Rutland High School graduate Noah Crossman, who kicked a 23-yard field goal and sent a touchback through the back of the end zone this month in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, will be attending Castleton University and said he is thinking about trying to kick for the Spartans.
He was originally heading to Appalachian State in Boone, North Carolina, to pursue a career as a chiropractor.
Crossman was at Rutland High’s Alumni Field on Saturday kicking under the eye of Castleton special teams coach Steve Wolf.
TRAVIS ROY EVENT
ESSEX — A record-shattering fundraising effort that exceeded the previous mark by over $100,000 highlighted the 18th annual Travis Roy Foundation WIFFLE Ball Tournament that was held this past weekend at Little Fenway, Little Wrigley and Little Field of Dreams.
The 32-team event raised $721,500 topping the previous high of $617,634 set last year to lift the 18-year total to just under $6 million. It also is the fifth time in the last six years the Vermont backyard event has brought in well over a half-million dollars.
All funds go to the Travis Roy Foundation that benefits and creates awareness for people with spinal cord injuries, and is named after the former Boston University men’s hockey player who resides with his family in nearby Mallets Bay in Colchester each summer.
“It’s so incredible what goes on here, 18 years we have been doing this. There are so many pieces to the puzzle and stories of the magic that goes on here,” said Roy in giving thanks to all involved at the money count announcement at Little Fenway on Saturday.
“We are in a ‘cow field’ in Essex, Vermont, not in Manhattan, raising $700,000, just about $6 million. The numbers are staggering and I hope you feel this when I say it, it’s because of all of you. You get excited about the WIFFLE ball and holding that yellow bat in your hands but you also have a pride in how you believe in what we are doing here, and have that hope for a better day. You guys give me and all of us that are dealing with this the energy to know that people want to see that better day and it also leads to the research and the funding we need. Thanks to everyone involved in raising the money and putting on this fantastic event. It’s because of you, the people who have been coming year after year, that we have this hope for a better life. I truly would like to thank everyone that’s part of this great family.”
