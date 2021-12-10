The Castleton University women’s hockey team tied with Connecticut College 3-3, but advanced to the Spartan Invitational championship game by besting the Camels 2-1 in a shootout Friday night at Spartan Arena.
Brooke Greenwood and Ryanne Mix scored the Castleton goals in the shootout.
The Camels scored the lone goal of the opening period with 12:21 to go. Natalie Witkowski scored it off an assist from Melissa Alexander and Katie Hagness.
The Spartans scored three unanswered goals in the second period. Katie Nealon started the scoring on an assist from Greenwood and Katherine Campoli, Julia Carpenter pushed CU ahead assisted by Emily Harris and Samantha Lawler and Harris scored on an assist from Mix and Nancy Benedict.
With less than a minute to go in the second, Connecticut College’s Melanie Conca narrowed the deficit.
The Camels didn’t wait long to tie the game starting the third with a Witkowski goal and the score remained that way until the shootout was needed to decide the victor.
While Castleton won the game, it counts as a tie for their regular season record, making them 5-4-2.
The championship game between Castleton and Colby College is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Spartan Arena. The Camels are in the consolation game against SUNY Potsdam at 1 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Midd 35, Otter Valley 28
MIDDLEBURY — The Otter Valley girls basketball came out with a suffocating defense in the season opener and led Middlebury 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers righted the ship and took a 14-7 halftime lead on the Otters and fashioned a 35-28 victory.
Elle Selers did most of the damage for the Tigers with 16 points.
Alice Keith had 10 points and Brittney Jackson nine to lead Otter Valley.
“Our lack of size and rebounding got the best of us in the fourth quarter,” OV coach Ray Counter said.
“We can’t wait to get back in the gym and work on things.”
He hopes that might mean a different outcome when the Otters travel to Fair Haven on Thursday to take on Fair Haven in the Canfield Classic.
Fair Haven 38, Mount Abe 29
BRISTOL — The Fair Haven girls basketball team held off a late charge and opened the season with a 38-29 win against Mount Abraham Friday night.
The Slaters controlled the early stretches and led 27-13 at the half.
Fair Haven let the Eagles back into the game in the second half, but the deficit was too much for Mount Abraham to overcome.
“We got off to a really fast start,” said Slaters coach Kyle Wilson. “In the second half, we stopped moving our feet as much and the shots weren’t falling. It was good to get a Division II road win.”
Junior Brittney Love led Fair Haven with 13 points, six steals and five rebounds. Freshman Isabelle Cole had six points, while Ashley Carvey and Lexi Murray added five apiece.
The Slaters (1-0) host Otter Valley in the Canfield Classic on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Springfield 41, LTS 19
DORSET — Freshman Macie Stagner had a big high school debut for the Springfield girls basketball team scoring 16 points in the Cosmos’ 41-19 win against Long Trail Friday night.
“She played on JV as an 8th-grader last year and got exposed to the high school game,” said Springfield coach Pete Peck. “She has great presence and basketball acumen.”
Jillian Muther added 13 points for the Cosmos. Megan Stagner had just three points, but was a big contributor with her pace at the point guard spot.
“We moved the ball very well,” Peck said.
Springfield (1-0) hosts Bellows Falls on Monday at 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hartford 71, GM 54
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The score is misleading. Green Mountain was in this one, trailing 51-50, until the Hurricanes pulled away on the opening night of the Stretch Gillam Tournament.
Jacob Seaver exploded for 36 points for the Hurricanes.
“He made four 3-pointers, made stuff around the basket and hit mid-range shots. It was about the best I have seen in a long time,” Green Mountain coach Brian Rapanotti said.
Everett Mosher led the Chieftains with 19 points.
“He was super good for us,” Rapanotti said.
Reid Hryckiewicz added 12 for the Chieftains who will meet Oxbow in Hartford’s Hanley Gym on Saturday at 5 p.m.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Skidmore 4, Castleton 3
(Overtime)
SARATOGA SPRING, N.Y. — Skidmore College needed overtime to beat the Castleton University men’s hockey team 4-3 Friday night.
Danny Magnuson scored the game-winner for the Thoroughbreds.
Stone Stelzl scored for the Spartans in a 1-1 first period, while Glenn Wiswell, assisted by Calvin Moise and Zach Papapetros, and Zach Trempner, assisted by Jahwara Rennalls, scored for CU in the second period.
The Spartans took a 3-2 lead into the third period, before Skidmore’s Kaeden Patrick scored to force the game to overtime.
Castleton (4-9-1) is back in action on Jan. 7 at Johnson & Wales.
ALPINE SKIING
MSJ has girls team
Mount St. Joseph Academy has a girls Alpine ski team for the first time in several years.
Comprising the girls squad are sisters Taylor and Emma Blodorn, Lexi Fuster and Estella Gross.
Skiing for the MSJ boys team are Chase Wiegers, Brian Pierce, Aiden Pollock, David Franzoni, Myles Donahue, Kyle Costales, Ben Looney and Kinggston Cotter.
The Mounties are coached by Chip Stevens and Melissa Valgoi.
COMMUNITY
Hoop Shoot
The Rutland Elks Lodge No. 345 will be holding its annual Elks National Hoop Shoot on Saturday Dec. 18 at Mount Saint Joseph Academy, on Convent Avenue in Rutland beginning with registration at 8:30 a.m. and competition to follow at 9 a.m.
The Elks Hoop Shoot free throw contest is open to all local students both boys and girls with divisions in the following age groups: 8 or 9 years, 10 or 11 years, and 12 or 13 years. To be eligible the contestant must be in one of these age groups on April 1, 2022.
The winners in each division at the Rutland County event will advance to the district finals to be held in Springfield in early January. The Elks National Finals will be held in Chicago in April.
There is no charge to register and participate, and contestants may call the Rutland Elks Lodge at 802-773-6266 for further information.
