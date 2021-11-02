CASTLETON — Mill River graduate Rylee Nichols is putting the finishing touches on a successful career with the Castleton University women’s soccer team.
The Clarendon product had a hat trick in CU’s 3-0 win against Keene State in the Little East Conference tournament quarterfinals at Dave Wolk Stadium Tuesday night.
The Spartans jumped up early with a goal in the 11th minute from Nichols, the lone goal of the first half.
Outside of the goal, it was an even first half with Castleton holding a slight edge in shots and the Owls with a 2-0 advantage in corners.
Nichols added on to the Spartan lead with a goal in 56th minute assisted by Rachel Medina and Nichols added the final goal in the 89th minute.
Castleton (9-5-4) is at UMass Boston on Thursday in the LEC tournament semifinals.
BOYS SOCCER
Rivendell 3, WRV 1
ORFORD, N.H. — The No. 2 seed Rivendell boys soccer team will be making just its second trip to a state championship game, besting No. 6 White River Valley 3-1 on Tuesday in the Division IV semifinals.
The Raptors’ lone other finals trip was in 2017, a 1-0 win against Long Trail.
Rivendell led 2-0 at the break but the Wildcats cut the lead in half during the second half. The Raptors responded and got an insurance goal to advance.
Rivendell (12-3-1) will play No. 1 seed Mount St. Joseph in the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium.
Playoff scores: Essex 3, Burlington 0; Montpelier 1, Harwood 0; Milton 2, Middlebury 0; Enosburg 3, Winooski 2.
FIELD HOCKEY
BF 2, Essex 1
WESTMINSTER — The No. 2 seed Bellows Falls field hockey team will be playing in a state championship game for the seventh year in a row, following its 2-1 win against Essex on Tuesday in the Division I semifinals.
The Terriers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second quarter, but the Hornets with a goal in the third quarter.
Bellows Falls put the game-winner in the back of the cage in the fourth quarter.
The Terriers (16-0) face No. 1 South Burlington in Saturday’s D-I state championship at the University of Vermont.
Playoff scores: So. Burlington 2, CVU 1; Lyndon 2, Harwood 0.
RUGBY
CU sweeps
PURCHASE, N.Y. — The Castleton University rugby team completed the sweep over Manhattanville College Sunday afternoon, beating the Valiants 2-0 in their final game of the season.
Identical to their matchup last weekend, it was Hannah Coupas getting the Spartans (5-2) on the board early, returning Manhattanville’s kick-off for the day’s opening try. The senior would score five times on the day to bring her season-try total up to 21 on the year, breaking Castleton’s single-season record of 17 previously set by Julia May.
Coupas scored the record-breaking try two minutes later to make it a 12-0 game, and Tovah Coe would find the try zone in the final seconds of the first half to send the Spartans into the break with a 19-0 lead.
The Valiants (1-5) would prevent the shutout via a Kasey Molito try five minutes into the second half, but Castleton tacked on two more scores before the final whistle from Aubrey Tetlow and Coupas to take Game 1 29-5.
Game 2 started out much closer, with the two teams level at five halfway into the frame. Luckily for the Spartans, Coe beat the clock again, willing her way into the try zone on the final play of the half to make it 12-5 Castleton.
The match went the Spartans’ way in the second half, with Coupas scoring her fourth and fifth tries of the day before Natalie Simicek scored the day’s final try to give Castleton the 29-5 win.
This was the Spartans’ fifth 2-0 win on the year and concludes their 2021 season.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Lagunov honored
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — University of Vermont men’s hockey graduate forward Philip Lagunov was named Hockey East Co-Player of the Week Monday by the league office.
The Hamilton, Ontario native led the Catamounts this weekend against No. 9 Boston College as UVM earned its first win over a ranked opponent in the Todd Woodcroft era.
Lagunov scored two goals Friday night as the Catamounts defeated Boston College 5-4 in overtime, it was UVM’s first win over the Eagles since 2016. Lagunov scored the game-winning goal, the fourth of his career, three minutes into overtime with a tip in front.
UVM’s leading scorer added a goal in Saturday’s matchup with the Eagles for a three-goal weekend.
MEN’S SOCCER
UVM 4, Binghamton 1
VESTAL, N.Y. — The University of Vermont (11-4-2, 6-1-1 AE) offense exploded for its highest output of the 2021 campaign to defeat Binghamton (7-9-1, 2-6 AE) 4-1 in the regular season finale on Monday night.
The Catamounts matched their single-season record for most conference wins (6) for only the fourth time in program history.
Alex Nagy, Nacho Lerech, Joe Morrison and Jared Leheta had goals for UVM.
The Catamounts enter the America East tournament with their playoff opener next Wednesday.
