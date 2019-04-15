The College of St. Joseph baseball team went into Monday's scheduled game at St. Peter's Field against Southern Maine Community College on a three-game winning streak after sweeping a three-game series from Central Maine over the weekend.
But one thing did cool off the Fighting Saints and it was the weather. Monday's game was rained out.
The Saints' next scheduled game is on the road against Point Park of Pittsburgh on April 22.
The teams selected for the United States Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament, to be played in Dubois City, Pennsylvania, will be announced on May 6 and the Saints are making a late push for the national tourney.
Lane chooses Chatham
Arlington's Riley Lane, a student athlete at Green Mountain College, will be going to Chatham University in Pittsburgh for the 2019-20 school year.
She said she will continue her college basketball career there and might also play soccer.
