MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College has named Jack Ceglarski as the interim head men's ice hockey coach for the 2023-24 season. Ceglarski was selected in part because of his strong connection with the program, having served as the assistant coach for the past two seasons.
"Jack has demonstrated a commitment to the program and to our players over the two years he has been with us, and has served us well in this role over the past several months," Director of Athletics Erin Quinn said. "We are confident that the program and team will thrive under Jack's leadership and we look forward to working with him and the team for a successful 2023-24 campaign."
Ceglarski said he appreciates the support and confidence from Quinn and the rest of Middlebury College to lead the men's ice hockey program.
"I am honored and excited to take on this position and am looking forward to the future of Middlebury hockey," he said. "I look forward to working together with our staff, alumni and players to lead this program into its next chapter."
Prior to his time at Middlebury, Ceglarski was an assistant coach at the University of Notre Dame from 2019-2021. He also served as an assistant coach and co-recruiting coordinator for the 2018-19 season at the University of New England.
Ceglarski graduated from the State University of New York (SUNY) Geneseo in 2017 and was a four-year member of the Knights hockey program. He made two NCAA Semifinal appearances during his career and had professional hockey playing stints with the Reading Royals (ECHL), Indy Fuel (ECHL) and the Huntsville Havoc (SPHL).
Ceglarski replaces Neil Sinclair, who resigned in May.
The Panthers are coming off a 5-18-1 season.
Briscoe at NHMS
LOUDON, N.H. — The McGee Automotive Family Sprint Cars of New England tour will make its own little piece of history on Friday as NASCAR Cup Series star Chase Briscoe becomes the first big-league driver to take on the “winged, wild, and wicked fast” warriors.
Briscoe brings a wealth of dirt track racing experience with him to the “Friday Night Dirt Duels” at The Flat Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and is likely to be one of the drivers to beat.
Mitchell, Ind., native Briscoe is coming to NHMS for the NASCAR Cup Series “Crayon 301” on Sunday. He will drive the No. 14 Mobil 1 Gen G Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing. On Friday, he’ll be teamed up with Matt Tanner, who will provide Briscoe with a new car sponsored by Mahindra Tractors and Rifenburg Contracting Corp. Tanner has won with both SCoNE and the Empire Super Sprints tour in 2023 and last weekend finished second at Devil’s Bowl Speedway with the same car that Briscoe will pilot.
Briscoe is not coming to the Friday Night Dirt Duels just to play around; he grew up on dirt tracks in the Midwest and broke Jeff Gordon’s record as the youngest driver to win a feature race in a 410 Sprint Car when he was just 13 years old. When his busy NASCAR schedule allows, he competes in a half-dozen or more dirt races each year.
Briscoe turned a volunteer shop position into a full-time ARCA Menards Series ride and won the 2016 ARCA championship before bigger opportunities came along. He won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event on dirt at Eldora Speedway in 2018, he had an incredible nine-win season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020, and he became a NASCAR Cup Series winner at Phoenix Raceway in 2022; he is only the third driver to be crowned Rookie of the Year in each of NASCAR’s three national series, joining Cup champions Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.