Tyler Corey stands alone as the most prolific scorer in Mill River Union High School history. Corey broke the all-time MRU scoring mark across both genders in the No. 1 seed Mount St. Joseph boys soccer team’s 7-4 win against No. 9 Richford in the Division IV quarterfinals on Friday. Corey was joined by hat tricks from Ryan Jones and Andre Prunty in the Mounties’ win.
Corey got his big goal out of the way early, scoring first for MSJ. Ryan Jones added the next two, with assists from Brian Pierce and Prunty. Prunty got in on the the scoring act with the next two tallies, before Jones finished his hat trick with an assist from Corey. Prunty finished the scoring unassisted.
Nicholas Joyal had a multiple-goal game for Richford.
Dominick Phillips started in goal with Peter Carlson not available.
“He made a handful of nice saves,” said MSJ coach Josh Souza.
“The defensive line continued to do its job. The Enosburg game really helped us. I’ve been really harping on 50-50 balls and communication.”
MSJ (14-1) hosts No. 4 Twinfield in the Division IV semifinals on Tuesday at Abatiell Field.
BOYS SOCCER
Green Mt. 2, Thetford 0
CHESTER — The No. 1 seed Green Mountain boys soccer team advanced to the Division III semifinals with a 2-0 win against No. 9 Thetford Academy Friday afternoon.
Colby Couart and Everett Mosher had the goals for the Chieftains.
“It was a pretty competitive game until we scored,” said GM coach Jake Walker. “We were a lot more dominant in the second half.”
Green Mountain (13-1-1) hosts No. 4 Vergennes in the state semifinals on Tuesday.
Other boys soccer playoff scores: Essex 2, Colchester 0; Mt. Mansfield 2, CVU 0; Burlington 3, MAU 2; Winooski 3, Fairfax 1; Twinfield 2, Twin Valley 0; Montpelier 2, U-32 0; Enosburg Falls 2, Hazen 0; Vergennes 3, Peoples 2; White River Valley 3, Sharon 1; Rivendell 2, Arlington 1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Proctor 10, Blue Mt. 1
PITTSFORD — It was a goal fest for the Proctor girls soccer team in Friday’s quarterfinal game, a 10-1 victory over Blue Mountain at pristine Taranovich Field..
The unbeaten Phantoms had four goals from Maggie McKearin.
Jenna Davine had two goals and two assists and Isabel Greb added two more goals.
Emma Palmer and Laci French also scored for Proctor which will now meet the winner of Saturday morning’s game between Mount St. Joseph and Twinfield.
Jordan Alley scored for the Bucks on a direct kick.
Arlington 4, Westside 1
WEST RUTLAND — The No. 6 seed Arlington girls soccer team jumped up early against No. 3 West Rutland and held on for a 4-1 win in the Division IV quarterfinals on Friday.
The Eagles led 3-1 at the half.
Peyton Guay had the Golden Horde’s lone goal, coming in the first half on a corner kick play.
Taylor Wilkins and Sidney Herrington both had two goals for Arlington.
“My girls really turned it around in the second half and played their butts off,” said West Rutland coach Deanna Rodolfy.
Serena Coombs and Anna Cyr are the lone seniors moving on after this season, so Rodolfy has plenty of talent to work with in the coming seasons.
West Rutland finishes at 11-5.
L&G 2, Thetford 1
TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray girls soccer team wound up playing on back-to-back days due to a threatening weather forecast on Saturday.
After beating Winooski on Thursday, the Rebels had just enough left in their legs to get past Thetford 2-1 on Friday.
“In the first half, we controlled the flow of the play,” L&G coach Lucas Bates said.
They also had the lead at that point, 1-0 on a break-away goal by Abby Towle, her 24th score of the season.
But fatigue became a factor for Leland & Gray in the second half.
“I think they began to control possession,” Bates said.
Madison Powers scored for the Panthers and the game went into overtime.
Ainsley Henderson scored for L&G with 45 seconds remaining in the first 15--minute overtime stanza.
The No. 2 seeded Rebels will be home on Wednesday against either BFA-Fairfax or Windsor.
Other girls soccer playoff scores: Mount Abraham 2, Milton 1.
FOOTBALL
Woodstock 20,
Springfield 16
WOODSTOCK — No. 4 Woodstock had all it could handle from No. 5 Springfield in its Division III quarterfinal game on Friday night.
