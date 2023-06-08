The Crowley Brothers Memorial Road Race makes its long awaited return on Sunday morning after a three-year absence due to COVID.
All races get the gun at 8 a.m. — a half marathon, 10K, 5K, Kids Downtown Miles and the 5K Survivor's Walk which will include four heart attack survivors.
Sixty runners have registered for the half marathon and 40 of them are from out of state including one from Texas.
There are 47 runners registered for the 10K event and another 57 for the 5K.
The Rutland Sheriff's Department's vehicles will lead all three races.
Packet pickup and registration is on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Rutland Middle School lobby. There is no Sunday race day registration.
Proctor High and Castleton University graduate Gannon McKearin has registered for the 10K and is looking to add a sixth consecutive victory to his resume.
Bill Rodgers, winners of multiple Boston Marathons and New York City Marathons, is back to run in the Crowley for the 16th time.
"We are excited to bring the race back from COVID and to continue the Crowley Brothers Memorial Road Race tradition," Race Director Mike Lannon said.
"As in the past, we are grateful for the support we have been given from the towns of Rutland and Proctor, the Knights of Columbus, the City of Rutland, the school department, recreation department, many financial contributors and individual race day volunteers."
GOLF
Hole-In-One
HAMPTON, N.Y. — At Milestone Golf Course, Mike Pelkey, of Castleton, hit a hole-in-one on hole 8 with his pitching wedge on Wednesday, May 31.
Witnesses were Brandon Parker and Sean Hesse.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Earley tabbed
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College's Jane Earley was named the Division III Honda Athlete of the Year finalist for lacrosse for the second time in as many seasons as announced today by Executive Director Chris Voelz of THE Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA).
Earley is now designated one of 11 finalists for the prestigious Division III Honda Athlete of the Year honor. This award will be voted on at the end of the academic year by national balloting among 1,000 NCAA member schools as part of THE CWSA program, now in its 47th year.
For the second-straight season, Earley was selected as the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Division III Player of the Year and the Attacker of the Year. A three-time IWLCA All-American, she garnered NESCAC Player of the Year for the second time, as well as first-team all-conference and all-region honors.
Earley led the team to the 2023 NCAA Championship and a perfect 23-0 record. The national title was the third-straight crown for the program, with Earley being a part of all three. She paced the conference in points (106) and draw controls (138), while ranking second in goals (74) and assists (32).
Earley ended her Middlebury career second in the program's record books in goals (217), points (290) and draw controls (257) and is just the second player in program history to eclipse the 200-goal mark. Earley also broke the school mark for most draw controls in a single game this year, winning 13 earlier in the season. Her 106 points this year are a single-season program best, surpassing her own record of 99 from last year. This season, Earley was tabbed as the IWLCA National Player of the Week three times and the NESCAC Player of the Week twice.
She earned Middlebury's Hazeltine-Klevenow Memorial Trophy given to a women's team member who best combines ability in athletics and excellence in scholarship. Earley also was the recipient of the Christian A. Johnson Prize for excellence in architecture awarded to the Middlebury graduate with the best senior thesis. She also was lauded as a College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District At-Large honoree.
Earley looks to become the second Panther to win the prestigious award in as many years, with former teammate Erin Nicholas winning the accolade last June.
All Honda Sports nominees from DIII and DII become a finalist for the prestigious 2023 Honda Athlete of the Year in their respective divisions, presented in a live telecast on CBS Sports Network on June 26, 2023 from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) campus.
The Honda Award finalists are recognized in 11 DIII and DII NCAA-sanctioned sports; cross country, basketball, field hockey, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming & diving, tennis, volleyball and track & field.