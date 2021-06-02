SPRINGFIELD — Springfield softball players Haley Streeter and Maddie Clark were ready for their playoff moment.
Both Cosmos went deep in an 11-5 win for No. 4 Springfield against No. 13 Rice in the Division II playdowns on Wednesday.
Streeter went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a triple and a single. Clark had a home run and a single. Ari Cioffi stood out offensively as well with three hits.
Cosmos pitcher Izzy Belisle was locked in with 10 strikeouts, allowing just one walk and four hits.
All five Green Knights runs were unearned.
Springfield (9-4) hosts No. 5 Middlebury on Saturday in the state quarterfinals.
SOFTBALL
Otter Valley 13, Lamoille 6
HYDE PARK — The No. 9 seed Otter Valley softball team advanced to the Division II quarterfinals with a 13-6 win against No. 8 Lamoille Wednesday afternoon.
The Otters scored seven runs in the seventh inning to put the game away. Josie Cone capped the rally with a three-run home run.
Riley Keith, Brynn Blanchard and Grace O’Connell were among the offensive standouts for OV.
Keith tossed 11 strikeouts in the circle for the Otters. MacKenzie McKay came on and shut Lamoille down in the last two innings.
Marissa Connors played well defensively.
The Otters (6-11) play No. 1 Lyndon on Saturday.
BASEBALL
Peoples 13, Mill River 3
MORRISTOWN — No. 2 seed Peoples Academy used a big fourth inning to take control against No. 15 Mill River, winning 13-3 in Wednesday’s Division III playdown.
The Wolves led 2-0 after two, but ballooned their lead to 13-1 in the fourth inning.
Mill River had its share of hits throughout the contest and had the bases loaded, before a hard-hit line drive got them doubled off to end the game.
“We had some timely hits, especially from our seniors,” said Mill River coach Peter Roach. “We played right with the No. 2 seed and showed that we’re better than what our seed was.”
Jonah Boyea had an RBI in his final high school contest.
Peoples (10-3-1) hosts No. 7 Green Mountain on Saturday.
BF 16, Northfield 0
WESTMINSTER — The No. 4 seed Bellows Falls baseball team cruised to a 16-0 win in five innings over Northfield in the Division III playdowns on Wednesday.
The Terriers host No. 5 Hazen on Friday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mt. Abe 11, OV 6
BRISTOL — The No. 5 seed Otter Valley boys lacrosse team’s season came to an end on Wednesday, falling to Mount Abraham in the Division III quarterfinals.
OV was led by its senior captains David Williams and Jakob Stevens, both playing great games. Williams had four goals to lead all scorers.
Danny O’Brien was up to the task in net, making 16 saves, and Brady McDonough played well at LSM.
“I am very proud of this group this year, they competed and worked hard all year, getting better everyday,” said Otters coach Matt Clark. “We all look forward to putting work in during the off-season and getting back out there next year.”
Otter Valley finishes at 1-11. Mount Abraham’s first playoff win since 2016 gives it a date with No. 1 seed Green Mountain Valley School on Monday.
OTHER PLAYOFF SCORES
Softball: Middlebury 2, Spaulding 1; U-32 6, Milton 4; Enosburg 12, Harwood 0
Baseball: Arlington 12, Rivendell 7
Boys lacrosse: Colchester 16, Brattleboro 0.
Girls lacrosse: Spaulding 16, Milton 5; U-32 22, Colchester 11; Middlebury 6, Rice 2; Woodstock 11, Harwood 10.
Boys tennis: Middlebury 7, Colchester 0; St. Johnsbury 7, Brattleboro 0.
Girls tennis: Essex 7, Colchester 0; U-32 4, Mt. Mansfield 3; BBA 7, Bellows Falls 0; Montpelier 7, Woodstock 0, Spaulding 7, Brattleboro 0.
Boys Ultimate: Mt. Mansfield 15, Middlebury 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.