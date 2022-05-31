SPRINGFIELD — It was the shot heard 'round Birsky-Wyman Field and all of Springfield. Carson Clark belted a grand slam home run over the center field fence in the bottom of the seventh to give Springfield a 9-5 victory over Harwood in the first round of the Division II baseball playoffs.
The Cosmos were in trouble, facing a 5-1 deficit heading into that seventh inning.
"They were thinking they were done," said Springfield coach Chuck Harriman.
The Highlanders were leading 5-0 entering the bottom of the sixth when Cameron Harriman got the Cosmos a run closer with a sacrifice fly.
The Cosmos then staged their miracle rally in the seventh inning.
Clark, a freshman, hit his third home run of the season and it came with two strikes.
Bryan Stafford had a home run for the Cosmos earlier in the inning.
Sam Presch earned the victory in relief.
The Cosmos make the long trip to Lyndon Institute on Saturday. The No. 7 Cosmos will take a 12-5 record into that game against the No. 2 14-3 Vikings.
BASEBALL
Fair Haven 6, Mt. Abe 5
BRISTOL — The No. 13 seed Fair Haven baseball team pulled off an upset, beating No. 4 Mount Abraham 6-5 on Tuesday in an opening round matchup in the Division II tournament.
The Eagles were up 5-1 through five and the Slaters got a run back in the sixth to make it 5-2 after six.
Fair Haven made its move with a four-run seventh inning, strengthened by RBIs from Joe Buxton, Tim Kendall and Trey Lee to take a lead it wouldn't surrender in the bottom half.
Carson Babbie doubled in a run for the Slaters in the first inning to get their initial run. Babbie also went five innings on the mound and was relieved by Tyler Niklasson, who pitched two spotless innings of relief to be the winning pitcher.
Fair Haven (7-10) is at No. 5 U-32 in a D-II quarterfinal scheduled for Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Burlington 11, RHS 1
(5 innings)
BURLINGTON — The No. 7 seed Burlington baseball team plated six runs in the first inning and didn't look back, beating No. 10 seed Rutland 11-1 in five innings in Tuesday's Division I opening round matchup.
The Raiders scored their lone run in the first inning on a fielder's choice hit by senior Jevan Valente.
Valente, Tyler Weatherhogg and Mike Schillinger had a hit apiece for Rutland.
Wetherhogg came on in relief of Anders Lowkes.
Rutland finishes at 6-10.
Hartford 7, OV 1
WHITE RIVER JCT. — No. 11 seed Otter Valley had some potential big innings but could not come up with the timely hits and fell 7-1 to Hartford on Tuesday in the first round of the Division II baseball playoffs at the Maxfield Sports Complex.
Matt Hayes piled up 13 strikeouts as the winning pitcher.
Fraser Pierpont started on the mound for the Otters and was relieved by Jordan Beayon.
"We had the bases loaded with one out in the first and two on in both the second and the third but we just could not get the big hit," OV coach Mike Howe said.
The Otters endure some key losses to graduation but Howe said the cupboard is not bare. The Otters have 10 juniors returning and sophomore Luca Polli was the No. 2 hitter on the team and freshman Isaac Whiteney got some big hits this season.
Pierpont will be a big loss, both as a hitter and pitcher, and Ethan Blow batted over .400 this year.
The Otters finish at 6-11. The No. 6 Hurricanes advance to the quarterfinals round with an 8-8 record.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Midd honors
MIDDLEBURY — Coming off the most successful season in program history, Middlebury College was well represented when D3baseball.com handed out its all-region honors on Tuesday.
Mike Leonard was named the D3baseball.com Region 1 Coach of the Year, while John Collins, Mitchell Schroeder and George Goldstein were selected to the first team. Alec Ritch and Alex Price each landed spots on the All-Region 1 Second Team.
