WINDSOR — It was a loss but Tuesday night's 53-46 verdict to powerful Windsor was definitely something that the Springfield girls basketball team can build on.
The Cosmos ambushed Windsor early in its own gym, whisking to a 16-4 victory.
Springfield was still up 45-40 when the Yellow Jackets caught fire.
Sydney Perry led Windsor with 22 points and and 14 rebounds.
"She was the difference in the game on the boards," said Springfield coach Pete Peck
"I think we were a little tired."
Macie Stagner led the 7-7 Cosmos with 31 points.
Peck said a key to staying competitive with the Yellow Jackets was the defense.
"We did a good job of closing on their shooters," Peck said.
It was the 10th consecutive victory for the 13-2 Yellow Jackets.
Sophia Rockwood had 10 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Audrey Rupp contributed 10 points, four assists and three steals and Brianna Barton seven points and six rebounds.
The Cosmos are at Otter Valley on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hartford 50, OV 20
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Hartford's blue chip freshman Charlotte Jasmin riddled Otter Valley's defense again. After scoring 23 against the Otters in Brandon, Tuesday night, she poured in 25 in the Hurricanes' 50-20 victory in girls basketball action at Hanley Gym.
Elena Politano led the Otters with five points.
"We had a poor shooting night," Otter Valley coach Ray Counter said.
The Otters take a 1-12 record into Saturday's home game against 7-7 Springfield.
Fair Haven 53, Woodstock 10
WOODSTOCK — Fair Haven's scoring was well-rounded with three players in double figures led by Kate Hadwen's 16. Izzy Cole and Lily Briggs followed with 11 apiece and Brittney Love tossed in another eight in a 53-10 Slater win.
Alana Williams was big on the boards and on the defensive side for the 14-1 Slaters. She had eight rebounds and six steals.
Norah Harper led the Wasps with six points.
The Slaters led 18-3 at the half before throwing their offense into high gear.
"We had a nice second half," Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson said.
The Slaters are at Hartford on Friday night.
Arlington 28, MSJ 21
Oh, to have that first quarter back. The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team got blanked 12-0 in the first quarter vs Arlington. The Mounties outscored Arlington over the last three quarters but it didn't matter as the Eagles left the McDonough Gymnasium with a 28-21 victory.
Sidney Herrington riddled MSJ's defense with 19 points.
"Our plan was to stop her but it didn't happen," MSJ coach Bill Bruso said.
Maya Traska led the 6-8 Mounties with five points.
West Rutland 83, Rivendell 11
WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland remained unbeaten through 15 games on Tuesday night by rolling to an 83-11 victory over Rivendell in girls basketball.
Peyton Guay scored 32 points and Hailey Raiche and Arianna Coombs chipped in with 10 each.
The Golden Horde expects a much sterner test on Friday when White River Valley visits Hinchey Gym.
L&G 53, Green Mt. 45
CHESTER — The Green Mountain girls basketball team fell 53-45 to a very solid Division IV Leland & Gray team Tuesday night.
The game was tight throughout, but a handful of forced passes in the fourth ended up being the difference, according to GM coach Jeff Buffum.
Colie Roby led Green Mountain with 17 points, followed by 10 from Callie Spaulding.
GM (6-9) is at Bellows Falls on Friday.
LTS 43, Mill River 16
DORSET — The Long Trail School cruised to a 43-16 victory over Mill River on Tuesday night in girls basketball action.
Mill River (1-14) hosts Twin Valley on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TV 46, Mill River 36
JACKSONVILLE — Mill River was playing without a couple of starters and tried to mount a fourth quarter comeback but fell 46-36 in boys basketball action on Tuesday night.
"They came out hot in the second half. We cut it to six in the fourth quarter but just couldn't get over that hump," Mill River coach Ben Smith said.
Michael Wierzbicki led Mill River with 12 points and Xavier Auer added eight.
The Minutemen fell to 1-12.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Skidmore 6, CU 2
The Castleton University men's hockey team gave up a trio of first-period goals and couldn't recover, losing 6-2 to Skidmore College Tuesday night at Spartan Arena.
Bryce Irwin and Stone Stelzl scored for the 6-15 Spartans.
Castleton hosts its second annual Breaking the Ice on Mental Health game on Friday against Elmira College.
Castleton is one of only a few men's NCAA ice hockey programs to host an annual mental health awareness game. Proceeds from the event benefit Rutland Regional Medical Center's Behavioral Health Services, with last year's inaugural event raising more than $9,000 for RRMC.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Pink the Rink
CASTLETON — For the 15th year in a row, the Castleton University women's hockey team will don limited-edition pink jerseys to help raise money for breast cancer treatment in collaboration with Rutland Regional Medical Center's Foley Cancer Center at its annual Pink the Rink Game on Friday, Feb. 10.
Joining the festivities this year will be Boston Bruins national anthem singer Todd Angilly. Angilly, a native of Warwick, Rhode Island, has been the Bruins' primary anthem singer since 2019 and has performed the anthem at T.D. Garden as far back as 2017. Angilly's impressive resume includes performances of the national anthem for all five Boston professional sports teams.
The Spartans have raised more than $81,000 for the Foley Cancer Center over the first 14 years of the program. To help raise money, Castleton will auction off the game-worn pink jerseys with all proceeds benefitting RRMC. All revenue from ticket sales, basket raffles and a bake sale at the event will also be donated to the Foley Cancer Center.
