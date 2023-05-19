FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven and Bellows Falls always seem to play each other tight on the baseball diamond.
Earlier in the season, some late heroics led the Slaters to a one-run win against the Terriers and history repeated itself on Friday, as Fair Haven used a comeback to top Bellows Falls 6-5.
The Slaters were trailing 5-0 coming to bat in the fifth, but got back in the game with a four-run inning.
Trey Lee walked and Sawyer Ramey to get it going and Carson Babbie had the big hit of the inning with a two-RBI triple. Max Kyhill also had an RBI in the inning.
Tyler Niklasson hit a shot equal to his imposing size with a home run to left field to tie the game in the seventh and Noah Woodbury hit a walk-off double that scored Kyhill later in the inning for the win.
Alex Patch pitched five innings for Fair Haven and Joe Buxton finished it out on the mound.
Fair Haven (7-7) is at Woodstock on Tuesday. Bellows Falls (7-7) hosts Hartford on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
GM 10, WRV 0
(5 innings)
SOUTH ROYALTON — The Green Mountain baseball team got its second one-hitter in as many days, topping fellow Division III contender White River Valley 10-0 in five innings on Friday.
On Thursday, Tanner Swisher had a one-hit performance, and on Friday, eighth-grader Kaiden McCarthy did the same. McCarthy struck out 11 batters and issued no walks in his five innings of work.
Swisher had two doubles and two RBIs for the Chieftains. McCarthy had two hits, including a triple, with two RBIs. Jack Hinkley and Andrei Solzhenitsyn both had two hits and two RBIs. Liam O'Brien had three hits, while Cole Blodgett, Aiden Garvey and Derek Hodgdon all had a hit and an RBI.
Green Mountain (13-1) hosts White River Valley (10-4) on Tuesday.
Wasps, Cosmos ppd.
WOODSTOCK — Friday's scheduled baseball game between Springfield and Woodstock was postponed when Springfield was unable to get a bus. No makeup date has been announced.
SOFTBALL
Windsor 16, GM 4
(5 Innings)
CHESTER — The Green Mountain softball team suffered a 16-4 setback to Windsor on Friday.
Windsor hiked its record to 5-8 and the Chieftains' mark dipped to 4-9.
Green Mountain will try to get back on the winning track on Tuesday when White River Valley visits Chester.
L&G 21, Twin Valley 8
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray regular pitcher Kristen Lowe was given a rest by coach Tammy Claussen so Hannah Greenwood and Molly Bingham combined their efforts in the circle for a 21-8 victory over Twon Valley.
Greenwood pitched the first four innings and Bingham threw the final frame of the five-inning game.
Jacy Stillwagon led the Rebels by going 3-for-3 with a single, double and triple. She had three RBIs and scored three runs.
Savannah Cadrin had two hits, knocked in four runs nad scored four.
Bingham had a two-run double for the 9-3 Rebels who visit Bellows Falls on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
RHS 18, Brattleboro 8
BRATTLEBORO — Karsyn Bellomo exploded for six goals on Friday night to help lead the Rutland girls lacrosse team to an 18-8 victory over Otter Valley.
Bellomo, Loretta Cooley and Mia Marsh were the "Big Three" of the attack. Colley had five goals and three asssts and Marsh added five goals and had a couple of assists.
Mackenzie McLaughlin and Lila Tu each added a goal and Ady Kinsman had an assist.
RHS goalie Amelia Marsh had eight saves and Lanza Bellomo gobbled up a team-high five ground balls.
Rutland built an 11-4 advantage by halftime.
Rutland takes an 8-5 record to Woodstock on Wednesday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Schuylerville Classic
SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. — Rutland and Fair Haven's track and field teams were in action on Friday at the Schuylerville Classic.
The Fair Haven girls were fourth in team scoring at 56 points, while RHS was sixth at 26. The Slater boys were fifth with 55, while Rutland was seventh at 33.
Rutland's Sam Kay was first in the boys 1-mile run in 4:50.69, while teammate Karver Butler was third in 4:58.10. Otter Valley's Luke Calvin was fifth, Josh Kay was sixth and FH's Chicory Greene was ninth. Rutland's Helen Culpo was third in the girls race in in 5:46.91, Fair Haven's Ava Shull was sixth.
Fair Haven's Noah Beayon won the boys 100-meter dash in 11.58 seconds. Rutland's Evangeline Taylor was fourth in the girls race in 13.86 seconds.
Fair Haven's Ayame Merkel won the girls long jump at 15 feet, 8 inches. Lily Briggs was second at 15-04.25. Rutland's Will Fuller was fourth in the boys competition and FH's Jack Spaulding was fifth.
Rutland was second in the girls 4000-meter distance medley relay with its team of Calle Alexander, Cheyenne Braley, Charlotte Morris and Culpo finishing in 5:16.65. Fair Haven was fourth and Rutland was sixth in the boys race.
Rutland was second in the boys sprint medley relay with its team of Butler, Will Fuller, Ryan Boulger and Sam Kay finishing in 4:00.05. Fair Haven's team of Maddy Perry, Ella Kuehn, Merkel and Shull was fourth in the girls race.
Fair Haven's girls 4x200 relay team of Briggs, Merkel, Holly Gannon and Allison Rogers was second at 1:59.13. The boys team was eighth in their race and Rutland was 10th.
Fair Haven's boys 4x100 relay team of Beayon, Kole Matta, Cooper Spaulding and Patrick Stone was second in 46.20 seconds, while Rutland's team of Will Fuller, Mason Keefe, Wyatt Fuller and Boulger was fifth. The Slaters' girls team of Merkel, Gannon, Kuehn and Perry was third at 54.50 seconds.
Fair Haven's Matta was second in the boys javelin with a toss of 131-01. Briggs was second in the girls javelin at 86-02 and Aina Fernandez was sixth.
Matta was also fourth in the discus at 116-04, while Cooper Spaulding was sixth.
Rutland's Braley was third in the girls 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:18.75. Fair Haven's Nate Young was third in the boys race in 1:03.98. Braley was fifth in the girls 200 in 30.95 seconds.
Fair Haven's Gannon was third in the girls high jump at 4-05. Patrick Stone was third in the boys pole vault at 10-00.
Fair Haven's David Doran was fourth in the boys shot put at 43-02.5, while Rutland's Tyler Messer was sixth. Perry was fourth in the girls triple jump at 31-05.75.
BOYS TENNIS
BBA 4, RHS 3
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton boys tennis team bested rival Rutland in a tight 4-3 contest on Friday.
The match came down to No. 2 singles where BBA's Cristo Buckley topped RHS's Eli Rosi 6-1, 6-7, 11-9.
Rutland earned two singles victories, coming from Graham Seidner at No. 3 singles, winning 6-2, 6-4, and Robin Rushing at No. 4, winning 6-3, 4-6, 10-4.
RHS grabbed a doubles win at No. 1 doubles with Ben Cerreta and Sebastian Pell winning.
Rutland fell to 7-3.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hartford 7, MSJ 0
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Mount St. Joseph girls tennis team fell on the road 7-0 Friday afternoon against Hartford.
