it to force extra innings.
Elizabeth Munger added a pair of singles to go with her homer. Jaylena Haley had two singles and a double, Amelia Munger had two singles and Savannah Wilkinson had a triple for the Slaters.
Mackenzie Kleefisch had three hits and Sydney Perry had two hits to lead Windsor. Molly Burke pitched all nine innings for the Yellow Jackets.
Fair Haven improved to 2-5, while Windsor dropped to 4-5.
H.S. BASEBALL
FH 15, Windsor 3
(6 innings)
WINDSOR — The Fair Haven baseball team cruised to a 15-3 win against Windsor in six innings Wednesday afternoon.
Carson Babbie homered for the first time in his high school career to put the Slaters up 4-0 and Fair Haven rolled from there.
Babbie also had two singles and a double to round out his standout day. Tyler Niklasson doubled twice, while Connor Fisher had a triple and single.
Alex Patch went three innings on the mound, striking out six and allowing one hit. Sawyer Ramey pitched two innings and Joe Buxton closed out the win.
Fair Haven improved to 5-4.
Springfield 5, Arlington 4
ARLINGTON — The Springfield baseball team edged Arlington 5-4 on Wednesday, earning its third straight victory.
The Cosmos scored two runs in the top of the fourth to go up 4-3 and never trailed again as both sides scored a single run in the seventh inning.
Luke Stocker got all but one out on the mound for Springfield, pitching 6 2/3 innings. Stocker was also 2-for-3 with a run batted in. Reece Harriman had two hits and two RBIs and Carson Williams had two hits for the Cosmos as well.
Springfield improved to 3-6.
MSJ 44, Twin Valley 4
(5 innings)
WHITINGHAM — The Mount St. Joseph baseball team remained undefeated, beating Twin Valley 44-4 in five innings on Wednesday.
James Williams got his first varsity hit for the Mounties. Dom Valente started on the mound for MSJ and Kyle McGinnis pitched in relief.
The Wildcats resurrected their program this year, so this was their third game in the last five years.
“The coach is very invested and things are looking up for them.” said Mounties coach Mike Callahan.
MSJ (8-0) hosts Green Mountain on Saturday in a battle of two of the best teams in their respective divisions.
GIRLS TENNIS
BF sweeps MSJ
The Mount St. Joseph and Bellows Falls girls tennis teams played two pro-set matches on Wednesday, with the Terriers winning 5-2 and 4-3.
In the first match, No. 1 singles Laney Hussak won 8-2 for MSJ for the lone singles victory. The Mounties’ No. 2 doubles team of Elizabeth Williams and Tashina Forrest won 8-6.
In the second match, Williams played at No. 1 singles and won 8-3 for MSJ. Forrest played No. 2 singles and won 8-5. The Mounties’ No. 1 doubles team of Hussak and Maura Whitman won 8-6 in a tiebreak after their pro set went to 7-7.
TRACK & FIELD
Cosmos at home
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield track and field team hosted a handful of southern Vermont schools on Wednesday afternoon.
The Cosmo boys were first on their side of things with 150 points, followed closely by Woodstock at 147 and Green Mountain at 107. White River Valley won the girls side with 205, followed by Woodstock’s 157, GM’s 77 and Springfield’s 76.
On the boys side, Springfield’s James Gultekin won the 100 meters in 11.89 seconds, followed by teammate Carter Tanner with Bradley Gallant fourth. Tanner was also fourth in the 200, while Cameron Williams was fourth in the 400. Gultekin was also second in the high jump and Williams was third.
Green Mountain’s Eben Mosher won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.68 seconds, followed by Springfield’s Adam Sanborn and Marshall Simpson. Simpson won the 300m hurdles in 46.33 seconds, just ahead of Sanborn. Sanborn was second in long jump and Gultekin was third.
Mosher also on the triple jump with a jump of 12.09 meters and was second in the pole vault.
GM’s Forrest Garvin won the shot put with a toss of 11.09 meters, topping teammate Noah Cherubini and Springfield’s Hunter Ferland, Cole Wright and Nick Wiese.
Noah Cherubini won the discus with a toss of 32.56 meters. Ferland was third and GM’s Wyatt Koch was fourth.
GM’s Joachim Gibson won the javelin with a throw of 40.62 meters, topping Mosher and Koch.
Damian Stagner took third in the 800 in 2:18.88, while Dylan Magoon was fifth. Braden Wright was fifth in the 1500.
Springfield’s 4x100 meter relay team of Simpson, Gallant, Tanner and Tristan Stagner won their race in 49.45 seconds. The 4x800 team of Wright, Magoon, Damian Stagner and Evan Pope won in 10:25.37.
On the girls side, Springfield’s Angelina Woychosky won the 1500 meters in 5:57.59, while teammate Olivia Howard was second. Woychosky was also second in the 3000 and third in the 100m hurdles, where Zinny Harris was fourth and Sabyn Tennis was fifth. Harris took second in 300m hurdles as well.
GM’s Autumn Fales was second in the 100m hurdles in 19.70 seconds. She was also second in the 200 in 28.83 seconds.
Green Mountain’s Colie Roby was second in the 800 in 2:49.42, while Springfield’s Erica Knudsen was fourth and Howard was fifth.
GM’s Sophia Cherubini was second in javelin with a throw of 20.43 meters, while Roby was fifth. Luna Burkland was third in shot put with a toss of 8.55 meters and Kyra Burbela was third in high jump at 1.35 meters. Burbela was also third in long jump, where Roby was fourth. Burbela took fourth in triple jump.
Springfield’s Meadow Murchie was fifth in the 400 in 1:10.02.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Dindino honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Following a stellar debut season for the Castleton University men’s lacrosse program, Spartan goalie Christopher Dindino was named the Little East Conference’s Goalie of the Year, the league announced on Thursday.
Along with Goalie of the Year honors, Dindino also landed First Team All-Conference accolades. He was a three-time LEC Goalie of the Week this season and was named the USILA Goalie of the Week one time—the first Castleton goalie to ever land on the nation-wide weekly awards list.
He is Castleton’s first major award winner and first All-Conference honoree since the move to the Little East Conference in 2019.
Dindino finished the season ranking second in the LEC and 20th nationally in saves per game with 15.4. He led the league in save percentage at 55.4 percent, good for top-60 nationally. His 261 saves this year were third-most in a single season in Castleton history, and he already ranks eighth on the all-time saves list for a career in the program.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Greenamyre tabbed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Castleton University women’s lacrosse midfielder Lacey Greenamyre was named to the Little East Conference’s All-LEC Second Team on Wednesday.
The senior from Middlebury notched 118 draw controls to rank No. 1 in the conference and top-20 in the nation.
She had 40 points this season with 16 goals and 24 assists. Her assist total led the Spartans squad. She was a very accurate shooter, with the best shot on goal percentage on the team as well.
Teammate Katie Opiela made the LEC’s Sportsmanship team.
MEN’S HOCKEY
CU’s donation
On Monday evening, members of the Castleton University men’s ice hockey team presented providers, administrators and staff at Rutland Regional Medical Center with a supersized check representing proceeds raised from the second annual Breaking the Ice on Mental Health event to benefit Behavioral Health programs and services offered by Rutland Regional.
In the second year of the initiative, $7,400 was raised through the auctioning of game-worn uniforms, a raffle, a bake sale, t-shirt sales and more.
Castleton University men’s hockey coach Kyle Richards was joined by Zach Papapetros, Justin Stairs, Stone Stelzl and Zach Trempner to present the proceeds to a group of providers from RRMC.
