BURLINGTON — The annual Make-A-Wish Twin State All-Star Hockey Classic is celebrating its 30th men's game and 25th women's game in 2022.
The games are back at UVM’s Gutterson Fieldhouse on Saturday, June 25, beginning with the women’s matchup at 4 p.m. and the men’s following at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students (ages 7-17), free for children age 6 and under, and will be available at the door.
The Classic showcases top high school (graduated) seniors from Vermont, versus rival New Hampshire players. All proceeds from the event go to fulfill special wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions.
Make-A-Wish Vermont® has granted almost 900 wishes since its inception in 1989, and the New Hampshire chapter has granted over 1,700 wishes in the last 33 years. The Hockey Classic has raised more than $320,000 toward those wishes.
The Vermont women's roster: Reese Clayton, Rachel Needleman, Faith Reed, Sophie Zemianek, BFA-St. Albans; Katie Craig, Rice; Izzy Crossman, Elise Lidstone, Rutland; Olivia Dallamura, Mershon Sky, Burlington/Colchester; Bria Dill, Emily Morris, Zoe Tewksbury, Spaulding; Grace Ferguson, CVU; Avery Gale, Middlebury; Ella Gibbs, Nielsa Maddalena, Essex; Skylar Haley, Woodstock; Nora Knudsen, Hartford; Sofie Richland, South Burlington.
The Vermont women are coached by BBA's Kristi Lewicki, Stowe's Molly Burke and Kingdom Blades' Vika Simons.
The Vermont men's roster: Collin Audy, Sean Beauregard, Matt Merrill, BFA-St. Albans; Jack Averill, CVU; Shane Burke, South Burlington; Tobey Cram, Braedon Hemenway, Justin Prim, Trenton Sisters, Essex; Emmett Edwards, BBA; Liam Everts, Colchester; Jackman Hickey, Garrett Micciche, DaeHan McHugh, Rice; Evan Kurash, Keaton Piconi, Woodstock; Jamison Mast, Jameson Solomon, Spaulding; Tyson Sylvia, Harwood; Will Taggard, Brattleboro.
The Vermont men are coached by Milton's Bryant Perry and Essex's Chris Line.
H.S. SPORTS
Postponements
Rain washed away many local high school games on Monday afternoon.
The Hartford at Fair Haven baseball game was moved to Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The softball game where the Hurricanes were set to host the Slaters was moved to Wednesday as well, but Fair Haven will now host instead.
Many games were postponed with makeup dates yet to be determined. Those include Rutland at Middlebury girls lacrosse, Poultney at Proctor baseball, Leland & Gray at MSJ baseball, Poultney at Mill River softball, Leland & Gray at Proctor softball, Burr and Burton Academy at Otter Valley softball and BBA at MSJ boys tennis.
GOLF
Spring Classic
MANCHESTER — Manchester Country Club hosted the Manchester Spring Classic over the weekend with Rutland Country Club golfer Garren Poirier winning a three-way playoff with Ryan Kohler and Mark Massucco for the title.
The trio all shot 2-over for the two-round tournament.
Manchester's Andrew Trask and Mount Anthony Country Club's Mathew Smith rounded out the top five.
A pair of other RCC golfers were in the top 20 as Max Major finished 11th at 9-over and Samuel Major was tied for 15th at 13-over.
Otter Valley freshman Lucas Politano, whose home course is Ralph Myhre Golf Course, finished tied for 12th at 11-over.
Course Record
Rutland Country Club golfer Jared Nelson recently set a new course record for RCC, shooting a 10-under 60 on the par-70 course. The previous course record was 9-under 61 held by Jesse Larson.
Am qualifiers
The men's Vermont Amateur Golf Championship is scheduled for July 5-7 at Brattleboro Country Club, but qualifying is fast approaching.
There are four sites holding qualifying rounds. Golfers can register for a qualifying round at Rutland Country Club on June 7, Country Club of Barre on June 12, Neshobe Golf Club on June 19 or Williston Golf Club on June 23.
Golfers can register on the Vermont Golf Association website at vtga.org.
Hole-in-One
WHITEHALL, N.Y. — Steve Burke, of Poultney, hit a hole-in-one on the 17th hold during men’s league on Thursday. He hit a six iron for the 145-yard ace. Witnesses were Derek Gilbert, Larry Loomis and Dan McMurry.
MEN'S SOCCER
VT Green 4, Boston 0
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Powered by an early brace from Eythor Bjørgolfsson and a goal apiece from Diba Nwegbo and Jake Ashford, Vermont Green FC shutout Boston City FC 4-0 on Sunday earning a win in the first-ever match in the club’s history.
Vermont Green travels to Epping, New Hampshire to face the Seacoast United Phantoms on Sunday.
