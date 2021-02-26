The Vermont Principals’ Association has released the dates for all state championship events for winter sports.
The Barre Auditorium will be the home for all teams competing in the state championship basketball games including Division I. Previously, only Division II, III and IV title games were held at the venerable building on the hill in downtown Barre.
The lineup for all state title events:
Monday, March 8: The boys Division I and II Nordic Ski Championships at Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
Monday, March 8: The boys and girls Alpine Championships at Smugglers Notch.
Wednesday, March 10: Girls Division I and II Nordic Ski Championships at Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Wednesday, March 10: The boys and girls Alpine Championships at Cochrans Ski Center.
Saturday, March 13: Gymnastics at Green Mountain Training Center.
Wednesday, March 17: Boys and Girls Snowboard Championships at Jay Peak.
Saturday, March 20: Dance. Virtual Championship.
Saturday, March 20: Cheerleading Virtual Championship.
Tuesday, March 23: Boys and Girls Hockey Championships. Sites to be determined.
Wednesday, March 24: Boys and Girls Hockey Championships, Sites to be determined.
Saturday, March 27: Bowling. Virtual Championships.
Saturday, March 27, Boys and Girls Basketball Championships at Barre Auditorium.
Sunday, March 28: Boys and Girls Basketball Championships at Barre Auditorium.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 58, MAU 13
BENNINGTON — Move over Kim Sweeney, there’s a redhead with a silky smooth jump shot that made history Friday night.
Fair Haven senior Ryleigh Coloutti scored 20 points in the Slaters’ 58-13 win against Mount Anthony and in the process broke Sweeney’s all-time scoring record for the girls basketball program.
“(Ryleigh) is one of our many seniors that has gone to our basketball camps since third grade. She’s put in a lot of time into her game,” said Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson. “It’s a nice bus ride home tonight.”
The Slaters led 12-0 after one quarter and were up by 27 at the half.
Lily Briggs had seven points, Brittney Love had six and Emma Ezzo had six for Fair Haven.
Linnaia Connell had five to lead MAU.
The Slaters (5-0) host Hartford on Monday.
Mill River 32, LTS 24
NORTH CLARENDON — Ryan Csizmesia picked up his first win as the Mill River girls basketball coach as the Minutemen bested Long Trail 32-24 Friday night.
Mill River was down by one heading into the fourth, but outscored the Mountain Lions 13-4 in the final frame.
“We stepped up our defensive intensity,” Csizmesia said. “We played smart. It was our best quarter this season.”
Mill River (1-2) is at Rivendell on Tuesday.
West Rutland 60,
Arlington 16
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland girls basketball team remained undefeated, besting Arlington 60-16 Friday night.
The Golden Horde led by 33 at the half.
“I played all of my kids in the second half,” said Westside coach Carl Serrani. “Arlington is an improving team.”
Kiana Grabowski, Mallory Hogan and Peyton Guay all had 12 points, while Elizabeth Bailey had 10.
Sidney Herrington had 10 points for the Eagles.
West Rutland (5-0) is at White River Valley on Monday.
Proctor 71, Poultney 48
PROCTOR — The Proctor girls basketball team extended its win streak to four win a 71-48 win against Poultney Friday night.
Maggie McKearin continued her strong stretch of games with 31 points.
“(Maggie) is tough in transition. She’s been playing really well,” said her father and Phantoms coach Joe McKearin.
Isabel Greb had 13 points, Laci French had nine and birthday girl Rachel Stuhlmueller had eight.
Kayden L’Esperance led the Blue Devils with 14 points.
“It was a game of runs,” coach McKearin said. “Poultney played really hard.”
Proctor (4-1) has a tough week on tap, playing MSJ on Monday and Mid-Vermont Christian Thursday.
WRV 36, Green Mt. 31
SOUTH ROYALTON — The Green Mountain girls basketball team fell to White River Valley 36-31 in a defensive battle Friday night.
“You have to learn to lose the close ones before you learn to win them,” said GM coach Jeff Buffum.
“Luna Burkland played outstanding defense and we rebounded much better.”
The Chieftains had to foul late to keep the game alive, but the Wildcats were strong from the free throw line.
Jillian Barry and Tanner Drury both had 13 points for White River Valley.
Kim Cummings led Green Mountain with 15 points, followed by Tierney O’Brien with eight.
The Chieftains (2-3) are at Bellows Falls on Monday.
Windsor 85,
Springfield 31
WINDSOR — The Springfield girls basketball team ran into one of the best teams in the state, Windsor, and fell 85-31 Friday night.
