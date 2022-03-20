PAXTON, Mass. — The Castleton University baseball team split a doubleheader with Anna Maria on Friday, before winning a slugfest against RPI on Sunday.
On Friday, the Spartans dropped the first game 12-5 before earning the series split with a dominant 14-4 victory in Game 2.
Jake O'Brien and Reece de Castro were excellent for CU in both games, with de Castro going a combined 4-for-7 with four runs scored and one RBI while O'Brien went 5-for-7 over both games, adding one run and three RBIs.
A seven-run fourth inning for Anna Maria was the difference in the opener, while a nine-run fourth for Castleton in the second game was the key blow in the Spartan win.
On Sunday, Castleton came out with a 17-15 win. Hunter Perkins played hero ball, going 4-for-7 and tallying three runs, a career-high five RBIs and the eventual game-clinching home run — his first of the year — in the top of the ninth to hand the Spartans (5-6) their fifth win.
On the mound, Castleton went to their bullpen early and often Sunday, getting solid outings from starting pitcher Stephen Coffey, Max Olmsted, and Adam Winchell before Jack Callahan earned his first win of the season.
Castleton opens up Little East Conference play with a matchup against Eastern Connecticut State on Saturday. First pitch is set for 12 p.m.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
RSC 12, Castleton 10
ALBANY, N.Y. — The Castleton University women's lacrosse team battled back-and-forth with Russell Sage College for the full 60 minutes Saturday afternoon, but a two-goal first-quarter deficit proved to be the difference as the Spartans fell 12-10 in non-conference road action.
Castleton (0-3) collected 53 ground balls — its most in a game since 2012 —while Sage had 58.
Lacey Greenamyre had a huge day for Castleton, racking up seven points on three goals and four assists. She also had eight ground balls, eight caused turnovers and eight draw controls. Her assist and point totals both tie career-best games, while her eight caused turnovers are a new career-high.
Kimberly McCarthy racked up six goals of her own and added six ground balls as well, tying a career high for single-game goals and setting a new career-high in single-game ground balls.
Castleton returns to action Wednesday night at 6 p.m. when it travels to Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Utica 14, CU 6
CASTLETON, Vt. – The Castleton University men's lacrosse team fell behind in the first quarter and was unable to make up the deficit, falling to Utica on Saturday in non-conference action, 14-6.
Castleton (0-5) and Pioneers (3-2) were deadlocked at 1-1 for a majority of the opening period, but three late goals by Utica to end the frame gave the visitors a lead they would not relinquish.
The Spartans received two points apiece from Dawson Nalette, Connor Rider and Chris LaBonte, with Rider and LaBonte netting two goals each.
Nalette had a goal and an assist in the game. Hunter Sarro also found the back of the net for Castleton. Chris Wilk tallied 17 saves in goal, the second-highest single-game total of his career.
Castleton concludes its four-game homestand on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. when it hosts Russell Sage College at Dave Wolk Stadium.
MEN'S TENNIS
Lyndon 6, CU 3
The Castleton men's tennis team took on in-state rival NVU-Lyndon Saturday afternoon, piecing together three singles wins before falling 6-3 to the Hornets at Vermont Sport & Fitness.
CU's Jason Lipscomb got the day started on third singles, beating Jeffrey Blais in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2 to earn Castleton their first win of the afternoon.
Dante Buttino earned his first collegiate win in dominating fashion, beating NVU-Lyndon's Quin Peer in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0. The freshman's win was followed up by a commanding win from the Spartans' Ugo Roik, who beat Bobby Saba 6-3, 6-0 for his first win of the season and handing Castleton its third on the afternoon.
The Spartans will look for their first win of the season when they take on NVU-Johnson Sunday.
H.S. HOCKEY
Rotary Classic
ESSEX — The Rotary All-Star Classic was held on Saturday at Essex Skating Facility.
The Austin Conference girls team won 1-0 over the Harris team that included Rutland's Izzy Crossman and Elise Lidstone.
The Harris Conference boys team won 4-3.
