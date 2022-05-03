CHESTER — White River Valley's Dominic Craven fired a no-hitter against Green Mountain and won his game 3-2 at Paul Adams Field.
Both of the Chieftains' runs scored on errors.
Eight of Cravens' 10 strikeouts were on called strikes.
Weston Trombly knocked in two of the Wildcats' runs with a single.
Kagan Hance was the hard-luck losing pitcher. He pitched six innings and gave up only three hits.
"He pitched well," Green Mountain coach Matt McCarthy said.
"White River Valley is still good. They are still White River Valley."
Green Mountain faces neighborhood rival Springfield on Thursday.
BASEBALL
Springfield 2, Arlington 0
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield baseball team edged a tough Arlington club 2-0 Tuesday afternoon.
Cam Harriman had an RBI in the win for the Cosmos. Harriman pitched in relief of Logan Roundy, striking out three win two innings of work. Roundy went five innings, striking out eight and giving up five hits.
Griff Briggs pitched well in the losing effort for the Eagles, striking out seven.
Springfield (5-2) hosts rival Green Mountain on Thursday.
MSJ 30, Proctor 4
The Mount St. Joseph baseball team had its bats working, winning 30-4 on Tuesday against Proctor. The Phantoms had to forfeit after four innings after running out pitching.
MSJ did the bulk of its damage in the second inning, where the Mounties scored 19 runs.
MSJ coach Mike Callahan was impressed with the lower half of his lineup, where Chase Wiegers, Anthony Cavalieri, Kyle McGinnis and Sam Paquin, along with substitutes Jack Fortier and Marquise Reed, going 5-for-7 with three RBIs and accounted for 11 runs.
Matt Greeno was the winning pitcher for MSJ.
MSJ (3-2) hosts Poultney on Thursday. Proctor (0-4) hosts West Rutland on Thursday.
Windsor 5, OV 3
BRANDON — The Otter Valley baseball team fell to Windsor 5-3 Tuesday afternoon.
Andy McEnerny pitched very well for the Otters, striking out 11 and giving up just two earned runs. Johnny Clark struck out eight and was the winning pitcher for the Yellow Jackets.
Maison Fortin had two hits for Windsor, while Luca Polli and Ben Adams had two hits.
Otter Valley (4-5) is at Hartford Thursday night.
Woodstock 19, Mill River 7
WOODSTOCK — The Minutemen could not break into the win column, falling to Woodstock 19-7 on Tuesday but Mill River coach Neil Whitney saw some encouraging signs.
"We did a little better. Chris Burnett had a couple of good innings, throwing seven and eight pitches," Whitney said.
The Minutemen will try again on Thursday at Leland & Gray.
Poultney 13, L&G 5
TOWNSHEND — Poutney got a big road victory on Tuesday, toppling Leland & Gray 13-5.
Craig Baptie pitched five strong innings for the win before giving way to Gabe Wescott.
Riley Scott and Hub Sosnoff had two hits apiece for 3-5 Poultney.
"Everybody in the lineup, one through nine, was on base today. We put the ball in play," DeBonis said
"Striking out had been our nemesis," DeBonis said, expressing satisfaction that the Blue Devils kept the strikeouts to seven.
BF 1, Hartford 0
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls edged Hartford 1-0 in a 10-inning pitchers' duel on Tuesday.
Colin Vielleux had 16 strikeouts, allowing four hits and no runs nine innings for Hartford. Jamison Nystrom went all 10 innings for BF, striking out 12, allowing two hits and no runs.
SOFTBALL
OV 16, Windsor 4
BRANDON — The Otter Valley softball team pushed its win streak to four beating 16-4 in five innings on Tuesday.
The Otters scored a run in the first inning and just kept on tacking on runs from there.
Sydney Gallo hit for the cycle to pace Otter Valley. Bryn Blanchard went 4-for-4, while Alice Keith, Mackenzie McKay had three hits. Ryleigh LaPorte hit a triple and then advanced home on a throwing miscue to clinch the run-rule win.
Riley Keith had 11 strikeouts for the Otters.
Otter Valley (4-2) hosts Hartford on Thursday.
Hartford 12, Springfield 6
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield fell to Hartford 12-6 and the Cosmos saw their record dip to 4-5 on Tuesday.
Springfield will try to get back to the .500 mark on Friday under the lights of Bill Robinson Field and with Bellows Falls in town, it should be a large crowd on hand.
Jill Muther got the start but was relieved after 1 2/3 innings by Izzy Belisle. The Hurricanes already had seven runs when Belisle entered the game and she slowed their bats down considerable, striking out seven.
Ari Cioffi wielded the big bat for the Cosmos with three hits including a triple. Maddie Clark had two hits with a triple and Muther two hits with a double.
GM 15, Westside 11
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland softball team suffered its first loss, falling to Green Mountain 15-11 Tuesday afternoon.
The Chieftains led most of the way, grabbing a 7-2 lead after two innings.
