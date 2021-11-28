The Castleton University men’s hockey program used a 3-1 victory over Franklin Pierce to claim the 2021 Terry Moran Invitational Tournament Championship Saturday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
Calvin Moïse netted the game-winner at the 12-minute mark of the third period and the Spartans wouldn’t look back, eventually hoisting the cup in front of the home crowd.
Moïse’s goal broke a 1-1 tie, answering a Raven tally that came in the early minutes of the second period. Moïse forced a timely turnover and skated into the slot, burying a backhander to put the Spartans up 2-1.
After a scoreless first period, Castleton (3-6-1, 0-3-1 NEHC) struck first only 61 seconds into the second period. Justin Stairs, who netted one of Castleton’s seven goals in the semifinal, received a pass from Moïse before hammering a wrister past Ravens’ netminder Ian Wallace.
Franklin Pierce had the answer, however, less than a minute later. Conor Foley, netting his second of the weekend, evened the game at 1-1.
The third period would belong to Castleton as Moïse provided the game-winner and Anton Tarvainen tacked on an empty netter in the final seconds.
Kyle Alaverdy earned his second win of the season with 27 saves, including double digit stops in the busy second period. Alaverdy even tallied an assist on Tarvainen’s insurance goal.
Prior to the championship tilt, Arcadia claimed an overtime victory over Rivier in the consolation game.
CU was 7-2 winners in the opening round of the tournament on Friday against Rivier.
Seven different Castleton players scored with Stairs, Tarvainen, Brandon Picard, Andrew Stefura, Sam Rennert, Conner Ladabouche and Bryce Irwin scoring. Connor Rider had a pair of assists.
Following the thrilling tournament victory, Castleton returns to NEHC play Friday, Dec. 3 when it hosts Elmira for a 7 p.m. puck drop at Spartan Arena.
The All-Tournament team was made up of Sam Rennert, Castleton (MVP); Andrew Barber, Castleton; Conor Foley, Franklin Pierce; Paul Antkowiak, Franklin Pierce; Milan Breczko, Rivier; Haralds Jirgens, Arcadia.
MEN’S HOCKEY
UVM 3, Dartmouth 2
HANOVER, N.H. — William Lemay and Joe Leahy scored 1:57 apart in the early stages of the first period and Will Zapernick had three points as the University of Vermont earned its first regulation road win of the season defeating Dartmouth 3-2 Sunday evening in non-conference action from Thompson Arena.
Vermont returns to Hockey East action next weekend for a two-game series at Maine.
NU 5, Plattsburgh 2
MIDDLEBURY — The Norwich University men’s ice hockey team claimed its record 11th First Light Great Northern ShootOut title with a 5-2 win over Plattsburgh State on Sunday afternoon at Middlebury’s Chip Kenyon ‘85 Arena.
CROSS COUNTRY
Geisler 59th
BRONX, N.Y. — Rutland High School senior Brady Geisler competed among the best cross country runners that the Northeast has to offer on Saturday in the Eastbay Cross Country Championships at VanCortlandt Park in New York City.
Geisler finished the Championship boys race in 59th with a time of 16 minutes, 33 seconds.
The top Vermont runner was St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman in 42nd in 16:17.7.
Rutland’s Owen Dube-Johnson finished in 153rd.
The Ravens’ Erin Geisler and Evangeline Taylor competed in the girls freshman and sophomore race. Erin Geisler was 34th in 21:38.1 and Taylor was 38th in 21:44.4.
Bellows Falls’ Steph Ager was 7th in the girls junior and senior race with a time of 20:13.2.
FIELD HOCKEY
Nicholas honored
Middlebury College senior Erin Nicholas was named the 2021 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division III Region II Player of the Year for the third-consecutive time.
Nicholas finished her field hockey career with 161 points (65G, 31A). She ranked first in the NESCAC with 28 goals this season, which moved her into third on Middlebury’s single-season list.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UNCG 54, UVM 51
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kobe Langley posted a game-high 19 points to lead UNC Greensboro (6-2) to a 54-51 victory over the University of Vermont (5-3) on Saturday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.
UNCG outscored UVM by four in the second half to eek out the win.
Ryan Davis had 17 points to lead the Catamounts, followed by Finn Sullivan with 12.
Vermont returns home to Patrick Gym on Wednesday when it hosts Dartmouth at 7 p.m.
Brown wins 400th
MIDDLEBURY —The Middlebury College men’s basketball team (4-2) topped Endicott 86-81 at home on Sunday afternoon. With the victory, head coach Jeff Brown tallied his 400th win at Middlebury, and 430th overall.
The Panthers return to action on Tuesday when they host SUNY Canton at 5 p.m., while the Gulls (3-2) travel to Gordon on Wednesday for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM splits
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont women’s basketball team bested Brown 79-46 on Saturday, before falling to Bucknell 68-53 on Sunday at Patrick Gymnasium in the TD Bank Classic.
On Saturday, Vermont had five players score in double figures and held Brown to 30% shooting. Josie Larkins led the five women with 15 points.
In the Sunday UVM loss, Bucknell guard Taylor O’Brien was named the TB Bank Classic’s Most Valuable Player after her career-high 24-point performance.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
UVM 5, Syracuse 1
BURLINGTON — Five different Catamounts found the back of the net Saturday night as the University of Vermont used a three-goal second period to pull away from Syracuse in a 5-1 win at Gutterson Fieldhouse.
The teams had played to a 1-1 tie on Friday to open the two-game set.
