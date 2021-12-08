NEW LONDON, N.H. — The Castleton University women’s basketball team picked up its fourth win in its last five games, beating Colby-Sawyer 62-30 Wednesday night.
The Spartans had the better of a low-scoring first quarter, where they outscored the Chargers by six.
Both offenses were firing at a higher gear in the second quarter and Castleton upped its lead to 10 heading into the half. The Spartans’ effort on the offensive boards played a big role in grabbing the first-half advantage.
The Spartans broke the game open in third, outscoring Colby-Sawyer by eight points, and continued to pad their lead in the fourth.
Three players were in double figures for Castleton. Rutland High product Elise Magro led the Spartans with 14 points. Kelly Vuz had 13 points and Fair Haven alumna Ryleigh Coloutti had 12 points.
Coloutti only shot 4-for-15 from the field, but was a force on the boards with 13 rebounds, along with five steals. Gwyn Tatton added 11 rebounds for the Spartans.
Castleton (5-3) hosts Southern Maine on Saturday at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM 64, Dartmouth 46
BURLINGTON — A dominant first quarter put the University of Vermont women’s basketball team in control against rival Dartmouth College and the Catamounts pulled out a 64-46 win Wednesday night at Patrick Gymnasium.
UVM jumped out to a 24-9 lead after the opening quarter. The Big Green played the Catamounts tight as the game went on, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
UVM had four women score in double figures led by Josie Larkins with 19 points. Larkins also had a team-high seven assists. Emma Utterback, Delaney Richason and Anna Olson were the others in double figures.
CVU product Mekkena Boyd had 11 points in her Vermont homecoming for Dartmouth.
UVM (5-4) is at UMass Amherst on Dec. 19.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
FSU 78, Castleton 67
FITCHBURG, Mass. — The Fitchburg State University men’s basketball team pulled away late and beat Castleton 78-67 Wednesday night.
The Falcons jumped out to a 17-6 lead in the opening six minutes of the first half and upped the lead to 14 points midway through the half.
The Spartans battled back and got the lead down to as little as two points, before Fitchburg took a six-point lead into the break.
Castleton grabbed its first lead since the opening basket with a 9-0 run early in the second half and the teams traded the advantage in the ensuing minutes.
The Spartans held a two-point lead midway through the second half, but the Falcons went on a run to go up by double figures and held on from there.
Remy Brown led the Spartans with 13 points, followed by Darrell Hardge with 12 and Johnny Torrence with 11.
Quincy Taylor led all scorers for Fitchburg with 20 points.
Castleton (5-5) hosts Southern Maine in Little East Conference action on Saturday at 3 p.m.
NU 97, NVU-Lyndon 77
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s basketball team cruised past in-state rival Northern Vermont University-Lyndon 97-77 Wednesday night.
After a tight opening stretch, the Cadets took control later in the first half and opened up a lead as large as 13, before taking a 10-point edge into the half.
Norwich continued to increase its advantage as the second half went on and won going away.
The Cadets were hot from long range, sinking 10 of 21 of their 3s. Five of those came from Spencer Conatser, who had 20 points for Norwich. Kyle Booth and Owen Liss both had 16 points, while Jalen Olivero had 15 points.
Fair Haven alum Kohlby Murray had four points, including a 3-pointer for the Cadets.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Rice reaps honor
The accolades continue to mount for Castleton University defensive end Chris Rice.
He has been named to the All-Region I third team by D3football.com for a season in which he led the Spartans with 65 tackles, 23 tackles for a loss and 11.5 sacks.
Region I includes the Commonwealth Coast Conference, the MASCAC, the Middle Atlantic Conference, NESCAC and NEWMAC.