ALPINE SKIING
RHS’s Kenosh 2nd
PERU — Rutland’s Brady Kenosh and Reed Martin finished second and third in Friday’s districts giant slalom race at Bromley Mountain.
Woodstock’s Aaron Wilson won the boys race.
Kenosh finished the lone run in 38.69 seconds, while Martin finished in 39.14. RHS teammates Ben Cerreta and Zach Nelson were fifth and 10th respectively.
Rutland’s Jack Wallace (17th) and Mount St. Joseph’s Chase Wiegers (19th) finished in the top 20.
The Raven boys won as a team with 20 points, which bested Woodstock by 14 points. Mill River was sixth.
Luci Horrocks was the lone RHS skier in the top 20 for the girls race, finishing 11th. Green Mountain’s Haley Racicot finished 20th. Rutland’s Lauren Solimano was 24th.
Burr and Burton’s Francesca Levitas won the girls race, ahead of Woodstock’s Amber Wood.
The Rutland girls finished third as a team, behind BBA and Woodstock.
CU at Suicide Six
SOUTH POMFRET — The Castleton University women’s alpine ski team had a successful day on the slopes Friday, claiming three top-20 finishers-including a top-five finish-at Suicide Six in FIS Slalom action.
Rookie Petra Veljkovic notched her best finish of the season, placing fifth overall with a time of 1:44.11. Birgit Kinneberg was close behind her in 11th place, posting a time of 1:46.46.
Lena Soehnle rounded out Castleton’s top-20 finishers with runs of 56.69 and 52.70 for a combined time of 1:49.39 and a 16th-place finish.
Matilda Gutke was Castleton’s final finisher on the day, placing 35th overall with a time of 2:00.61 after runs of 1:02.56 and 58.05.
NORDIC SKIING
RHS’s Geisler 7th
PERU — Rutland’s Brady Geisler finished in seventh during the classic portion of the Southern Vermont League championships on Wednesday with a time of 17:18.
Owen Dube-Johnson finished in 13th with a time of 18:17. Phil Mahar (15th) and Caleb Dundas (17th) were the other Ravens boys in the top 20.
Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio won the boys race, followed by Mount Anthony’s Riley Thurber and Finnegan Payne.
Rutland’s Annabellle Mahar was 12th in the girls race with a time of 21:54.
MAU’s Maggie Payne won the girls race, followed by teammate Eden White and Brattleboro’s Katherine Normandeau.
The Patriots had the best team scores for both boys and girls, ahead of Brattleboro. The Rutland boys were third as a team.
The skate portion of the SVL championships is Monday at Prospect Mountain.
AUTO RACING
Devil’s Bowl schedule
WEST HAVEN — Devil’s Bowl Speedway will open its 55th season on Saturday, May 1 and will race 24 straight weeks through Oct. 2.
A previously announced the track will switch to weekly Saturday-night events (with a Sunday rain date) for 2021
May 1 is the earliest the earliest opener in 31 years and to celebrate, the track has posted a purse of $2,500 to win for the regular-distance, 30-lap feature.
Major events include the 12 annual “Northeast Crate Nationals” on May 29-30, the “Independence Day Sprint Car Spectacular” on July 3, the Big Block and Small Block Modifieds on Sunday, Aug. 8, the “Vermont 200” on Sept. 4-5 and the “Slate Valley 100” on Sept. 26.
Featured attractions highlight the entire schedule, including “Legends Night” on Saturday, July 24, with a 67-lap Sportsman Modified race paying $2,500 to win.
The Mid-Season Championships are on July 10, the Mohawk Valley Vintage Dirt Modified Series visits on July 17, there will be six Enduro races, and the season wraps up with the second annual “Foliage Fun Run” Open Competition day on Saturday, October 2.
MEN’S HOCKEY
NE College 5, CU 4
(Overtime)
The Castleton University men’s hockey team scored three in the third period to force overtime, but New England College’s Conner Inger took home the win in the extra period.
The Pilgrims led 2-1 heading into the third and tacked on another to go up by two early in the period.
Castleton scored twice to knot the score and the teams traded goals before the overtime.
Glenn Wiswell had two goals for the Spartans, while Conner Ladabouche and Anton Tarvainen had one. Six guys had assists for Castleton with Nick Gravina leading with two helpers.
The teams meet again on Saturday in Henniker, New Hampshire at 4 p.m.
CORRECTIONAn article in Wednesday’s paper incorrectly stated that Mill River girls basketball player Lauryn Charron is a sophomore. Charron is a freshman.
