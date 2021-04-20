FAIR HAVEN — Zoey Cole was terrific in the circle as Fair Haven defeated Otter Valley 9-4 in Tuesday’s softball game.
Cole struck out 14 and kept her walks to five.
“Zoey pitched the best game I have seen her pitch in her career,” Fair Haven coach Bill Jones said.
Sam Barker led Fair Haven at the plate with two doubles.
SOFTBALL
Vergennes 13, Poultney 1
(5 innings)
VERGENNES — A 10-run fifth inning was the difference as Vergennes bested the Poultney softball team on Tuesday.
“There were a lot of walks in that inning, but it was a decent game,” said Poultney coach Tony Lamberton. “We just weren’t able to manufacture a lot of contact.”
Poultney had just three hits as a team.
Kylie Davis only struck out one batter, but she pitched well for the Blue Devils in the losing effort.
MAU 5, Springfield 0
SPRINGFIELD — Mount Anthony transfer Sofia Berryhill was golden. She pitched a no-hitter in Tuesday’s 5-0 victory over Springfield. She missed a perfect game by issuing one walk.
Springfield’s Izzy Belisle pitched well in her own right. All five of MAU’s runs were unearned.
“We had one bad inning,” Springfield coach Andy Bladyka said.
That was in the fourth when the Patriots scored four of their runs.
Bladyka said the Patriots played extremely well on defense.
“We hit five balls hard and they made the plays,” he said.
He said MAU third baseman Maddie Crossman played especially well.
Molly Leonard drew the walk that stood between Berryhill and a perfect game.
BASEBALL
Windsor 12, Rutland 2
(5 innings)
WINDSOR — The Rutland baseball team struggled to throw strikes against Windsor and fell 12-2 Tuesday afternoon.
The Ravens’ four pitchers combined for 14 walks and two hit batsman.
“There’s not a ton we could do when we had given up 16 free passes,” said Rutland coach Geoff Bloomer.
Despite the mercy rule loss, Rutland outhit Windsor 6-4.
Sophomore Tyler Weatherhogg had his second two-hit game in a row for the Ravens.
For Windsor, Jonny Clark went 2-for-3 with a RBI, while Maison Fortin went 1-for-2 and scored three times.
Rutland (0-2) hosts Mount Anthony on Friday.
Hartford 4, BF 2
WESTMINSTER — Hartford’s Alex Bushway and Bellows Falls’ Grady Lockerby hooked up in a pitcher’s duel and Bushway earned the 4-2 victory, limiting the Terriers to four hits in his six innings.
Lockerby also went six innings and piled up seven strikeouts. He surrendered just five hits.
The Terriers fell to 0-2. They opened with a 10-9 loss to Mount Anthony.
“We are in every game,” BF coach Bob Lockerby said.
BBA 13, GM 3
MANCHESTER — Nate Smilko led Burr and Burton Academy at the plate with three hits and two RBIs as the Bulldogs rolled past Green Mountain 13-3 in baseball action on Tuesday.
Winning pitcher Will Addington also had two hits as did Sam Steiman, Trevor Greene and Coleman Reece.
Everett Mosher had two hits for Green Mountain. Kagan Hance added a triple for GM and Reid Hryckiewicz had a base hit and and two RBIs.
BOYS LACROSSE
BBA 17, Rutland 2
MANCHESTER — The Rutland boys lacrosse team ran into an elite Burr and Burton club, falling 17-2 at Taylor Field.
“BBA controlled the ball, cut well and found the open space,” said Ravens coach Sean Miller. “Our defense didn’t cover the open man as well as we should have.”
Dillon Moore and Matt Magro had a goal apiece for Rutland.
“All the boys never gave up and continued to support each other,” Miller said.
Rutland (1-1) hosts Brattleboro on Thursday.
TRACK & FIELD
Mill River at BBA
MANCHESTER — Annika Heintz’s win in the 800 meter race was a highlight for the Mill River track and field team against Burr and Burton on Tuesday.
Heintz finished in 2:47, more than three seconds faster than second-place Liara Foley.
Heintz was also second in the 3000 meter race.
Mill River finished 1-2 in the shot put, with Lyla Tarbell winning with a throw of 24’05” and Emma Steever taking second. Steever took top honors in the discus throw.
For the boys, Nathan Younce was second in the discus with a toss of 61-feet, 2.5 inches.
GM at BF
WESTMINSTER — Green Mountain had a host of top finishers in its track and field meet at Bellows Falls on Tuesday.
On the boys side, Mitchell Rounds won the 100 meters in 11.7 seconds, Ben Munukka won the 200 in 25.9 seconds. Rounds also won the long jump and Munukka won the high jump. Green Mountain’s boys relay team was the only one to compete.
For the girls, Berkley Hutchins won the shot put, discus and tied for top honors in the high jump. Grace Tyrrell won the 200 in 28.3 seconds and shared the high jump win.
Abby Broadley had a pair of wins for Bellows Falls.
MEN’S LACROSSE
KSC 24, CU 4
CASTLETON — Collin Johnson and Chris LaBonte had two goals apiece in the Castleton University men’s lacrosse team’s 24-4 loss to Keene State on Tuesday.
The Spartans are at New England College on Thursday.
MEN’S TENNIS
NVU Lyndon 7, CU 2
STOWE — The Castleton University men’s tennis team dropped a 7-2 decision to NVU-Lyndon on Tuesday.
At No. 3 singles, Jason Lipscomb won 6-0, 6-3 for the Spartans and Lipscomb and Connor Davis won at No. 2 doubles.
AUTO RACING
T-Road policy
BARRE — Officials at Thunder Road have updated their plans for fan attendance and purchasing tickets in advance for the 2021 racing schedule.
A limited number of tickets will be available for fans who have not been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The exact number is subject to change based on the State of Vermont’s reopening plan, which currently goes through early July. This limitation applies to all ages.
There is currently no limit on the number of fully vaccinated fans who can attend Thunder Road events. As a result, separate “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated” tickets will be sold to Thunder Road events for as long as these restrictions are in place. Fans who are fully vaccinated are asked to not buy “unvaccinated” tickets since there are limited quantities.
The face mask requirement that began last August will also remain in effect to begin the season. Fans must wear a face mask or facial covering except when they are in their seat and socially distanced from other households or groups.
Drivers and crew members must wear a face mask when they are not in their individual pit area. These policies are in accordance with the Vermont state mandate requiring the use of face masks in public spaces.
The 62nd Thunder Road season begins with the Community Bank N.A. 150 on May 2.
