CANTON, N.Y. — The Castleton University men’s track and field team toppled four program records en route to a third-place finish in a competitive Saints Spring Breaker Open to begin the outdoor season Saturday afternoon.
The Spartans competed against the likes of Plattsburgh State, Utica, St. Lawrence, SUNY Potsdam, and Clarkson.
Fresh off his Rookie Field Athlete of the Year honor following the conclusion of the indoor season, JaQuincy Bostick broke a triple jump record that had stood since 1971. The freshman placed second in the event with a distance of 13.24 meters to top William Wheeler’s mark from more than 50 years ago. Bostick also had a second-place finish in the long jump to his credit, soaring 6.35 meters.
Trever Rose earned first in the discus with a program-best mark of 43.21 meters. Harrison Leombruno-Nicholson also shined in throws, winning the javelin and setting a program record at 56.83 meters.
Defending Little East Conference champion David Harvey’s program record time of 15.76 seconds was good enough for second in the 110 meter hurdles. He also garnered a top-five finish in the 100 meter dash at 11.46 seconds.
Harvey and Bostick both qualified for the NCAA Regional Championship.
Wayne Alexander placed fifth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.38, and finished sixth in the 800 meters at 2:08.17.
On the women’s side, Danielle Solomon won the pole vault, clearing 2.48 meters — one of Castleton’s several strong field event performances.
Gwyn Tatton earned a second-place finish in the javelin with a distance of 35.46 meters. She also placed sixth out of 21 competitors in the shot put with a 10.05-meter throw.
Layne Cronin notched a top-10 finish in the discus at 22.46 meters, as did Shay Lawrence in the long jump with a seventh-place finish, posting a distance of 4.36 meters.
Castleton returns to St. Lawrence Saturday to compete in the Saints Broken Open.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Castleton swept
TROY, N.Y. — Seeing action for the first time in nearly a month, the Castleton University softball team dropped both ends of a doubleheader at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Saturday afternoon.
The Engineers won by scores of 6-1 and 3-2.
In the first game, RPI took control with three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Castleton scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth on a Kyle Wright double.
Jamie Boyle and Allison Almond highlighted a close Game 2 battle with solo home runs, but the Spartans couldn’t push any other runs across. It was the sixth long ball of Boyle’s collegiate career and the first for the sophomore Almond.
RPI scored single runs in the second, fourth and sixth innings.
Wright pitched well, but was issued the loss in the circle for the Spartans.
Castleton (6-3) is at Skidmore College for a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Wood swings hot bat
Proctor’s Sydney Wood, the Norwich University catcher in the second game of the Cadets’ sweep of Mass Maritime, went 3-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored.
The Cadets won the game 11-1.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
EastConn sweeps CU
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — The Castleton University baseball team opened up conference play with a doubleheader against Eastern Connecticut State University Saturday afternoon, dropping Game 1 12-3 before suffering the weekend sweep with a 13-3 loss in Game 2.
EastConn scored three runs apiece in the first and second innings. Castleton responded with three runs of its own in the third, but was held off the board the rest of the way as the Warriors added on.
Hunter Perkins had a home run in the loss for the Spartans.
In the second game, Castleton scored a run in the first and two in the eighth, but was held scoreless in every other inning.
EastConn put the game away in the eighth inning scoring five runs.
Rutland’s Reece de Castro homered in the loss and Perkins also drove in a run.
The Spartans return to action Wednesday with a matchup against Skidmore College. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
WestConn 25, CU 6
DANBURY, Conn. — The Castleton University men’s lacrosse team battled inclement weather and a tough Western Connecticut State team on Saturday afternoon, falling to WestConn in the Little East Conference-opener by a final score of 25-6.
The Spartans (0-7, 0-1 LEC) hung tight in the first quarter, but WestConn (7-1, 1-0 LEC) took over from there.
Sean Kimura and Chris LaBonte had a pair of goals each to lead the Spartan offense. Griffin Weller and Hunter Sarro added Castleton’s other scores, while Ryan Palmisano had an assist.
Trey Aronow had five goals and five assists for WestConn, while Benjamin Hawthorne had two goals and seven helpers. Julian Duque had five goals and one assist.
Castleton returns to action Wednesday night at Dave Wolk Stadium for the Connor Roberts Memorial Game against Norwich University. Opening face-off is slated for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.