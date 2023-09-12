CHESTER — The West Rutland girls soccer team earned a shutout against Division III Green Mountain, winning 3-0 Tuesday afternoon.
Bella Coombs had the clean sheet in net for the Golden Horde, her first of the season. Coombs had 14 stops.
"She really crushed it and earned that shutout," said West Rutland coach Deanna Rodolfy.
Camryn Williams scored twice for the Golden Horde. Her first goal came off a corner kick sent in by defender Kennah Wright-Chapman and her second was off an assist by Maya Rocke.
Sandwiched in between Williams' tallies was a goal from Hayley Raiche. Raiche put home a rebound off a shot from Izzy Griffith.
West Rutland (2-1) is at Mill River on Friday afternoon. Green Mountain (1-2) hosts Brattleboro on Thursday afternoon.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fair Haven 5, SMS 4
(Double OT)
STRATTON — The Fair Haven girls soccer team nabbed a hard-fought 5-4 double overtime win against Stratton Mountain School on Tuesday at LaPlaca Field.
Junior Elizabeth Love had a picture perfect corner kick to the near post with 1:26 left in the second overtime stanza that senior Lily Briggs headed home.
SMS scored the opening goal with a shot that deflected off a the Slater defender. Maddy Perry knotted the score by making a great run that forced the Stratton keeper off her line. Love had the assist to Perry.
A few minutes later, Perry was at it again with another goal, before the Bears tied the game going into the half.
The teams continued to go back and forth early in the second half.
Briggs pushed Fair Haven ahead with a goal from well outside the box on the left side of the field where she was heavily defended, but it wasn't long until SMS tied the game again. Briggs put the Slaters back on top with a goal with 33:56 left.
Fair Haven kept that one-goal lead more 27 minutes of play, before SMS tied the match again with 6:49 left. Briggs had a shot in the final minute of regulation that sailed just over the net.
Fair Haven had a massive save by Kate Hadwen and a clear off the line midway through the second overtime.
Love finished with three assists and Lily Briggs had one assist.
This was easily the Slaters' biggest test so far this season, something coach Teri Perry thinks will be great for the team.
"I told their coach before the game that I'm so glad they're in the SVL B Division now, so we're playing them twice a year," coach Perry said. "They have a lot speed so they match up with us well. We made some adjustments at halftime."
Perry lauded the effort of SMS keeper Skye Greenberg and midfielder Rayne McClure, who made the Slaters job very difficult.
Fair Haven (3-0) is at Division I Mount Anthony on Friday. The game will be held on the former Southern Vermont College campus as Spinelli Field is being used for the Brattleboro-MAU football game.
Long Trail 1, MSJ 0
DORSET — The Mount St. Joseph girls soccer team fell to Long Trail 1-0 in a battle of Division IV contenders Tuesday afternoon.
"Long Trail is solid," MSJ coach Lori Patterson said. "We were evenly matched.
"We had our opportunities. We hit the post a few times and their goalkeeper was very talented.
The loss was the first of the season for the Mounties, who came into the game as one of the hottest offensive teams in D-IV.
MSJ (3-1) has another tough test on Friday, hosting Division II Otter Valley at St. Peter's Field.
Springfield 4, Hartford 1
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Springfield girls soccer team got into the win column with a 4-1 win against Hartford on Tuesday at Maxfield Sports Complex.
The Cosmos (1-1) host Leland & Gray on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Colchester 2, RHS 1
COLCHESTER — Gavin Murphy's late second half goal was the difference as the Colchester boys soccer team beat Rutland 2-1 Tuesday afternoon.
Murphy's goal came off an assist from Demunga Alfani. Alfani had a goal for the Lakers in the first half.
Rutland's lone goal was scored by Ben Cerreta, assisted by Mount St. Joseph transfer Owen Hackett.
Rutland (1-2) hosts South Burlington on Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
BBA 1, Essex 1
ESSEX — The Burr and Burton Academy and Essex field hockey teams played to a 1-1 tie on Tuesday.
Both of the goals came seven seconds apart in the second quarter. The Hornets' Lily Larsen scored on an assist from Zuzu Rooney and quickly after BBA's Hope Schlageter scored, assisted by Piper Morgan and Julianna Kruczala.
Bulldogs goalie Marley Clark made four saves, including two in overtime. Emily Abbott also made two saves for BBA. Sophie Krauss made two saves for Essex.
"It is good to be able to play a big D I team from the northern part of the state early in the season like this and come away with a tie," said BBA coach Barb Miceli.
"Bailey Gilliam had a standout game at sweeper for us. We dominated the first quarter of the game and then it was very back and forth for the rest of the game."
BBA (1-0-1) is at St. Johnsbury on Friday.
GOLF
Rutland medals
MANCHESTER — Rutland's Sam Arnold and Oliver Graves tied for medalist honors in Tuesday's match at The Golf Club at Equinox.
Arnold and Graves both shot a 38 in the nine-hole event. Kyle Blanchard shot a 40 and Jacobb Downs shot a 44 for Rutland as well.
JD Drew paced Long Trail School with a 42, while Noah Rourke led BBA with a 43.
OV wins
FAIRLEE — The Otter Valley golf team was in action on Tuesday at Lake Morey Resort, taking home a win in their match.
The Otters' top four golfers combined to shoot 164 in the nine-hole event. OV junior Lucas Politano earned medalist honors, shooting a 34.
MEN'S SOCCER
Castleton, Fitchburg
CASTLETON — The Vermont State University Castleton men's soccer team grabbed a 2-0 win against Fitchburg State Tuesday night.
Tanner Curtis scored for Castleton in the 29th minute off an assist from Ayoob Musanovic. Adolphe Alfani scored less than six minutes later to pad the lead.
The Spartans (2-3) have their first Little East Conference game on Saturday, hosting Rhode Island College.
Middlebury 4, NU 0
MIDDLEBURY — The 21st-ranked Middlebury College men's soccer team continued its hot start to the season, blanking in-state foe Norwich 4-0 on Tuesday afternoon.
The Panthers opened the scoring with 10:10 elapsed. Luke Madden launched the ball over the top of the defense and Jordan Saint-Louis burst through the Cadet backline before lobbing his shot over Norwich keeper Nicholas Lanza for a 1-0 edge, a score that held until the half.
At the 58:13 mark, Middlebury scored its second tally. Saint-Louis whipped in a corner kick and Madden rose highest to head the ball into the bottom left corner.
Saint-Louis extended the lead in the 73rd minute, before Jacob Charles scored a few minutes later on an assist from Gavin Rudolph.