CASTLETON — The No. 4 seed Castleton University women's basketball team earned a 70-57 victory in the Little East Conference quarterfinals on Tuesday night, defeating the fifth-seeded University of Southern Maine at Glenbrook Gym.
Castleton advances to the LEC Semifinals with the win, taking on top-seeded Eastern Connecticut State on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. The Spartans sit at 17-9 overall this season with the win, while USM concludes the year with an 8-18 mark.
The Spartans hit 42.4% from the field in the game and knocked down eight 3s. Both sides were efficient at the line, with Castleton hitting 12 of 16 and USM making 7 of 10.
Kelly Vuz hit five 3s en route to a 22-point night, leading all scorers. Elise Magro had 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Liz Bailey chipped in 14 points and six boards while Delaney Whitehead had seven points.
The win is Castleton's second postseason victory since joining the LEC in 2018, the other coming in 2020 with a win over Keene State. Castleton's 17 wins are its most since 2017, when the team won 21 games in its final season in the North Atlantic
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harwood 58, Springfield 24
DUXBURY — The No. 13 Springfield girls basketball team was ousted from the Division II playoffs with a 58-24 loss to No. 4 Harwood Tuesday night.
The Highlanders outscored the Cosmos 32-13 in the opening half and put the game well out of reach with a dominant third quarter.
Macie Stagner finished her standout sophomore campaign with 18 points for Springfield. Harwood was led by Eloise Lilley with 25 points and Quinn Nelson had 18.
The Cosmos finish the season 10-11, while Harwood (13-6) hosts Lake Region on Saturday, looking to lock up a trip to the Barre Auditorium.
Danville 60, Proctor 29
DANVILLE — The No. 8 Danville girls basketball team ended No. 9 Proctor's season with a dominant 60-28 win Tuesday night.
The Bears were in total control in the first half, leading 16-1 after one and 33-5 at the half.
Laci Potter paced Danville with 22 points and Lauren Joncas was close behind with 21.
Jenna Davine capped her high school hoops career with an 11-point effort. Cadence Goodwin also had 11 points.
Proctor finishes the season with an 8-13 mark, while Danville gets a shot at undefeated No. 1 West Rutland Friday night at Hinchey Gymnasium.
BBA 45, Brattleboro 34
MANCHESTER — The No. 5 seed Burr and Burton Academy girls basketball team locked up a spot in the Division I quarterfinals with a 45-34 win against No. 12 Brattleboro Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs separated themselves in the second half, outscoring the Colonels by 11 after a tie in the opening half.
BBA was paced by Nevaeh Camp's 11 points, followed by nine from Piper Morgan and seven from Ainerose Souza.
The Bulldogs (13-8) are at No. 4 Essex on Friday with a spot at Patrick Gymnasium on the line.
Other playoff scores: Essex 65, MAU 35; MMU 51, So. Burlington 36; BFA-St. Albans 54, Burlington 40; Lyndon 70, Enosburg 51; Peoples 55, Stowe 28; Lake Region 46, Milton 17; Oxbow 67, Bellows Falls 38;
League Champions
The Southern Vermont League girls basketball champions were decided over the weekend.
Rutland won the A Division with a perfect 6-0 record. Burr and Burton Academy was second at 3-3.
Fair Haven and Windsor shared the B Division crown, both going 9-1 and splitting their regular season matchups.
Undefeated West Rutland won the C Division with a 10-0 mark, followed by White River Valley at 8-2.
Red-hot Arlington won the D Division at 11-1, beating out rival Long Trail's 10-2 mark.
Rutland and Long Trail have already locked up league championships in boys basketball.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Windsor 72, Woodstock 67
WOODSTOCK — The Windsor boys basketball team nabbed its first road win of the season, topping Woodstock 72-67 Tuesday night.
The Yellow Jackets led 25-18 at the half and both offenses turned it on after the break.
Maison Fortin led Windsor with 29 points, followed by 14 from Corey Lockwood and 11 from Rodger Petermann. Declan McCullough had 33 points to lead the Wasps.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington & Lee 12, CU 6
LEXINGTON, Va. — The Castleton University baseball team held an early advantage, but Washington and Lee stormed back to hand the Spartans a 12-6 loss in Tuesday's season opener.
Eight different Spartans scattered hits as Tyler McLain put together a monster day, collecting a career-best four hits and a home run. Fellow sophomore Jackson Cardozo had a career day with three hits as Addison Schaub and Evan Keegan also had multi-hit opening days.
In his 12th career start, Riley Orr saw 4 1/3 innings of work with six strikeouts and two walks. Owen Phelps took over in relief, tossing 2 2/3 frames before giving way to Adam Winchell in the eighth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.