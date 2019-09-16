SPRINGFIELD — Jenna Veysey had a goal and an assist to power the Springfield girls soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Woodstock on Monday.
The victory pushed the Cosmos' record to 5-1, matching their victory total for all of 2018.
Mycah White scored with Veysey getting the assist. Veysey scored her goal off Laila Buskey's assist.
Ari Cioffi was inserted into the goal and made four saves to earn the shutout.
"We played well. We were pretty dominant in the first half when we had the wind and probably should have been up more than 1-0 at halftime," Springfield coach Ray Curren said.
The Cosmos are at Hartford on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Bellows Falls 3, MSJ 2
The will was there but the legs were not for the Mount St. Joseph Academy boys soccer team on Monday in a 3-2 loss to Bellows Falls.
MSJ coach Josh Souza felt his Mounties were feeling the effects of playing a lot of minutes in the two games of the Josh Cole Tournament in Ludlow over the weekend.
But they did find it within themselves to battle back after falling behind 2-0.
Jack Cravinho, Caleb Ghia and MacKinnon Ross scored for the Terriers.
Finding the back of the net for the Mounties were Chase Wiegers and Dave Mercure with a penalty kick.
"We didn't have the same energy today (as in the Cole)," Souza said.
The 0-6 Mounties will look to break through Wednesday at Sharon Academy.
Cosmos, LT postponed
SPRINGFIELD — Monday's scheduled boys soccer team between Springfield and Long Trail was not played. It was postponed by Long Trail, according to Springfield Athletic Director Rich Saypack.
CROSS COUNTRY
Giffin, Heintz shine
RANDOLPH — Mill River's Brogan Giffin and Annika Heintz had outstanding performances at the Randolph Invitational over the weekend.
Giffin clocked 16:58 to place second to BFA-St. Albans' Riley Mahar in the boys race, a field of 179 finishers. Mahar came across in 16:46.9.
Otter Valley's Joe Cijka had a strong boys race with a time of 20:02.4 that was good for 53rd place.
Heintz had a fifth-place time of 20:52 in the girls race won by Hanover's Christine Aman with a time of 19:44.6.
Otter Valley freshman Kelsey Adams finished in the top half of the field with a time of 25:44.8, good for 68th.
GOLF
Raiders girls win
Julian Miles posted 5-over 40 and Kristin Pariseau a 45 to lift Rutland to an 85-95 win over Burr and Burton Academy in a nine-hole match at Rutland Country Club on Monday.
Emma Tobin posted 47 and Grace McDonald 48 for BBA, and Mia Politano 45 and Elena Politano 56 for Otter Valley (101).
There was no formal boys match but Hartford's Brady Hathorn played and shot 1-over 36 and teammates Jared Vanderpot and Logan Raymond had 44s.
Otter Valley's Thomas Politano shot a 48.
COLLEGE GOLF
CU places 21st
MIDDLEBURY — The Castleton University men's golf team wrapped up play at the 36th annual Duke Nelson Invitational hosted by Middlebury College on Sunday, finishing 21st out of 23 teams after placing a pair of golfers in the top 25.
Castleton posted a two-day total of 639, shooting a 331 on day one before shaving 23 strokes off for a day-two 308. With the improvement, Castleton leapfrogged Wesleyan University for 21st place. New York University took home the top spot as a team, followed by Williams College and host Middlebury.
Jacob Erwin and Nicholas Ojala finished in a tie for 22nd place with a handful of others, each carding two-day totals of 150.
The Spartans host the Castleton Invitational on Saturday at Rutland Country Club.
MEN'S SOCCER
Sotos-Burgos honored
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Castleton University men's soccer freshman goalkeeper Andres Soto-Burgos was named the Little East Conference Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sept. 15.
The award comes after Soto-Burgos earned wins in each of his first two collegiate starts in goal. On Wednesday, he made two saves in a 3-1 victory over SUNY Canton to earn his first career victory. Then, he made five stops and aided in a late defensive stand to help the Spartans edge Springfield on Saturday, 3-2.
Castleton will face state rival Norwich on Tuesday in Northfield before opening conference play on Saturday at home against UMass Boston.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
CU players recognized
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — After a 2-0 week, including opening Little East Conference play with a 3-0 victory over Keene State, Castleton's Makenzi Bellando, Cassidy Newman and Loren Henderson earned LEC women's soccer weekly awards for the week ending Sept. 15.
Bellando was named the LEC Offensive Player of the Week thanks to a three-goal, one-assist performance for a total of seven points in two games.
Newman helped anchor a Spartan defensive unit that did not surrender a goal in either contest to garner LEC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Henderson was named the LEC Goalkeeper of the Week for the second time this season. She played a part in the defensive effort that did not surrender a shot on goal in the opening half at MCLA. Then, she made four saves to keep Keene State off the board to claim her second shutout of the campaign. The Rutland native is tied for the conference lead with 33 saves.
Castleton will take its three-game winning streak on the road on Saturday when it continues conference action at UMass Boston.
