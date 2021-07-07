WILLISTON — The Country Club of Barre finds itself atop the leaderboard at the Vermont Amateur golf tournament at Williston Golf Club.
Veteran golfer Bryson Richards heads into Thursday’s 36-hole finale in first place, the only golfer shooting under-par at 1-under. Richards had an eagle and five birdies in Wednesday’s round, where he shot 3-under.
Clubmate Troy Evans isn’t far off, just two strokes back at 1-over in a tie for second.
Both golfers hope to bring home hardware to central Vermont on Thursday, adding on to the hardware they helped earn on Wednesday.
The Country Club of Barre won the McCullough Cup, which is the team award awarded after the second round that goes to the club with the best score among its four chosen golfers. Barre put up a 13-over 581 as a team, giving it a comfortable win over second-place Burlington Country Club that finished at 27-over 595.
Rutland Country Club, last year’s McCullough Cup champions, was third at 34-over 602.
Mount Anthony Country Club’s Cory Jozefiak was last year’s runner-up and remains squarely in the hunt this year. Jozefiak shot even-par on Wednesday, keeping him at 1-over for the tournament. He birdied two holes on the front nine and had 14 pars in the round.
Ekwanok Country Club’s Taylor Bellemare was at even-par in a tie for second after the first round. He is tied for fourth after Wednesday’s round, shooting 2-over. Bellemare only birdied two holes, but racked up 13 pars. Burlington’s Troy Goliber is also at 2-over.
Manchester Country Club’s Ryan Porter was tied with Bellemare after the first day, but fell off the lead pace on Wednesday, shooting 6-over for the day. Porter is in 12th place.
Rutland Country Club’s top golfer heading into the final day is Nicholas Wood, who sits at 5-over in a tie for 10th with North Country product Austin Giroux. Wood birdied three holes in a row on the front nine.
RCC’s Frankie Sanborn was 3-over on Wednesday with one birdie and 13 pars. Sanborn is 9-over for the tournament and in a tie for 16th. Clubmate Logan Broyles also sits at 9-over, following a 6-over round on Wednesday. Broyles’ best hole came on the 12th hole where he eagled the par-4.
Proctor-Pittsford Country Club’s Nick Ojala was 5-over on Wednesday and is 9-over for the tournament and Dorset Field Club’s Harrison Digangi’s 1-over second round also put him at 9-over. Digangi had three birdies, including a pair on the back nine.
Rutland’s Max Major and Garren Poirier, last year’s Vermont Amateur champion, are at 10-over after the second day.
Major shot 4-over on Wednesday, birdieing a pair of holes including the ninth hole that he eagled on Tuesday. Poirier birdied three holes, shooting 3-over on Wednesday. The Rutland pair is part of a four-way tie for 23rd.
RCC’s Nicholas Ouellette shot 6-over for the second day in a row, bringing him to 12-over for the tournament in a tie for 30th. Ouellette had a pair of birdies.
Neshobe Golf Club’s Andrew Merrill is also at 12-over, following a 9-over day on Wednesday.
Mount Anthony’s Aaron Wood was 8-over on Wednesday, putting him at 13-over for the tournament in a tie for 33rd.
Mount Anthony’s Mathew Smith, a Hoosick Falls Central School product across the New York border, was 6-over on Wednesday and 15-over for the tournament, just missing the cut line, which was set at 14-over.
Clubmate Stephen Carknard, the golf coach at MAU, finished the tournament at 17-over after a strong second round with two birdies and 12 pars. Dorset’s Keith Komline and Mount Snow Country Club’s Chad Bullock were also at 17-over.
Rutland’s Samuel Major finished his run in the tournament at 18-over. He was much-improved from the first day of action, sinking three birdies and shooting 5-over on Wednesday.
Neshobe’s Walker Allen at 19-over, Manchester’s Mathew Prendergast at 22-over, Mount Anthony’s Jack Bushee at 24-over, Rutland’s Matt Wilkinson at 27-over and Neshobe’s Bill Crossmon at 31-over missed the cut.
Thursday’s 36-hole finale will decide this year’s champion.
LITTLE LEAGUEBennington 15, Rutland 0
(4 innings)
BENNINGTON — The Bennington 12U Little League All-Star team followed up its no-hitter on Tuesday with a perfect game from Carson Andrick on Wednesday, winning 15-0 in four innings against Rutland at Bennington Baseball Park.
Andrick struck out nine of the 12 batters he faced, getting the other three on groundouts.
Bennington is 2-0 in the tournament, while Rutland is 0-2.
The tournament continues on Friday when Rutland travels to Brattleboro.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.