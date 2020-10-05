SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield girls soccer team put on a show for their fans under the lights Monday night, cruising to a 7-0 victory over Mill River.
Ari Cioffi and Belle White powered the attack for the 3-1-1 Cosmos. Cioffi had two goals and three assists, White two goals and two assists.
Emma Snyder, Megan Greenwood and Haley Streeter also scored for the Cosmos.
Megan Stagner and Izzy Kingsbury split time in the net for the shutout.
Springfield coach Ray Curren was impressed with Mill River goalie Malori Carlson.
“She must have had 20 saves,” he said.
The Cosmos are scheduled to play Vergennes on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Rutland postponed
BRISTOL — The Rutland girls soccer team was en route to Mount Abraham when coach Lori McClallen and her team received word to turn around and come back home on Monday. The reason was a COVID outbreak in Addison County.
“It has not been rescheduled yet,” McClallen said.
Proctor 7, Twin Valley 0
PITTSFORD — Sing it Four Tops: “It’s the same old song.” The Proctor girls soccer team went to 3-0 by winning its third game by the score of 7-0 on Monday. This time the victim was Twin Valley.
Skunks got into Taranovich Field over the weekend and tore up the surface so the game was moved to the practice field west of the game field.
Maggie McKearin had four goals and three assists. She has 11 goals through the three contests.
Laci French added a goal and two assists, Dez Traverse contributed a goal and and an assist and Isabel Greb knocked in a goal.
The Phantoms are at MSJ, another team that got off to a 3-0 start, on Wednesday.
“They will give us a game,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said.
Fair Haven 5, Woodstock 0
WOODSTOCK —The Fair Haven girls soccer team keeps rolling. The Slaters pushed their record to 3-0 on Monday with a 5-0 blanking of Woodstock.
The Slaters were led by Megan Ezzo with three goals. Ella Kuehn and Brittney Love tacked on the other scores.
Fair Haven coach Ian Akin said his keeper Emma Ezzo was tested by “some nice Woodstock runs.” Emma had a number of diving saves.
The goalie also had an assist. She came up to midfield to take a free kick and Love headed it home.
Emma Briggs had two assists.
The Slaters put their perfect record on the line Wednesday at Mill River.
Arlington 5, Poultney 2
ARLINGTON — Taylor Wilkins knocked in two goals to lead the Arlington girls soccer team to a 5-2 victory over Poultney on Monday night under the lights of Werner Field.
BBA 4, SMS 0
MANCHESTER — Charlotte Connolly scored two goals and assisted on another to propel Burr and Burton to a 4-0 win over Stratton Mountain School in Monday’s girls soccer game. Alair Power and Isabell Connolly also scored for the Bulldogs.
BOYS SOCCER
Mill River 3, Rivendell 0
ORFORD, N.H. — Mill River shut down Rivendell 3-0 in boys soccer action on Monday.
Ryan Jones scored twice for the Minutemen and Tyler Corey scored once.
Green Mountain 4, BF 1
WESTMINSTER — Everett Mosher scored twice to power the Green Mountain boys soccer team to a 4-1 victory over Bellows Falls.
Elias Stowell and Kadan Hance had the other goals for the Chieftains and Austin Kubisek recorded two assists.
“I think we played really well,” GM coach Jake Walker said. “We were patient. We didn’t force anything. We waited for our opportunities.”
Jamison Nystrom scored for the Terriers.
The Chiefs take a 4-1 record to Windsor on Thursday and then make the short trek to Springfield on Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Woodstock 4, Springfield 1
WOODSTOCK — Hannah Presch scored via an assist from Reilly Tennis but it wasn’t enough for the Springfield field hockey team as the Cosmos dropped a 4-1 verdict at Woodstock on Monday.
“It was a fun, competitive game. We got to feel pretty good about ourselves,” Springfield coach Steven Lawrence said.
The 0-3 Cosmos will try to break through under the lights at Brattleboro on Thursday.
FOOTBALL
CVU 28, Milton 18
HINESBURG — CVU defeated Milton 28-28 in football action on Monday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Rutland 2nd, 3rd
WESTMINSTER — The Rutland cross country team had a second-place finish on the boys side and third place on the girls side at the Russ Pickering Invitational hosted by Bellows Falls.
The Woodstock boys had 30 points, besting Rutland by 12. Burr and Burton won on the girls side with 27 points, ahead of Bellows Falls and the Raiders.
Owen Dube-Johnson was the top Rutland boys finisher, taking third place in 18:16. Teammate Karver Butler was seventh in 19:00.
Samuel Kay (11th), Max McCalla (12th) and Ethan Woodbury (13th) were other Raider finishers.
Woodstock’s Riley Shephard won the boys race, while Bellows Falls’ Abigail Broadley won the girls race.
Annabelle Mahar had the best Rutland finish on the girls side, taking sixth in 22:03. Teammate Helen Culpo was eighth in 22:50.
Cecily McCormack (18th), Calle Alexander (21st) and Fiona Pol (22nd) were other Raider finishers.
MEN’S HOCKEY
CU’s new class
CASTLETON — The Castleton men’s hockey program is bringing in five newcomers for the 2020-21 season. Coming from across the US and Canada, the Spartans carried on their tradition of worldwide recruiting, adding to an already diverse roster. This year’s team will feature 15 Americans from 10 states, 10 Canada natives from five provinces, plus a trio of Finnish forwards.
These rookies will join more than 20 returners including leading scorer Glenn Wiswell.
“We’re very excited to welcome five new faces to the Spartan brotherhood,” said head coach Bill Silengo. “They all have one thing in common: they will represent what our program stands for and work to make our alumni, friends of the program, and University proud both on and off the ice.”
Justin Stairs of Caledon, Ontario most recently played for the Islanders Hockey Club of the USPHL. In 2019-20, he scored three goals along with an impressive assist total of 23 in 37 games. Stairs was versatile for the Islanders, playing both forward and defense.
C.J. Corazzin on Langley, British Columbia spent the 2019-20 season playing for the Estevan Bruins (SJHL) and Aldergrove Kodiaks (PIJHL). For the Kodiaks, he registered seven points as a defenseman via two goals and five assists in 17 games to help lead the team to the playoffs.
Nicolas Garneau Garneau of Blainvillem Quebec comes to Castleton following a one-year stint with the Northern Cyclones of the USPHL Premier. He was a main component to the team’s offense, scoring 17 goals and dishing out 22 assists.
As a member of the Walpole Express during the 2019-20 season, Hunter Sarro of North Attleboro, Massachusetts scored nine goals and handed out 15 assists in 44 games to help lead the team to the playoffs.
Stone Stelzl of Blaine, Minnesota joins the Spartans after a dominant season with the Fort Frances Lakers. In 54 games with the SIJHL squad, he tallied 19 goals and 25 assists in 54 games to rank second on the team in points.
