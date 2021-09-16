WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Springfield girls soccer bounced back from conceding an early goal to beat Hartford 2-1 Thursday afternoon.
Sophie Howe scored a goal about eight minutes into play for the Hurricanes.
The Cosmos got onto the scoreboard with about three minutes left in the first half with Emma Snyder scoring off a Lexi Tewksbury assist.
Springfield netted the game-winner with 14 minutes to play when an indirect kick resulted in an Ari Cioffi goal. Snyder assisted on the play.
“It was a good turnaround for us after losing the first game of the season to Hartford 1-0,” said Cosmos coach Ray Curren. “We lost a lot of seniors heading into the season, so a lot of players are gaining experience.”
One of the Curren’s players with loads of experience is goalkeeper Megan Stagner, who made seven saves for Springfield.
The Cosmos (2-1) have a big test on Tuesday, playing Fair Haven (3-0-1) on the road.
BOYS SOCCER
Woodstock 2, OV 1
(Overtime)
BRANDON — The Otter Valley boys soccer team played Woodstock tough, but fell 2-1 in overtime Thursday afternoon.
The Otters opened the scoring midway through the first half with a goal from Luca Cifone off an assist from Kieran Williams.
Wasps striker Ezra Lockhart wasn’t getting many good looks on goal in the first half and it remained that way for a good portion of the second half, but Woodstock broke through late.
“We gave away a needless corner kick with 3 minutes left in the game,” said OV coach Dick Williams. “It wasn’t just that the corner was given away – our team in that last bit of the game wasn’t keeping possession of the ball as they could have.”
Off the corner kick, Zack Martsolf-Tan headed the ball in the back of the net.
“It was a beautifully taken kick and equally well-finished,” Coach Williams said.
The game went into overtime and Lockhart scored the game-winner on a direct kick.
Williams was happy with the overall effort of his team, but knows they need to create more chances.
“We did a fine job most of the day not giving them any decent looks at the goal and Hayden Bernhardt made mostly routine saves,” Williams said. “That said, we didn’t test their goalkeeper nearly enough. So, we will look to improve at creating chances, but even more on finishing chances when given them.”
Williams noted the effort of his attackers Cifone, Kieran Williams and Drew Pelkey for pressuring the Woodstock backs.
Otter Valley (1-1-1) is at Hartford on Saturday.
MMU 3, Middlebury 0
JERICHO — Mount Mansfield scored twice in the first half and once after the break to beat Middlebury on Thursday.
The Tigers dropped to 2-1 and are at Mount Abraham on Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
BF 4, Windsor 0
WINDSOR — The undefeated Bellows Falls field hockey team remained that way after a 4-0 win against rival Windsor on Thursday.
Emma Bazin scored for the Terriers in the first quarter and Ava LaRoss tallied a goal in the second.
LaRoss and Ari Wunderle scored with less than three minutes to play in regulation to add some BF insurance.
H.S. SPORTS
OV Hall of Fame
BRANDON — Otter Valley has announced its 2021 Otter Valley Hall of Frame class, which will be inducted at halftime of the Otters’ Homecoming football game next Saturday against Mill River.
This will be the eighth class inducted into the Otter Valley Hall of Fame.
Honorees were classified into distinct areas of service (Non-Athletic Teams, Athletic Teams, Coaches, Administrators, Athletes, Teaching Staff, Community Member, & Support Staff).
The 2021 Hall of Fame inductees are Chris Raleigh, Chuck Charbonneau, Annie Griffin Bourque, Lacey French, Scott Gallipo, Apryle Pickering, Robert Read, Athletes; the 1989-90 Varsity Nordic Skiing Champion Team, Athletic Team; Sarah Gallipo, Fred Pockette, Community Member; Anne Bandy, Support Staff.
During Otter Valley’s Fall Homecoming football game next Saturday, the school will conduct a halftime ceremony lasting approximately 10-15 minutes to announce the Hall of Fame class and present framed certificates to each honoree.
The athletic event schedule for that Friday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 35 will include four varsity games.
The boys soccer team opens the weekend’s events next Friday, hosting Green Mountain at 4:30 p.m. on Markowski Field.
Saturday’s events open with Otter Valley hosting Mount St. Joseph at 10 a.m. on Markowski Field. The OV field hockey team hosts Springfield at 11 a.m. and the Otter football team hosts Mill River at 1 p.m. on Markowski Field.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school was unable to host the 2020 Otter Valley Hall of Fame Ceremony.
Instead, they will be combining the 2020 and 2021 ceremony into an event honoring both classes.
As previously reported, the 2020 OV Hall of Fame class is made up of Tim Coates, Herb Spaulding, Steve Poljacik, Jodi Wheeler, Tammi Blanchard, Derric Miner, Mary Bushey, Meaghan Brown, Lawton Redman, the 1994-15 Varsity State Champion Softball Team and David Mitchell.