The Wasps did not take the lead for good until early in the fourth quarter when fullback Connor Dinn scored a rushing touchdown to make it 20-16.
“We went for two to try to get the lead to six but we botched that,” Woodstock coach Ramsey Worrell said.
“We did not play real inspired football tonight but I give Springfield a lot of credit.
“Their quarterback and running back were very good. We would hold them on the first two downs but they would convert on third down.”
BF 54, Fair Haven 21
WESTMINSTER — Fair Haven sophomore Joe Buxton fired two touchdown passes, one to Sawyer Ramey and the other to Carson Babbie, but it was not enough to derail undefeated Bellows Falls in the Division II quarterfinal football game at Hadley Field.
The other score for the Slaters came on a fullback dive by Luke Williams.
“We played well tonight,” Fair Haven coach Jim Hill said. “That is a damn fine football team and if they stay healthy, I don’t think anyone is going to beat them. ... but you never know.
“We battled and everything they got, they earned.”
Other football playoff scores from Friday night: Hartford 28, BFA-St. Albans 14; Lyndon 44, Brattleboro 26; Spaulding 16, U-32 6; Mount Anthony 42, Rice 7; Essex 27, St. Johnsbury 13.
BBA 21, Hudson Falls 17
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton football team had its season finale canceled last weekend against Middlebury, so the team added a final game, which was played on Friday.
The Bulldogs sent their seniors out with a 21-17 win against New York's Hudson Falls Friday night.
Jack McCoy was 16-for-29 for 182 yards through the air for BBA. He threw for two scores and ran for another. Nate Smilko caught both of McCoy's TD passes. Haiden Jones rushed for 67 yards for BBA.
FIELD HOCKEY
Field hockey playoff scores: Essex 2, Burlington 0; Bellows Falls 3, Colchester 1; Mt. Abraham 2, Woodstock 0; South Burlington 4, Mount Mansfield 1.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton 4,
Wentworth 2
The Castleton University men’s hockey team gave the Spartan Arena crowd a treat on Friday night by opening the season with a 4-2 victory over Wentworth.
Scoring for the Spartans were Andrew Stefura, Brandon Picard, Zach Papapetros and Anton Tarvainen.
Castleton travels to Plattsburgh State on Satirday with the face-off at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton 6, Rivier 0
NASHUA, N.H. — The Castleton University women’s hockey team opened its season in grand fashion on Friday, blanking Rivier 6-0.
Nancy Benedict had two goals to lead the Spartans. Also scoring were Samantha Lawler, Julia Carpenter, Alex Johnson and Brooke Greenwood.
CU goalie earned the shutout with seven saves.
The Spartans have their home opener at Spartan Arena on Saturday at 3 p.m. against Rivier.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
CU 4, Bridgewater 2
CASTLETON — The Castleton University field hockey team finished the regular season with a 4-2 win against Bridgewater State University on Friday.
The Spartans jumped ahead early with an Emily Harris goal. Harris scored off an assist from Haley Corlew on a penalty corner less than two minutes into the first quarter. Harris found the back of the cage again later in the quarter, following a BSU goal.
Harris got her hat trick goal in the second quarter on a fastbreak assisted by Kaitlin Bardellini. Harris netted her fourth goal in the third quarter, before the Bears got a goal from Victoria Camara.
Harris’ day nets her 30 goals for the season, a program record.
Hannah Frittenburg made six saves for the Spartans in goal.
CU (7-11) waits to see its opponent for the Little East Conference tournament.
MEN’S SOCCER
UMass Boston 6, CU 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton men’s soccer team dropped its game to UMass Boston on Friday night at Dave Wolk Stadium, 6-0. The Beacons scored four goals in the second half.
The Spartans wrap up the regular season with a record of 4-13 and 2-6 in the Little East Conference.
VOLLEYBALL
Fisher 3, CU 0
BOSTON — Fisher College rolled past Casteton University 3-0 in women’s volleyball action on Friday night.
Hailey Martinovich led Castleton with 12 kills.
The Spartans remained in Boston to play UMass Boston in a Little East Conference game on Saturday at 2 p.m.
CORRECTIONAuger LR goalie
The Lake Region girls soccer goalie was misidentified in Thursday’s edition. The Rangers’ goalkeeper was Maya Auger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.