MANSFIELD, Conn. — The No. 4 seed Castleton University softball team held off a late comeback by No. 5 UMass Boston in an opening round game of the Little East Conference tournament on Wednesday.
Castleton held a 5-1 lead, but the Beacons made it interesting scoring three runs in the top of the sixth to cut the lead to one.
The Spartans opened the scoring in the bottom of the first where Proctor's Allie Almond singled to right field to score Kate LaPan.
The pitching of Castleton's Kyle Wright and UMass Boston's Brianna Melchionda ruled the opening few innings, but the Beacons tied the game in the top of the third on a sacrifice fly by Sarah Harlinski.
The Spartans took the lead back in the bottom of the fourth getting RBIs from Almond and Wright, but the big blast of the inning was a double off the wall by Jamie Boyle.
Castleton tacked on a pair of runs in the fifth inning on passed balls, but Gabriella Messer doubled to drive in a run for UMass Boston and then Melchiondra hit a two-run homer to cut the lead to one.
Wright settled in and got the final three outs to secure the win. Wright struck out three and walked two in the win. Melchiondra struck out four and walked five, taking the loss.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NESCAC Tournament
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College baseball team has earned the top seed in the NESCAC West Division and will host a best-of-three quarterfinal series against Tufts (East No. 4) beginning on Saturday.
The contests mark the first time in program history that the Panthers have hosted postseason games.
The 2022 NESCAC Baseball Championship features a new format following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the top-four teams in each division qualify for the NESCAC Championship based on the standings from the round-robin divisional play.
The eight teams will play a cross-divisional quarterfinal best-of-three series on the campus of the higher seeds on May 7 and 8. The winners from the quarterfinal weekend will advance to the championship weekend, May 13-15, at Trinity College. The NESCAC Champion will receive the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Bowdoin and Colby finished the regular season with identical 8-4 marks in the East Division. The Polar Bears won the series over Colby to grab the top seed in the East while the Mules are the No. 2 seed. Bowdoin, Colby and the top two seeds in the West (No. 1) Middlebury and (No. 2) Hamilton will host the cross-divisional quarterfinal matchups this weekend.
