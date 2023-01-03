CHESTER — Brian Rapanotti called Tuesday night's game at Nason Gym "a sloppy first two minutes" as Springfield jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the boys basketball game. But the rest of the night belonged to his Chieftains as they defeated Springfield 54-41.
Caleb Merrow led Green Mountain with 17 points and Austin Kubisek followed with 12.
Tanner Gintof led the Cosmos with 14 points, James Gultekin had 12 and Carson Clark followed with 11,
Green Mountain brings a 4-2 record to Mill River on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. game. Springfield (1-4) hosts Woodstock on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Westside 65, Oxbow 55
WEST RUTLAND — Last year's winless campaign is becoming a distant memory for the West Rutland boys basketball team.
Having already logged a road victory over Mill River this season, Tuesday night the Golden Horde gave the home fans something to celebrate by toppling Oxbow 65-55 at Hinchey Gym.
The Golden Horde went to halftime trailing by 11 but then changed the game with a prolific third quarter, riddling the Olympians' defense with 27 points.
David Noel had a huge third quarter for Westside and finished the game with 30 points.
Jesse Flood added 10 points and Clayton Kessop nine.
Chase Lund, Oxbow's representative in the North-South Senior Football Game, led the O's with 29 points.
"It was a great atmosphere and I am so happy for them that they were able to win at home," Westside coach Ali Mitchell said.
West Rutland (2-4) is at Blue Mountain on Friday.
Vergennes 67, OV 60
VERGENNES — The Otter Valley boys basketball team had its chances against Vergennes, but couldn't get over the hump, falling 67-60 Tuesday night.
"We had a lot of missed opportunities," said OV coach Mike Stark. "We were right there the whole game."
The Otters led after the first quarter and were down by three at the break and the third quarter.
Logan Letourneau led Otter Valley with 21 points and Owen Thomas had 20. Elijah Duprey led all scorers with 24 points for the Commodores.
OV (2-3) is at Mount Abraham on Friday.
Mt. Abe 73. MRU 25
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River boys basketball team struggled to find any groove against Mount Abraham on Tuesday night, falling 73-25 at Dean W. Houghton Gymnasium.
"Whenever we would make a shot or go on a run, they would respond," said Minutemen coach Ben Smith. "They have some big kids. Their size killed us."
Mill River was paced by Ryan Smith with nine points. Ian Funke had 16 points and Hayden Lutz had 11 points for the Eagles.
Mill River (1-6) hosts Green Mountain on Friday.
WRV 62, Proctor 39
PROCTOR — The Proctor boys basketball team fell to White River Valley 62-39 Tuesday night at Buggiani Gymnasium.
The Phantoms (2-4) look to snap a three-game losing skid on Friday, hosting rival Poultney.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WRV 63, GM 25
SOUTH ROYALTON — The Green Mountain girls basketball team ran into an elite White River Valley team and fell 63-25 Tuesday night.
"(White River Valley) shot the nets off tonight," said GM coach Jeff Buffum. "On our end, we simply didn't take care of the ball."
Callie Spaulding led the Chieftains with 12 points. Riley Paul tacked on six. Tanner Drury led the Wildcats with 17 points. Ella Perreault had 13 and Ashlyn Rhoades had 12.
Green Mountain (2-4) hosts Proctor on Thursday.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Lake Forest 2, CU 2
The Castleton University women's hockey team opened the new year with a non-conference matchup with Lake Forest Tuesday evening, tying the Foresters 2-2.
The Spartans (6-6-1) received scoring contributions from Darby Palisi, who extended her team-leading mark for goals to seven, and Ellie Schliebener, whose late-game tally was the Ontarian's second career score.
Palisi had helpers from Samantha Lawler and Moa Carlsson on the power play goal, while Schliebener tossed in a rebound from Alex Johnson to give the Andover, Mass. native her first assist of the season.
Both goals occurred in the third period. In Kirsten DiCicco's return between the pipes, the junior netminder saved 31 of the Foresters' (5-3-2) 33 on-target attempts.
The Spartans return to action and resume conference play at UMass Boston on Friday,
