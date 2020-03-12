LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The Castleton University women’s Alpine skiing team made history with its first USCSA slalom team national championship in program history on Thursday.
The Spartans, with a time of 4:48.76, just edged out Sierra Nevada University by 0.02 seconds.
Brown, Babson and Hobart and William Smith Colleges rounded out the top five.
Castleton had three women inside the top 10 of the individual race, led by Karoline Rettenbacher in third with a time of 1:35.67. Li Aunes and Kylie Mackie were fourth and seventh respectively.
On the men’s side, the Spartans’ Robby Kelley followed up his individual giant slalom national title with a national title in slalom on Thursday.
Kelley was in sixth after his first run, but dominated the competition in his second run to pull out the win, with a combined time of 1:28.58.
Teammate Paul Rechberger was sixth, while Cameron Heald was 13th and Jan Klindic was 17th.
The Spartan men finished second as a team, behind Rocky Mountain College. Sierra Nevada, UConn and St. Olaf College completed the top five.
The national championships continue on Saturday at Whiteface Mountain.
NORDIC SKIING
UVM’s Ogden wins
BOZEMAN, Mont. — University of Vermont sophomore skier Ben Ogden won the first individual NCAA title of his career during Thursday’s 10-kilometer freestyle race.
The Landrgove native posted a winning time of 23 minutes, 50.2 seconds to claim top Nordic honors at the Crosscut Mountain Sports Center.
Vermont’s Karl Schulz (fifth, 24:20.1) joined Ogden as a First Team All-American. Teammate Bill Harmeyer (12th, 24:45.9) helped the UVM men pile up 88 team points, good enough for an 11-point victory on the Nordic trails.
Denver’s Eveliina Piippo won the women’s 5k race in 13:21.1. Middlebury’s Sophia Laukli was second in 13:25.9 and received strong support from fellow Panthers Alexandra Lawson (sixth, 14:05.3) and Annika Landis (16th, 14:34.4). Landrgove native Katharine Ogden paced Dartmouth, finishing fourth in 13:40.2.
BASEBALL
Castleton 7, Apprentice 4
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Castleton baseball pitcher Max Olmsted had a perfect game going through seven innings and keyed the Spartans to a win against Apprentice School Thursday afternoon.
Olmsted gave up his first hit on a triple in the eighth inning. He got the first two outs of the inning, before giving way to Thomas Fish. Apprentice scored all four of its runs in the eighth.
Olmsted (2-0) allowed two earned runs and struck out six.
Reece De Castro put the Spartans on the board first in the second, driving in Samuel Rodriguez on a single to right field.
Rodriguez picked up a run batted in of his own in the fourth and two more runs crossed for Castleton in the fifth.
Rodriguez picked up his second RBI in the eighth and Ryan Lawrence drove in two more runs, before Apprentice’s attempted comeback in the bottom half.
Castleton improves to 7-4 and has won seven of nine games, since starting 0-2.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CU’s Magro earns NE honor
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Following a standout freshman campaign that culminated with Little East Conference Rookie of the Year recognition, Castleton women’s basketball’s Elise Magro was named to the New England Women’s Basketball Association’s (NEWBA) All-Rookie Second Team.
Magro, a five-time Rookie of the Week in the LEC, averaged 11.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while starting in all but one game for the Spartans in her first collegiate season.
She led the LEC in minutes per game (34.5), ranked third in the conference with 88 assists and was fourth in the league with 61 steals. She was instrumental to Castleton’s success on the year, scoring in the double digits 16 times, dishing out four or more assists 10 times and hauling in five or more rebounds five times.
She also had a career-high eight steals in the Spartans’ road win at Southern Maine as part of a stretch in which she averaged 3.5 steals per game over an eight-game span to end the regular season.
Fellow LEC student-athlete Anna Barry (Eastern Connecticut) was named NEWBA First Team All-Region, while Mya Villard (Eastern Connecticut) was named NEWBA Second Team All-Region and Ashley Brown (UMass Dartmouth) earned Third Team All-Region recognition.
FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton honored
GILBERT, Ariz. — The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) announced Thursday morning the 2019 Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division III National Academic Squad, as fourteen members of Castleton’s team were honored.
Seniors Ellie Gevry, Cydney Jeffrey, Madison Langey, Megan Ryan, Olivia Trevisani, Kate West, juniors Loretta Blakeney, Gabriella Hunt, Allison Lowell, Anna Ploof, sophomores Maizy Mooney, Raven Payne, Olivia Roberts and freshman Hope Brown represented the Spartans on the list.
The Division III National Academic Squad program honors student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3 or higher through the first semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Two Division III academic awards remain to be announced — the Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Scholars of Distinction will be announced on March 25 and the Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA National Scholar-Athlete will be released on April 2. The Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA National Academic Team Award was announced on March 5.
