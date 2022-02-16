PERU — Rutland's Ben Cerreta has consistently been one of the top alpine skiers in the area and he put that on display once again Wednesday at the VPA Southern Districts, winning the giant slalom race.
Cerreta finished with a two-run time of 1 minute, 11.26 seconds. Teammate Sawyer Nelson was close on his heels, finishing in 1:11.98.
The rest of the top 10 was rounded out by Woodstock's Bode Wood, Burr and Burton's Andrew Maneggia, the Wasps' Ben Johnson, BBA's Judd Gourley, Rutland's Zachary Nelson and Hudson Branchaud, Woodstock's Levi Halley and Green Mountain's Leo Schnipper.
A quartet of Rutland County skiers just missed the top 10 in Sebastian Pell, David Franzoni, Kyle Harned and Brian Pierce. The lone Fair Haven skier Ashton Thomas was 16th.
Rutland had three of the top four finishers in the boys slalom race as well. That race was won by BBA's Maneggia, who finished in 1:17.78.
The Raider trio took the next three spots with Zachary Nelson, Branchaud and Cerreta.
The rest of the top 10 was Halley, Schnipper, Woodstock's Owen Kross, Gourley, the Wasps' Max Hambsch and Thomas. Franzoni just missed the top 10 in 11th.
The Rutland boys were the team winner on the boys side with 41 points, ahead of Woodstock, BBA, MSJ and Thetford. Those five boys teams all qualifed for the state championship meet. Hartford just missed out in sixth.
Schnipper and Thomas were independent skiers that qualfied.
Woodstock's Chloe Masillo was the top dog in the girls giant slalom race, finishing in 1:13.93, beating out BBA's Franny Levitas and Wasps teammate Abigail Masillo.
The rest of the top 10 was the Bulldogs' Brooke Weber and Alex Faucher, MSJ's Taylor Blodorn, BBA's Bailey Gilliam and Emilia de Jounge, Rutland's Lauren Solimano and Otter Valley's Ella Brytowski. Green Mountain's Hailey Racicot was 12th.
BBA's Levitas took first in the girls slalom race finishing in 1:23.67, beating out Abigail Masillo by 0.14 seconds.
Behind those two standouts in the top 10 were Weber, Blodorn, Gilliam, Solimano, BBA's Hannah Cyr, Racicot, Woodstock's Claudia Shoemaker and Brytowski. Rutland's Paige Harned was 13th.
BBA finished first in team scoring with 50 points, topping Woodstock, Rutland and MSJ. Those four teams qualified for states, while Thetford just miseed out in fifth.
Brytowski and Racicot were independent skiers that earned a spot at states.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Rutland 6, Bratt 0
The Rutlland girls hjockey team picked up its second straight win, shutting out Brattleboro 6-0 Wednesday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
The Raiders (10-7) are at Kingdom Blades on Saturday at 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Rice 7, Rutland 1
Patrick Cooley scored a goal, but that was all the Rutland boys hockey team could muster in a 7-1 loss to Rice Wednesday night at Spartan Arena.
Rutland (4-11) is at BFA-St. Albans on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSJ 56, Arlington 32
It was Senior Night at McDonough Gymnasium on Wednesday and the Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team celebrated with a 56-32 win against Arlington.
Seniors Tiana Gallipo, Brooke Bishop and Ellie Tracy were honored before the game.
"The seniors played like seniors tonight. They had a great floor game," said MSJ coach Bill Bruso.
Bishop and Haylee Rivers had 13 points for MSJ, Gallipo had 10 and Tracy had four, along with her usual work on the boards. Sidney Herrington led Arlington with 15 points.
MSJ (10-6) is at Poultney on Friday.
Springfield 32, Woodstock 26
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield girls basketball team beat Woodstock for the second time in as many days, 32-24 Wednesday night at Dressel Gym.
Macie Stagner led the Cosmos with 15 points, including nine in the fourth quarter where she was 7-for-8 from the charity stripe. As a team, Springfield was 9-for-12 from free throw line in the fourth.
Maddie Clark added five points, while Sephi Steele and Megan Stagner had four.
Emma Tarleton had 19 points for the Wasps and Lara Tarleton had the other seven.
Springfield (10-9) wraps up the regular season on Friday at Otter Valley.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arlington 44, Poultney 24
ARLINGTON — The Poultney boys basketball team started well against Arlington, but couldn't sustain it, losing 44-24 Wednesday night in the Eagles' Nest.
The Blue Devils were up 11-4 after one, but trailed by three heading into halftime. Arlington broke the game open after the break.
Marcus Lewis led all scorers with 16 points for Poultney. Arlington was led by Griff Briggs' 13 and Jacob Morse's 12.
Poultney fell to 6-11.
L&G 61, Westside 19
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland boys basketball team fell to Leland & Gray 61-19 Wednesday night at Hinchey Gymnasium.
Alex Parker-Jennings led the Rebels with 19 points, followed by Jeremy Graves with 12 and Aiden Bernard with 11.
Tyler Fitzgerald, David Noel and Andrew Bailey had four points apiece for West Rutland.
The Golden Horde fell to 0-17.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Castleton 11, Apprentice 4
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Castleton University baseball team got into the win column on Wednesday, beating Apprentice 11-4.
The Spartans (1-1) jumped out to a 6-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third and tacked on five runs across the sixth and seventh innings.
CU catcher Addison Schaub had a home run and drove in a pair of runs. Zac Willis drove in one run and Ryan Lawrence came across the plate three times.
Richard Walker earned the win on the bump with Aubrey Ramey, Adam Winchell and Jack Callahan pitching in relief for the Spartans.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
USM 2, Castleton 1
(Overtime)
GORHAM, Maine — The Castleton University men's hockey team's season ended on Wednesday, falling to Southern Maine 2-1 in overtime in the opening round of the New England Hockey Conference tournament.
Austin Marini netted the game-winner for the Huskies in the extra session.
Romeo Torain scored the lone Spartan goal in the second on an assist from Nicolas Garneau. Kyle Alaverdy hit 1,000 career saves for CU in the loss, the fifth goalie in program history to do so.
Castleton finishes at 5-19-2.
Mariano Cup
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — The New England Hockey Conference has officially renamed their postseason Championship cups “The Mariano Cup” in honor of longtime Norwich University Director of Athletics, Tony Mariano.
Mariano has been the Director of Athletics at Norwich for 30 years and has served the university in various roles within the athletic department for over four decades.
Mariano announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year. He has also served as a member of the NEHC Executive Committee for over 10 years and helped lead the organization through its rebrand and incorporation process.
The Mariano Cup will be awarded to the winning program from both the NEHC Men’s and Women’s postseason tournament.
