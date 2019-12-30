NAPLES, Fla. — The Castleton University women’s basketball team resumed its schedule following a 16-day layoff Sunday, falling to Alma in non-conference action 55-34 at the Naples Shootout at the Community School of Naples.
The Spartans struggled offensively in their first game in more than two weeks, shooting just 26.1 (12-for-46) percent as a team while making just 23.1 percent (3-for-13) from 3-point range.
Alma won the battle on the boards, 40-36, and turned it over just nine times to Castleton’s 17. The Scots converted those turnovers into 22 points. Alma also had a 13-3 advantage in second-chance points and never trailed in the game.
Alexis Quenneville led Castleton with 14 points on 5-for-11 shooting, while Brooke Raiche added 12 points, going 5-for-7 from the field. Katlyn Toomey pulled in 12 rebounds to lead the team. Jillian Laughlin and Kylie Wright added three rebounds each off the bench.
For the Scots, Emily Long led the way with 16 points on 5 of 12 shooting. She added five rebounds and two assists in her 27 minutes. Jeny Brandt also reached double-digit scoring with 14 points despite shooting just 5-for-16 on the night. Brandt posted a monster night on the glass, hauling in 16 rebounds for a double-double.
Alma scored the first eight points of the game, as Castleton’s offense got off to a slow start in the opening quarter. After Castleton’s first bucket of the game from Quenneville, Long drilled a three to make it 11-2 Scots. Raiche answered with a layup to put the score at 11-4 at the end of the first quarter.
Alma again opened a quarter with a lengthy run, notching nine consecutive points to open the lead to 20-4 with less than five minutes to play in the first half. The two teams traded baskets until halftime, but Alma got the last tally of the half on a three from Stasha Warchock that made it 29-10 at the break.
The Spartans answered out of the locker room, using a 13-4 run to cut the deficit to 10 points — 33-23. The Scots slowly pulled away throughout the rest of the quarter, carrying a 43-28 lead into the final 10 minutes as Brandt hit a layup at the buzzer.
The two teams went back-and-forth throughout the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, with the score sitting at 49-32 in favor of Alma, but the Scots closed the game on a 6-2 run to cap off the win.
Castleton took on Vassar in the second day of action and the Brewers came out with a 75-38 win.
Vassar came out with some hot shooting, jumping out to a 13-3 lead going 5-for-7 from the field.
The Brewers shot better than 70 percent for much of the first quarter and led 23-10 heading into the second.
The Spartans kept the game competitive in the early second quarter, but Vassar went on a 5-0 run and dominated much of the rest of the frame, leading 50-20 at the half.
The Brewers shot 76 percent from the field in the half, while Castleton struggled mightily to the tune of a 21.7 percent mark.
Vassar started the third quarter on an 11-2 run and continued to extend its insurmountable lead to 40 by quarter’s end.
The Spartans had a spirited defensive effort in the fourth, not allowing any Brewer points in the first four minutes of the frame.
Isa Peczuh led Vassar with 17 points, while Jackie Cenan added 13.
Brooke Raiche was the lone Castleton player to reach double figures with 11 points.
The Spartans fall to 6-5 and look to snap a four-game skid Saturday at Rhode Island College.
FOOD DRIVE
Rutland High School and Rutland Middle School athletes will be going door-to-door from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday to collect food and donations for the Community Cupboard.
