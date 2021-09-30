SPRINGFIELD — When you are building a program, you relish each and every step. The Springfield field hockey team scored its first goal of the season on Thursday in a 5-1 loss to Brattleboro.
Moira Rigney scored the Cosmos’ goal on an assist from Angelina Woychozky.
“The kids were so excited,” Springfield coach Alex Nikolovski of her team’s first goal.
“I was so proud of them today. They have gotten better every game.”
Nikolovski said the Cosmos had the ball in their offensive end much of the time.
Kaylin Bauer had two goals and an assist for the Colonels.
The Cosmos visit Rutland on Oct. 7.
GIRLS SOCCER
SMS 4, Green Mt. 2
BONDVILLE — The Green Mountain girls soccer team was staring at a 2-0 deficit before the Chieftains knew what hit them.
“We came out kind of flat and they (Stratton Mountain School) scored two goals in the first three minutes,” Green Mountain coach Carolynn Hamilton said.
“Then we started playing and it was a good game.”
Kim Cummings had both goals for the Chieftains, one a free kick and the other on a corner kick that she knocked off a defender.
The Chieftains will bring a 3-4 record to Mill River on Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
OV 8, BF 1
BRANDON — The Otter Valley boys soccer team had struggled to score goals at times throughout the first half of the season. Those struggles were non-existent in the Otters’ 8-1 win against Bellows Falls on Wednesday.
Kieran Williams had a hat trick to pace Otter Valley. Luca Cifone scored twice, while Owen Thomas, Drew Pelkey and Fraser Pierpont all scored once. OV assists came from Evan Thomas (2), Kieran Williams (2), Luca Cifone, Lucas Politano and Logan Letourneau.
The lone Bellows Falls goal came from Colby Dearborn, unassisted.
The Otters led 5-0 at the half.
“We have struggled to score and today the boys got over that curse,” said Otter Valley coach Dick Williams.
Hayden Bernhardt earned the shutout in goal for OV. Brian Stanley also stepped in to play goal.
Williams was impressed with his three central defenders, Letourneau, Evan Thomas and Owen Thomas
“They managed the middle of the field so well and did a great job providing some great opportunities for the boys up front,” Williams said.
Williams noted the strong play of BF defender Caleb Ghia.
Otter Valley (2-4-2) is at Mount Anthony on Friday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM schedule
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont women’s basketball team has released the non-conference portion of its 29-game regular season on Thursday.
The Patrick Gym doors will open up to Vermont women’s basketball fans for the first time since Feb. 29, 2020 when the Catamounts host St. Michael’s in an exhibition contest on Friday, Nov. 5.
The opening tip is slated for 6 p.m.
Vermont’s regular season opener is at Patrick Gym on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. when the Catamounts host Merrimack for the first time in series history.
UVM travels to Poughkeepsie, New York for a pair of games beginning with a Vermont and American matchup on Nov. 13. The Catamounts then play hosts Marist on Nov. 14 in the Red Foxes’ home arena.
Vermont makes its first ever trip to Annapolis, Maryland when it faces Navy on Nov. 20.
The Catamounts return home for the TD Bank Classic at Patrick Gym on Nov. 27 and 28. Vermont squares off against Brown on Day 1 of the post-Thanksgiving tournament. UVM will then play North Dakota or Bucknell on Day 2.
Vermont remains in Burlington for three more non-conference home games. The Catamounts host LIU on Dec. 3, quickly followed by a home contest against Loyola Chicago on Dec. 5. UVM closes out the homestand against Dartmouth on Dec. 8.
The non-conference schedule ends on the road with a pair of games away from Burlington. Vermont visits UMass for the first time since 2009 on Dec. 19. The Catamounts then close out the non-conference slate on Dec. 21 at Bryant.
