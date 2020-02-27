AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Castleton University baseball team remained red hot on Thursday, winning their fourth straight by pulling out a 3-2 victory over Cabrini in the 11th inning here at Lake Myrtle Park.
Davis Mikell drove home the winning run in the 11th with his third hit of the day, scoring Ryan Lawrence.
Adam Newton, a freshman from Brattleboro, picked up his first collegiate win in his two-inning relief stint.
Cameron Goulet got the start for Castleton and pitched seven strong innings, giving up just one run on two hits.
Castleton catcher John Stewart III had two of Castleton’s 10 hits and also scored a run.
The 4-2 Spartans are back at it early on Friday in Winter Haven, Florida. They play Union College at 9 a.m. at Chain O Lakes Park.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rutland 62, MAU 46
BENNINGTON — The Rutland girls basketball team spoiled Mount Anthony’s Senior Night on Thursday with a 62-46 win over the Patriots.
The Raiders were down 28-26 at the half. They turned things around, however, and outscored Mount Anthony 36-18 for the remainder of the game.
“We made a few adjustments going into the second half,” said Rutland coach Nathan Bellomo.
Rylee Burgess was the top scorer for Rutland with 15 points. Makieya Hendrickson followed her teammate with 14.
Bellomo added that there was a good scoring balance in his team.
“We had a lot of kids contribute in other ways,” he said.
Grace Mahar went out on her last game with 29 points, including 12-14 at the line.
The Raiders finish their season 13-7 in Division I.
Fair Haven 49, Mill River 17
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River girls basketball team finished the season with a perfect record Thursday night after a 49-17 win over Mill River.
Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson said while the perfect record feels good, a new season, the postseason, began after the final horn sounded.
“That’s our focus,” he said.
Ryleigh Coloutti led all scorers with 26 points, including seven baskets from 3-point land. Teammate Zoey Cole followed with six points.
Molly Bruso was the top scorer for the Minutemen with eight points.
The Slaters finish 20-0 and first in Division II. Mill River finishes 4-16.
Hartford 38, Springfield 32
WHITE RIVER JCT. —The Springfield girls basketball team was edged by Hartford 38-32 Thursday night.
The Cosmos had the early lead, outscoring the ‘Canes 6-5 after the first quarter and 13-9 at the half. Hartford bounced back, however, beating Springfield 22-17 in the third and ultimately taking the win.
Hailey Perham recorded a game high 19 points, followed by Julianna Albero-Levings with nine points.
Jasmine Jenkins led the ‘Canes in scoring with 16 points.
The Cosmos (10-9) face Windsor on the road Friday in their final game of the regular season.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
RIC 62, Castleton 47
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton women’s basketball team was eliminated from the Little East Tournament Thursday night with a 62-47 loss against Rhode Island College.
Jordyn Gauvin opened the game for the Anchorman with a layup. Emilee Bose immediately responded with a 3-pointer to give the Spartans the early lead.
Rhode Island’s offense stepped up, however, and outscored Castleton 12-2 in the first nine minutes of play.
The teams continued to exchange baskets in the third, but the Spartans could not bring the gap below eight points.
Rhode Island took control of their court early in the fourth quarter, going on a five-point run before Castleton called another 30-second timeout. The Anchorman’s run ended with a layup by Brooke Raiche. However, Rhode Island continued to widen the gap.
Raiche led the Spartans with 12 points. Bose followed with 10 points and four rebounds.
RIC’s Maci Dorantes and Sophia Guerrier led all scorers with 13 points each.
The Anchorman will take on the winner of Eastern Connecticut-UMass Boston game Sunday in the Little East Championship.
SOFTBALL
Castleton opens season
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Castleton softball team opened its 2020 season Thursday with an exhibition doubleheader against Olney Central Community College.
Olney took the first game with a score of 4-2. The Spartans struck first with a run in the fourth inning after Miranda Fish hit a single through the left side and was brought home with an RBI single to shortstop by Devin Millerick.
Olney responded in the sixth inning with a double by Erin Stanley, which led to two RBI’s. Maddie Fuller’s triple to center field led to another RBI, followed by a double by Hayden Brown, which brought Fuller home.
Castleton inched closer in the seventh inning with a sacrifice fly by Kate LaPan, which brought Makenna Thorne home, but Olney managed to take down the Spartans.
The Spartans got the best of their opponent in the second game with a 3-run homer by Calli Van Gorden in the top of the fourth inning. Olney scored in the bottom of the fourth with a single RBI to left field, but the Spartans responded in the fifth with RBI’s by Fish, Van Gorden, Millerick and Olivia Bowen, and a 3-run double to left field by LaPan to go up 10-1.
Bowen closed the game with a scoreless fifth to give the Spartans the win in five innings.
Castleton plays again Friday when it faces Brunswick Community College in another exhibition doubleheader.