Kim Cummings, Brie Howe-Lynch, Abby Williams and Riley Paul had multiple hits for GM.
Kennah Wright-Chapman and Sohyr Perry homered for Westside, while Camryn Williams, Peyton Guay and Bella Coombs had a triple apiece.
West Rutland (5-1) is at rival Proctor on Thursday. Green Mountain (2-4) hosts White River Valley the same day.
Poultney 24, L&G 10
TOWNSHEND — The Poultney softball team cruised past Leland & Gray 24-10 Tuesday afternoon.
The Blue Devils (4-3) host Proctor on Saturday.
BF 13, WRV 1
SOUTH ROYALTON — The Bellows Falls softball team cruised to a 13-1 win on Tuesday against White River Valley.
Natalie Noyes drove in four, while Savannah Sylvester and Hailee Henslee drove in three for BF.
Woodstock 20, Mill River 8
NORTH CLARENDON — Woodstock kept Mill River winless in softball action on Tuesday, beating the Minutemen 20-8.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rutland 16, MAU 11
BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony scored two late first-half goal to come within one goal of Rutland, 9-8 at halftime.
MAU then scored the first goal after the break to knot the score but then Rutland coach Matt Zmurko loved the way his Raiders responded, scoring six straight goals on the way to a 16-11 victory.
Loretta Cooley led Rutland's offense with five goals and Kathryn Moore and Mia Marsh added three goals apiece.Moore also had two assists.
Allison Rice and Camryn Kinsman each had a goal.
Karsyn Bellomo had a big day with two goals, two assists and winning six draw controls. Addison Hubert contributed a goal, an assist and did her part in winning draw controls.
Olivia Calvin had 11 saves.
"It was a rivalry game and a road game. You know that can be a tough game," said Zmurko.
Rutland (6-1) hosts Woodstock on Thursday.
BOYS LACROSSE
GMVS 10, Otter Valley 5
BRANDON — Green Mountain Valley scored five times in the opening quarter and that was the difference in a 10-5 win against Otter Valley on Tuesday.
Evan Thomas had three goals and Thomas Politano had two for the Otters, while Hayden Bernhardt had three assists.
OV (1-5) is at BFA-Fairfax on Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
BF sweeps MSJ
The Mount St. Joseph and Bellows Falls girls tennis teams played a pair of pro-set matches to makeup for a rainout last week. The Terriers won both matches 6-1.
MSJ's lone wins were forfeit victories at No. 5 singles for Maura Whitman and Sarah Jane Gregory.
The most competitive pro-set match of the day came at No. 2 doubles, where BF's Madison Morancy and Mary Wallace bested MSJ's Isabelle Gross and Laney Hussak 8-5.
MSJ had two matches where it picked up four points and one where they picked up three to go along with some decisive Terrier wins.
BOYS TENNIS
Woodstock 5, RHS 2
WOODSTOCK — The Rutland boys tennis team is in search of its first win. The Raiders fell to Woodstock 5-2 on Tuesday, losing their fourth straight match to begin the season.
Rutland grabbed both its wins in doubles action, from the teams of Zak Arshad and Jack Beach and Tanner Ciufu and Brian Kapusta, both in straight sets.
It's a tough pill to swallow for the Raiders who were competitive in nearly every singles match as well. The best singles match of the bunch came at No. 1 singles, where Nixon Malik needed a 10-point tiebreak to best Zach Nelson.
Rutland (0-4) hosts Brattleboro on Thursday.
UNIFIED BASKETBALL
Rutland 49, OV 47
BRANDON — The Rutland Unified basketball team got revenge for an earlier defeat, besting Otter Valley 49-47 on Tuesday.
The Otters led by four at the half and the game was close through.
Rutland's Kolby Mead led all scorers with 27 points, followed by Joan Miles with eight and Shelby Wortman with six.
Otter Valley was led by Isaac Derepentigny and Peyton Chisamore each contributing 14 points. Also getting on the board for the otters were Tearsa Elrick added eight points behind the top scorers.
Shannon Watson had a great steal for the Otters in the loss.
"The house of noise lived up to its name tonight," said OV coach Brooke Kimball.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CU, Midd split
CASTLETON — The Castleton University and Middlebury College baseball team split on Tuesday with the Panthers winning the first game 11-6 and the Spartans taking the second 5-3.
Addison Shaub homered for CU in the opening loss, while David Byrne homered for Middlebury. The Panthers scored in five of the seven innings.
Jesus Cardenas scored two of the Spartans' runs in the second game.
Middlebury broke a program record for runs in a season on Tuesday. The Panthers now has 329 runs this season, eclipsing the previous mark of 318 that was set back in 2006.
FOOTBALL
Martinez inducted
CASTLETON — Castleton University's top receiver Anthony Martinez was omitted from the list of inductees into the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation's Hall of Fame.
Martinez was inducted at the NFF's annual banquet on Sunday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.